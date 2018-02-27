 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

NFL free agency rumors 2018: The latest reports before the new league year begins

New, comments

We’re keeping track of all of the news and rumors about this year’s crop of free agents.

By Jeanna Kelley Updated
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency is almost upon us. That means it’s time to try to keep up with all of the rumors about where the best players are going to land this offseason.

Kirk Cousins was the hottest name in free agency this year, and his fully guaranteed contract with the Vikings could set the standard for how players negotiate future deals.

Cousins was the main free agent people wanted to talk about. But he isn’t our No. 1 ranked free agent. That honor belongs to Le’Veon Bell, the best running back in the league and arguably the most versatile. He would’ve been at the top of many teams’ wish lists — alas, the Steelers gave him the franchise tag for the second straight year.

The Seahawks could look a lot different next year. Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles, and Richard Sherman was released and signed with the rival 49ers.

The Browns will too — and for the better. All in one afternoon, they traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Damarious Randall, and receiver Jarvis Landry, who had been franchise-tagged by the Miami Dolphins.

The legal tampering period starts on March 12 and wraps up on March 14 at 4 p.m. ET. That’s when the 2018 league year starts and teams can start officially inking new deals with players.

As the free agency and trade rumors start to fly, we’ll keep track of everything you need to know right here.

Free agency rumors

March 14

March 13

March 12

March 11

March 10

March 9

March 8

March 7

March 6

March 5

March 4

March 3

March 2

March 1

Feb. 28

Feb. 27

Feb. 26

Feb. 23

  • Martellus Bennett could be cut by the Patriots before they have to pay him a $2 million roster bonus on March 14. Even though Bennett considered retirement last year, he wants to keep playing, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. So he’ll either stay with the Pats or end up on the free agent market.

Feb. 22

  • The Panthers aren’t likely to tag guard Andrew Norwell because of the cost, so he’ll hit free agency, according to Ian Rapoport. They could tag kicker Graham Gano instead.
  • The Seahawks want to keep Sheldon Richardson around, but they’re not planning to tag him, according to Rapoport.

Feb. 21

Feb. 20

Feb. 16

Feb. 4

Trade rumors

March 14

March 12

March 9

March 8

March 7

March 6

March 5

March 4

March 3

March 2

March 1

Feb. 28

Feb. 27

Feb. 20

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...