More holiday deals from Adidas, Fanatics, PUMA, and more

Ayoooo!
Though the big wave with Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, holiday discounts are still dropping for readers that might be procrastinating just a bit on their holiday shopping. Hey, we don’t judge.
And SB Nation has the rundown on the top deals and sales for sports fans this weekend, whether you’re looking for new kicks, a City Edition NBA jersey, or perhaps a new pair of headphones.
Legooo!
Save an extra 30 percent off on Adidas
If you missed out on its site wide Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Adidas returns this weekend with big discounts through its “Friends & Family” sale.
Here are a few items to check out that will help get your weekend shopping rolling.
Details: Use promo code ADIFAM at checkout and you’re good to go. Prices below don’t include the promo code addition.
- Men’s Ultraboost Running Shoes for $180
- Men’s Alphabounce Instinct Running Shoes for $120
- Men’s Adidas Fast Release Hoodie for $120
- Women’s Edgebounce Running Shoes for $100
- Women’s Pureboost X Running Shoes for $140
- Women’s Element Race Running Shoes for $60
- Women’s Essential Linear Hoodie for $55
Save 15 percent off when you spend more than $65 at Fanatics
If you’re looking for a holiday gift, or just want to stock up on some new apparel for your favorite team, Fanatics has you covered with this quick sale that runs through Dec. 7
Here are the links to each league to get you started. From there, click on your favorite team to find all the deals and discounts available.
Details: Some exclusions apply. Us promo code ARENA at checkout.
- Shop for NFL apparel
- Shop for NBA apparel
- Shop for MLB apparel
- Shop for NHL apparel
- Shop for college apparel
PUMA has dropped a huge sale, with 40 percent off on full-priced items
PUMA has also launched a “Friends and Family Event,” which means along with its 40 percent off sale, there’s also a 25 percent off discount on sale items. Not too shabby.
Details: Sale runs through Dec. 10. Use promo code HEYBESTIE18 at checkout. Prices below include promo code addition.
- Ballast Men’s Running Shoes for $39 (usually $65)
- Hybrid Rocket Men’s Running Shoe for $72 (usually $120)
- Hybrid Rocket Desert Men’s Running Shoes for $72 (usually $120)
- Adela Women’s Running Shoes for 36 (usually $60)
- Heather Knit Women’s Running Shoes for $45 (usually $75)
- Monaco Women’s Sneakers for $44 (usually $110)
Amazon’s got your new pair of running shoes
As part of its holiday deals release, the online retailer is offering up to 40 percent off on Mizuno running shoes.
Here’s the selection:
- Mizuno Men’s Wave Creation 19 Running Shoe for $152.99 (usually $169.95)
- Mizuno Wave Prophecy 7 Women’s Running Shoes for $192.99 (usually $239.95)
- Mizuno Women’s Wave Horizon 2 Running Shoe for $119 (usually $159.95)
- Mizuno Men’s Wave Sonic Running Shoes for $70 (usually $99.95)
You can still save big on workout headphones
If you’re still looking for a new pair of workout headphones as a holiday present and didn’t order a pair during Cyber Monday, the Powerbeats Wireless 3 headphones are currently $100 off.
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Black at Best Buy for $97.99 (usually $199.99)
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Flash Blue at Best Buy for $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless - Siren Red at Best Buy for $99.99 (usually $199.99)
- Jaybird - X3 Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $79.99 (usually $129.99)
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones at Walmart for $169 (usually $249)
And on titles like NBA 2K, Madden, and FIFA
- Madden NFL 19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $39.88 (usually $59.99)
- Madden NFL 19 on PS4 at Walmart for $39.88 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $39.88 (usually $59.99)
- FIFA 19 on PS4 at Walmart for $39.88 (usually $59.99)
- NBA 2K19 on Xbox One at Walmart for $39.82 (usually $59.96)
- NBA 2K19 on PS4 at Walmart for $39.82 (usually $59.96)
Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.
Loading comments...