Free agency is almost upon us. That means it’s time to try to keep up with all of the rumors about where the best players are going to land this offseason.

Kirk Cousins was the hottest name in free agency this year, and his fully guaranteed contract with the Vikings could set the standard for how players negotiate future deals.

Cousins was the main free agent people wanted to talk about. But he isn’t our No. 1 ranked free agent. That honor belongs to Le’Veon Bell, the best running back in the league and arguably the most versatile. He would’ve been at the top of many teams’ wish lists — alas, the Steelers gave him the franchise tag for the second straight year.

The Seahawks could look a lot different next year. Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles, and Richard Sherman was released and signed with the rival 49ers.

The Browns will too — and for the better. All in one afternoon, they traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Damarious Randall, and receiver Jarvis Landry, who had been franchise-tagged by the Miami Dolphins.

The legal tampering period starts on March 12 and wraps up on March 14 at 4 p.m. ET. That’s when the 2018 league year starts and teams can start officially inking new deals with players.

As the free agency and trade rumors start to fly, we’ll keep track of everything you need to know right here.

The Giants are moving on from Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. They save $6.5 million by cutting him.

It’s a busy day for Jets rumors. New York would like to hold on to Morris Claiborne, but they’re not close to a deal. The Jets also are one of what will surely be many teams that have an eye on pending free agent Malcolm Butler.

The Jets may not re-sign middle linebacker Demario Davis, who reportedly wants upwards of $8 million per year. They’re prepared to let him hit free agency if he doesn’t bring that price down, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets are worried that the Vikings will win the battle for Kirk Cousins. They can outbid the Vikings, but the team is concerned that Cousins just wants to play for the Vikings.

Martellus Bennett could be cut by the Patriots before they have to pay him a $2 million roster bonus on March 14. Even though Bennett considered retirement last year, he wants to keep playing, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. So he’ll either stay with the Pats or end up on the free agent market.

The Panthers aren’t likely to tag guard Andrew Norwell because of the cost, so he’ll hit free agency, according to Ian Rapoport. They could tag kicker Graham Gano instead.

The Seahawks want to keep Sheldon Richardson around, but they're not planning to tag him, according to Rapoport.

Washington is considering using the franchise tag on Cousins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If it does, the Washington Post’s Kimberley A. Martin says he is expected to file a grievance with the NFLPA on the grounds that Washington has no good faith intention of working out a long-term deal.

The Broncos have talked to the Patriots and 49ers about dealing cornerback Aqib Talib.

The Lions could be willing to trade tight end Eric Ebron, according to Adam Schefter.

Longtime Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

The Eagles are willing to deal Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles, and the Vikings might be interested.

The Eagles also may be willing to deal DE Vinny Curry. They’re trying to restructure his deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If they can’t work something out, he could be available for trade or cut outright.

The Seahawks are open to trading defensive end Michael Bennett.

Don’t expect Richard Sherman trade rumors this year. After his Achilles surgery this offseason, he wouldn’t be able to pass a physical for a while, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins gave Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade, per Rapoport.

