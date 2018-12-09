Patrick Mahomes just keeps making big time throw after big time throw as the Kansas City Chiefs eviscerate NFL defenses. It’s why he’s been the exciting player in the NFL this season. On Sunday, the second-year quarterback added a few more ridiculous throws in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Highlight throws have become a weekly part of the Patrick Mahomes show — here are five of his best from their win over the Ravens.

He lofted a dime to Travis Kelce for a first down

While Mahomes might have the strongest arm in the league, he can also place incredible touch onto his passes. After escaping Ravens’ pass rusher Matt Judon, Mahomes dropped an absolute dime on the move to Travis Kelce. He put it in the only spot that Kelce could catch it and attempt to pick up yards after the catch.

.@tkelce always making it look too easy pic.twitter.com/PqthDyMgrt — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

That play set up the Chiefs with great field position, which they eventually turned into a touchdown — a 1-yard run by Damien Williams.

A no-look pass on a crossing route

Patrick Mahomes has gotten a bit of a reputation for attempting (and completing) trick passes in the middle of games. He had a sick no-look pass to wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson for a first down.

Go ahead and put Mahomes in the Hall of Fame RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/6JWqATKFT6 — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) December 9, 2018

He side armed a short pass into an impossibly small window

Mahomes’ baseball background shines through as well. Right after his no-look throw, Mahomes found running back Spencer Ware slipping out the backfield and threw a sidearm pass that zipped right into Ware’s hands. Ware was able to rumble into field goal position to give Kansas City a chance at a field goal right before the half.

Every week, Patrick Mahomes does a bunch of things that shouldn't be possible for a human pic.twitter.com/GpBRykJJE7 — Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) December 9, 2018

Here’s the throw from another angle

Patrick Mahomes is incrediblepic.twitter.com/gCTj1IpcLh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

That play got the Chiefs onto the Ravens’ side of the field and they were able to make a field goal to go up 17-10 at the half.

Another big pass to Kelce — after throwing across the field on the move

The power and speed that Mahomes can put on the ball makes him a threat to complete a pass from any platform or throwing angle. After scrambling in the backfield trying to find a receiver, Mahomes threw a dart to Travis Kelce to the right side of the field while Mahomes was running left.

There is just no defense for this. pic.twitter.com/tIOmNmWjdT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

A game-saving bomb to Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-9

Right when the Chiefs needed him most, Patrick Mahomes delivered for Kansas City with arguably his most insane throw of the day. The Chiefs were down 24-17 facing a fourth-and-9 with just a minute and a half left, if they didn’t get the first down the game was likely over for them.

Mahomes took the snap, bought himself some time by rolling right and launched the ball back towards the middle of the field to Tyreek Hill.

A few plays later, Damien Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to tie the game at 24.

The playmaking ability from Patrick Mahomes is rare. His arm strength, touch, accuracy, and mobility makes him damn near impossible to defend. These are four incredible throws — throws that Patrick Mahomes is starting to make on a weekly basis. Mahomes is en route to win the MVP in just his first season as a starter and it’s legitimately one of the most impressive seasons in the history of the NFL.

The arrival of an NFL great is happening right before our eyes.