Free agency is almost upon us. That means it’s time to try to keep up with all of the rumors about where the best players are going to land this offseason.
Kirk Cousins was the hottest name in free agency this year, and his fully guaranteed contract with the Vikings could set the standard for how players negotiate future deals.
Cousins was the main free agent people wanted to talk about. But he isn’t our No. 1 ranked free agent. That honor belongs to Le’Veon Bell, the best running back in the league and arguably the most versatile. He would’ve been at the top of many teams’ wish lists — alas, the Steelers gave him the franchise tag for the second straight year.
The Seahawks could look a lot different next year. Michael Bennett was traded to the Eagles, and Richard Sherman was released and signed with the rival 49ers.
The Browns will too — and for the better. All in one afternoon, they traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Damarious Randall, and receiver Jarvis Landry, who had been franchise-tagged by the Miami Dolphins.
The legal tampering period starts on March 12 and wraps up on March 14 at 4 p.m. ET. That’s when the 2018 league year starts and teams can start officially inking new deals with players.
As the free agency and trade rumors start to fly, we’ll keep track of everything you need to know right here.
Free agency rumors
March 14
- Well it’s about time: AJ McCarron has found a new team: the Bills.
- The Rams, 49ers, and Browns are all pursuing Terrelle Pryor.
- The Seahawks are signing Barkevious Mingo to a two-year deal.
- The Lions added former Seahawks CB DeShawn Shead.
- Tom Savage is the newest backup QB for the Saints.
- Ndamukong Suh is ready to sign with whoever pays him. The Seahawks are one possibility. The Cowboys ... who knows.
- Chad Henne will visit the Titans, who are in need of a backup QB. The Dolphins could also be in play.
- Former Seahawks TE Luke Willson is visiting the Panthers.
- The Falcons sign former 49ers G Brandon Fusco to a three-year deal.
- Free agent guard Josh Sitton will be visiting the Dolphins.
- The Buccaneers are signing kicker Chandler Catanzaro after spending a year with the Jets.
- Former Bengals OT Andre Smith is signing with the Cardinals.
- The Dolphins are releasing TE Julius Thomas.
- The Packers and Raiders are interested in free agent CB Rashaan Melvin.
- Derek Carr is reportedly meeting Jordy Nelson at the airport.
- The Patriots hold on to Rex Burkhead.
- The Colts are signing former Raiders DE Denico Autry.
- The Vikings are sniffing around Sheldon Richardson, but the Seahawks still want to keep him around.
- Safety Terrence Brooks is joining the Jets on a two-year deal.
- The Broncos re-signed linebacker Todd Davis for three years.
- TE Virgil Green is going from one AFC West team (Broncos) to another (Chargers).
- The Chargers re-signed safety Adrian Phillips.
- Washington is bringing back WR Brian Quick.
- The Jaguars are signing TE Niles Paul.
- The Browns plan to sign CB T.J. Carrie.
- The Bengals didn’t let the Bears steal punter Kevin Huber away.
- Demario Davis is going from the Jets to the Saints on a three-year deal.
- Tight end Ed Dickson is hopping on a plane to visit the Seahawks.
- Another tight end hits the free agent market: the Lions released Eric Ebron.
- Trent Murphy is headed to the Bills.
- Patrick Robinson is going from the Eagles back to the Saints.
- Adrian Clayborn is getting interest from his old team (the Falcons), as well as new teams (the Patriots, Colts, Bucs, and Browns).
- The Cardinals released Tyrann Mathieu to avoid paying him $14.1 million this year. Expect the Texans, Saints, Giants, and pretty much any team in need of safety help to be interested.
- The Ravens released Jeremy Maclin, so there’s another veteran wide receiver hitting the market.
- The Broncos and CB Tramaine Brock agreed to a one-year deal.
- Austin Seferian-Jenkins will take visits with the Seahawks and the Jaguars.
- The Panthers re-signed Julius Peppers to a one-year deal. It will be his 17th NFL season.
- DeMarco Murray’s next visit: the ever-in-need-of-RB-help Seahawks.
- After his visit with the Raiders, Jordy Nelson plans to meet with the Seahawks and Saints.
- Former Eagles DT Beau Allen is joining the Bucs.
- The Patriots and Bucs are finalists to sign LB Trent Murphy.
- The Texans are adding OL Zach Fulton.
- The Jets got a little offensive line help by signing Spencer Long.
- Sebastian Janikowski is visiting the kicker-cursed Chargers.
- Center Ryan Jensen is visiting the Bucs and Colts, two teams that have been pretty quiet so far in free agency.
- The Patriots are showing interest in CB Patrick Robinson and veteran LB Paul Worrilow.
- The Cowboys tendered restricted free agent David Irving.
- The Giants got some major offensive line help: they landed top LT Nate Solder.
- Frank Gore is visiting the Lions, one of the few teams that hasn’t signed a running back yet.
- New free agent Jordy Nelson is meeting with the Raiders.
- The Patriots have reportedly offered AJ McCarron a contract. At least that’s an upgrade for him as a backup.
- The Browns are bringing on veteran running back Carlos Hyde (so what about Saquon Barkley?)
- The 49ers have their replacement for Hyde: Jerick McKinnon is signing a four-year deal.
- CB Terrance Mitchell is going to the Browns.
- And more Browns news: they’re signing TE Darren Fells.
- The Bears are adding Chase Daniel as a backup quarterback.
- The Titans are keeping guard Josh Kline with a new four-year contract.
- Big news for the Super Bowl champs: The Eagles re-signed Nigel Bradham to a five-year deal.
- The Jaguars signed veteran CB D.J. Hayden.
March 13
- Perhaps the top linebacker on the market, Avery Williamson, is joining the Jets.
- The Bears are bringing back Prince Amukamara.
- The running back market is finally moving, with Dion Lewis going to the Titans on a 4-year deal.
- It looks like Mike Glennon will be joining Sam Bradford in Arizona. Alright then ...
- Mo Wilkerson will be joining the Packers on a one-year deal.
- It’s true: Teddy Bridewater also signed with the Jets on a one-year deal, along with Josh McCown.
- After being released, WR Jordy Nelson seems to be drawing interest from a number of teams.
- Trumaine Johnson has decided on the Jets, who are giving him around $15 million per year.
- The Ravens are giving WR John Brown a one-year deal.
- The Browns signed former Steelers tackle Chris Hubbard to a five-year deal.
- The Lions are bringing back corner Nevin Lawson.
- Malcolm Butler plans to sign with the Titans — and he’s getting a big ol’ paycheck.
- The Jets are signing Isaiah Crowell to a three-year deal.
- Veteran running back Jonathan Stewart is joining the Giants (and his former OC, Mike Shula).
- The Raiders are going to have Derek Carr AND Derek Carrier.
- The Cardinals are still considering adding another quarterback even after signing Sam Bradford. AJ McCarron and Mike Glennon are two possibilities.
- CB Nickell Robey-Coleman is sticking with the Rams.
- The Texans signed OT Seantrel Henderson to a one-year deal, but they’re still not giving up on Nate Solder.
- The Giants are also eyeing Nate Solder.
- OT Donald Stephenson is joining the Browns on a one-year deal.
- The Jags are signing former Colts receiver Donte Moncrief.
- The Jets are bringing back Josh McCown on a one-year, $10 million deal, but that doesn’t mean they won’t still go after Teddy Bridgewater.
- Another receiver is on the market now that the Packers released Jordy Nelson.
- Jimmy Graham is opting to join the Packers instead of returning to the Saints.
- The Saints are now zeroing in on tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
- Taylor Gabriel is signing with the Bears on a four-year deal.
- The Panthers plan to sign CB Bashaud Breeland.
- DE Chris Smith is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Browns.
- The cornerback market has been quiet so far, but now we’re getting somewhere: the Texans are signing Aaron Colvin to a four-year deal.
- The Jets are finalizing a deal with Teddy Bridgewater, but he has other options.
- Marqise Lee is re-signing with the Jaguars on a four-year deal worth up to $38 million.
- CB DeShawn Shead, recently released by the Seahawks, will visit the Lions and 49ers.
- Another quarterback domino has fallen, with Sam Bradford going to the Cardinals.
- Danny Amendola is really leaving the Patriots, but not the AFC East. He’s planning to sign with the Dolphins.
- Another tight end hits free agency: the Eagles released Brent Celek.
- The Broncos have their eye on a new No. 3 corner, T.J. Carrie.
- Dion Lewis has his fair share of suitors: the Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Titans, Texans, Colts, and 49ers are all sniffing around.
- Good news for Case Keenum: the Broncos picked up Demaryius Thomas’ option.
- The Bucs are showing interest in running back Jerick McKinnon.
- Paul Richardson will likely sign with Washington later this week. It’s expected to be a five-year deal worth $40 million.
- The Bills are bringing back longtime DT Kyle Williams on a one-year deal.
- After missing out on Cousins, the Cardinals will have an eye on ... Mike Glennon.
- There we go: Kirk Cousins is signing with the Vikings, and he’s getting the exact contract he was looking for.
- The Lions are adding linebacker Devon Kennard on a three-year deal.
- Kicker news! The Bears are signing Cody Parkey.
- As expected, the Browns tendered Josh Gordon as an ERFA.
- Although the Vikings remain a huge favorite to sign Kirk Cousins, his agent told Adam Schefter that “no final decisions have been made.”
- If the Jets miss out on Cousins, expect them to go after Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown — and probably draft a quarterback with the No. 6 pick.
- The Bears are getting Mitchell Trubisky some weapons. His latest: tight end Trey Burton, who’s getting a four-year, $32 million deal.
- Kirk Cousins will visit the Vikings first, and that saga may be nearing its end. The Vikings reportedly have a three-year, $28 million per year deal on the table.
- Haloti Ngata will sign a one-year deal with the Eagles.
- The Falcons and Packers, among others, are interested in former Panthers tight end Ed Dickson.
- The 49ers are expected to land former Giants OL Weston Richburg with a five-year deal when free agency officially starts.
- Washington signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $6.875 million deal.
- The Saints placed a right of first refusal tender on RFA Willie Snead with no draft pick attached, making it likely that he’ll land with another team.
- The Chiefs will sign former Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens to a deal worth $9 million per season.
- Danny Woodhead is a Ravens cap casualty.
- The Dolphins plan to sign former Chiefs WR Albert Wilson to a three-year, $24 million deal.
- Lions re-signed safety Tavon Wilson to a two-year, $7 million contract.
- The Saints took their sweet time, but they signed Drew Brees to a two-year, $50 million deal.
- Star Lotulelei will sign a five-year deal with the Bills.
- The Chiefs will sign Sammy Watkins when free agency officially begins.
- Former Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will visit Washington and the Saints.
- The Bears will sign former Jaguars WR Allen Robinson.
- Case Keenum is signing with the Broncos, but Denver still might draft a quarterback in the first round. This means it’s a three-team race for Kirk Cousins: The Jets, Vikings, and Cardinals are the last teams standing.
- Andrew Norwell will sign with the Jaguars.
March 12
- The Dolphins are a favorite to land Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson.
- The Seahawks placed a second-round tender on RFA cornerback Justin Coleman.
- Andrew Norwell may be down to three teams at this point — the Giants, 49ers and Colts.
- After visiting with the Lions, DeMarco Murray will visit the Seahawks, provided the Lions let him leave.
- Muhammed Wilkerson is having dinner with Washington officials on Monday night.
- The Malcolm Butler race could come down to the Lions and Texans.
- Don’t count the Cardinals out on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes just yet.
- The Cardinals are interested in Andrew Norwell, but not with the hefty price tag he’ll probably come with.
- The Vikings — and other teams that need a quarterback — have contacted Drew Brees, as if he actually won’t re-sign with the Saints.
- Jonathan Stewart’s next visit will be with the Giants.
- If the Broncos lose out on Kirk Cousins, they could go after AJ McCarron, who’s familiar with Vance Joseph when they were both with the Bengals.
- Restricted free agents Ricardo Allen and Ben Garland got second-round tenders from the Falcons.
- Sammy Watkins should have his fair share of suitors, including the Bears, Packers, Jaguars, and Chiefs, as well as the Rams.
- With Trey Burton expected to leave in free agency, the Eagles could bring in Martellus Bennett to play with his brother, Michael Bennett.
- The Raiders brought in WR/KR Griff Whalen.
- The Jets and Dolphins are both interested in LB Avery Williamson, who reportedly turned down a deal to return to the Titans.
- The Bucs are keeping tight end Cameron Brate (a six-year extension) and cornerback Brent Grimes (a one-year deal).
- The Browns aren’t done making moves this offseason. Some of the players they’re considering include Terrelle Pryor, Nate Solder (if Joe Thomas retires), and Trumaine Johnson.
- Veteran cornerback William Gay announced that he’s ready to find a new team after the Steelers released him.
- The Texans, who need to upgrade their secondary, have contacted Malcolm Butler.
- The 49ers aren’t giving up on signing Andrew Norwell, even if the Giants are still the favorites.
- Orlando Scandrick has asked the Cowboys to release him.
- The Dolphins released yet another vet, this time Lawrence Timmons.
- Keep an eye on Allen Robinson and the Packers or Bears.
- The best bet for Jimmy Graham is that he goes back to the Saints or signs with the Packers.
- The Ravens parted ways with Lardarius Webb.
- The Chiefs released safety Ron Parker and longtime linebacker Tamba Hali.
- Muhammad Wilkerson is visiting with the Lions. Next stop: Washington.
- The Broncos have given RFA tenders to Shaq Barrett and Matt Paradis, but not to Bennie Fowler.
- The Texans are the frontrunners to sign OL Zach Fulton.
- There’s a little more fuel to the fire for those Jimmy Graham/Saints reunion rumors — though they’re also keeping tabs on Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The Seahawks, Bears, Jaguars, and Colts are all interested in ASJ, too.
- The Saints are eyeing two veteran CBs: Malcolm Butler and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
- The Raiders are reportedly interested in Malcolm Butler.
- Don’t expect the Ravens to sign Tavon Austin.
- The Raiders now need another cornerback after releasing Sean Smith.
- The Dolphins will release Ndamukong Suh when the new league year begins.
- Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald won’t hit free agency. The Seahawks locked him up with a three-year, $13.5 million deal.
- Benson Mayowa is visiting with the Jets. He’s also planning to meet with Washington, Seattle, and Indianapolis.
- DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Stewart are expected to visit the Lions.
- The Eagles are trying to work out a deal to bring back cornerback Patrick Robinson.
- The Vikings are still the frontrunner to land Kirk Cousins. Teams are prepared to offer him a three-year, fully guaranteed deal.
- Sam Bradford or Case Keenum may be the best option to replace Tyrod Taylor with the Bills.
- Nate Solder may land with the Texans if the Patriots don’t work out a way to keep him. Houston is making a strong push, and the Broncos are also interested.
- The Cardinals are expected to release Adrian Peterson to avoid paying a bonus that would be due on Friday. Peterson still wants to play next season and said his neck is fully healed. The Cardinals may re-sign Peterson later.
March 11
- The Giants are moving on from Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. They save $6.5 million by cutting him.
March 10
- That didn’t take long: Richard Sherman is a 49er.
- Richard Sherman is discussing a three-year deal with the 49ers, he tells ESPN’s Josina Anderson.
- Former Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa has reportedly drawn interest from the Jets, Seahawks, Colts, Raiders and Washington.
- Richard Sherman reportedly has a visit scheduled with the Lions next week. His free agent tour began Friday night with the 49ers.
- The Raiders are reportedly interested in free agent defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson, who is spending Saturday with the Chiefs. Oakland will probably have to wait their turn after Washington too, who is scheduled to meet with Wilkerson next.
- Richard Sherman listed seven teams that have shown interest, but he’s starting his free agency with a visit to meet with 49ers brass.
March 9
- The Broncos tried to trade for Tyrod Taylor before the Browns pulled it off. Is that a bad sign in their pursuit of Kirk Cousins?
- The 49ers won’t exercise Elvis Dumervil’s option. The veteran LB will now be a free agent.
- If your team is looking for a long snapper, then sorry, but Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide re-signed with the Rams for three years.
- The Bengals decided not to pick up Adam Jones’ option, sending him to free agency. They’re still interested in bringing him back, however.
- Sure sounds like Jon Gruden wants the Raiders to pursue Doug Martin.
- The Steelers plan to release Mike Mitchell next week, but they could bring him back on a cheaper deal.
- It really happened: the Seahawks released Richard Sherman, putting another high-caliber cornerback on the market.
- The Seahawks are also officially releasing Jeremy Lane today.
- Tavon Austin could be interested in playing for the Texans or Eagles.
- Ricky Jean Francois does not plan to be back with the Patriots.
- Another safety is on the open market after the Titans released Da’Norris Searcy. They also parted ways with QB Matt Cassel and WR Eric Weems.
- Fitzmagic back: The Bucs officially re-signed Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- Jon Gruden will meet with former Bucs running back Doug Martin.
March 8
- Fresh off a visit with the Packers, Muhammad Wilkerson will take a trip to New Orleans next.
- The Rams signed cornerback Sam Shields, who is attempting a comeback after dealing with concussions during his time with the Packers.
- The Bills signed free agent DE Owa Odighizuwa to a one-year deal.
- The Dolphins aren’t being shy, showing interest in Teddy Bridgewater, tight ends Trey Burton and Ed Dickson, and tackle Chris Hubbard.
- The Bucs plan to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to back up Jameis Winston.
- Add another running back to the list of free agents: the Titans released DeMarco Murray.
- The Seahawks keep shedding players. They’re expected to release cornerback Jeremy Lane.
- To no surprise, the Broncos exercised their option on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
- Veteran running back Jonathan Stewart is visiting with the Seahawks.
- Jarvis Landry signed his franchise tag tender.
- Ageless punter Shane Lechler will stay off the free agent market: the Texans re-signed him to a one-year deal.
- Aqib Talib wants to get released by the Broncos so he can rejoin the Patriots, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
- The Texans re-signed safety Corey Moore before he could hit the open market.
- It’s no longer a sure thing that LT Nate Solder returns to the Patriots. Dion Lewis is unlikely to as well.
March 7
- After trading Michael Bennett, the Seahawks will soon part ways with Richard Sherman, letting him hit free agency. Seattle would be open to bringing him back on a cheaper deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver.
- The Patriots cut Martellus Bennett, giving tight end-needy teams another option in free agency.
- While the Seahawks continue to remake their defense, free agent linebacker Brian Cushing is visiting Seattle.
- The Bengals want to re-sign DE Chris Smith in free agency.
- Don’t expect the Broncos to get into a bidding war for Kirk Cousins.
- The Falcons are not expected to bring back DE Adrian Clayborn.
- Free agent DT Chris Baker visited the Bengals, and the Bengals signed him.
- The Bucs picked up the options for S Chris Conte, OT Demar Dotson, and DB Josh Robinson, keeping them off the FA market.
March 6
- Kirk Cousins’ agent told 9News’ Mike Klis that the quarterback is “keeping all his options open.”
- Tom Pelissero reported that there’s “mutual interest” between the Vikings and Cousins, but no offers have been made.
- The Patriots declined Alan Branch’s option, which means the veteran DT is a free agent.
- The franchise tag deadline has passed and players like Kirk Cousins, Sammy Watkins, Sheldon Richardson, Allen Robinson, Andrew Norwell, and Case Keenum are officially free agents.
- Another wide receiver who won’t hit free agency is Kenny Britt. The Patriots are picking up his option.
- The Steelers officially tagged Le’Veon Bell for the second time.
- The Bears used the transition tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller instead of the franchise tag. Any interested teams can still try to court him, but it keeps him from hitting free agency.
- One more free agent is off the board: Kicker Graham Gano agreed to a new four-year deal with the Panthers.
- The Rams placed the franchise tag on Lamarcus Joyner, which means Sammy Watkins will officially hit free agency. The Rams still want to try to re-sign Watkins, however.
- The Chiefs have been linked to DT Star Lotulelei.
- The Jaguars will not use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, thought they have negotiating rights with him until March 12.
- The Bills signed running back Chris Ivory to a two-year deal.
- Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reported that Kirk Cousins hasn’t ruled out any teams yet.
- Ian Rapoport thinks Donte Moncrief and the Ravens could be a match.
- Washington’s wide receiver wish list includes Allen Robinson and Paul Richardson.
- The Rams likely won’t tag Sammy Watkins, but Lamarcus Joyner remains a possibility.
- The Giants look like the frontrunner for guard Andrew Norwell’s services.
March 5
- Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields is attempting a comeback and will start meeting with teams. One of those teams is the Browns.
- If any team is looking for a kicker, it won’t be able to sign Matt Bryant. The 42-year-old re-upped with the Falcons for three years.
- The Panthers will likely use their franchise tag on kicker Graham Gano if they can’t agree to a long-term deal.
- The Rams are trying to decide whether to apply the franchise tag to Sammy Watkins or safety Lamarcus Joyner. That means that whichever player doesn’t get tagged will hit the market.
- Jimmy Graham’s time in Seattle is probably done. One of the teams interested in him is his old team, the Saints.
- Muhammad Wilkerson’s first visit is expected to be with the Packers.
- The Bears are not expected to use the franchise tag on cornerback Kyle Fuller, though he wants to return to Chicago.
- Trumaine Johnson is reportedly choosing between the Raiders and 49ers.
- The Giants are eyeing cornerback Patrick Robinson.
- The Jaguars are more likely to keep Marqise Lee than Allen Robinson.
- The Steelers will likely give Le’Veon Bell the franchise tag before the March 6 deadline.
- Hue Jackson still wants to bring AJ McCarron to the Browns (in addition to drafting a quarterback in the first round).
- The Jaguars, Panthers, and Dolphins are all expected to be on the hunt for another quarterback in free agency.
- Case Keenum could be the backup plan for whichever team misses out on Kirk Cousins.
- The Eagles are set lose DT Beau Allen, LB Nigel Bradham and TE Trey Burton, but their chances are good for keeping DE Chris Long.
- The Lions aren’t planning for center Travis Swanson to return.
March 4
- It’s a busy day for Jets rumors. New York would like to hold on to Morris Claiborne, but they’re not close to a deal. The Jets also are one of what will surely be many teams that have an eye on pending free agent Malcolm Butler.
- The Jets may not re-sign middle linebacker Demario Davis, who reportedly wants upwards of $8 million per year. They’re prepared to let him hit free agency if he doesn’t bring that price down, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
- The Jets are worried that the Vikings will win the battle for Kirk Cousins. They can outbid the Vikings, but the team is concerned that Cousins just wants to play for the Vikings.
March 3
- Adam Schefter reported that the four finalists for Kirk Cousins are the Broncos, Cardinals, Jets, and Vikings.
- The Steelers are feeling good about their chances to re-sign Le’Veon Bell.
- Center Weston Richburg has a very healthy market for his services.
- Trey Burton is not expected to return to the Eagles. Luckily for the tight end, he has as many as 16 teams interested in him.
- The Jets and Dolphins are coming after center Travis Swanson the hardest.
- One free agent is already off the market. Former Panthers safety Kurt Coleman is staying in the NFC South, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Saints.
March 2
- The Broncos are looking to sign a No. 3 cornerback, another sign that Aqib Talib will soon be out of Denver.
- The Vikings want to bring back DT Tom Johnson but play him fewer snaps.
- The Falcons have been linked to tight end Ed Dickson, who has spent the past four seasons in the NFC South with the Panthers.
- If the Giants want to re-sign D.J. Fluker, they’ll have plenty of competition.
- Marvin Lewis wants center Russell Bodine to re-sign with the Bengals.
- The Patriots might try to bring Dion Lewis back, but they’d have to pony up. The running back will be highly sought-after once free agency begins.
- Kurt Coleman met with the Bengals in Indianapolis.
- Seahawks GM John Schneider said the team doesn’t plan to use the franchise tag on Sheldon Richardson, at least as of right now.
- A new deal between the Saints and Drew Brees should be done soon.
- Cornerback Patrick Robinson is drawing interest from the Raiders and Cardinals.
- Frank Gore says he’s healthy and wants to play for a contender.
- The Dolphins are looking at free agent center Travis Swanson.
March 1
- A new report from Yahoo’s Charles Robinson says the Broncos are “all-in” on Kirk Cousins.
- The Lions want to bring back RB Zach Zenner, just not with an RFA tender.
- Dion Lewis will be a hot commodity for teams, like the Texans, Jets, and 49ers, looking for veteran RB help.
- Cornerback Morris Claiborne will get lot of attention — as many as 10 teams could be after him — once free agency rolls around.
- Days after he was released by the Panthers, Kurt Coleman dined with Saints officials. The Giants and Bills could also give the soon-to-be 30-year-old safety a look.
- The Ravens have their eye on Frank Gore. The Browns could also be interested in the veteran RB.
- The Saints are going to let safety Kenny Vaccaro walk.
- Orleans Darkwa might not have to move. The Jets are showing interest in the Giants free agent RB.
- The Bengals are keeping their options open for finding a backup QB to replace AJ McCarron.
- Austin Seferian-Jenkins is reportedly looking for a $7 million payday. The tight end is expected to meet with the Jets soon.
- The Bengals want to keep tight end Tyler Eifert around, but they know he’ll receive interest from other teams if he hits free agency.
- Sean Payton isn’t worried about the Saints’ negotiations with Drew Brees. Like, at all.
- Don’t expect Albert Wilson to re-sign with the Chiefs. When asked if the Chiefs planned to retain him, GM Brett Veach hinted that Wilson might land in Chicago with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.
- Anthony Lynn said the Chargers still have a role for veteran tight end Antonio Gates, if he decides to keep playing.
- Nate Solder does not plan to retire. He hasn’t begun negotiating with the Patriots, but still may before free agency begins.
- John Lynch says that contract talks with Carlos Hyde are “ongoing,” but that he “wouldn’t say anything is imminent there.”
- Mike Zimmer says Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, and Sam Bradford are all options at quarterback for the Vikings, though Zimmer doesn’t sound too sold on Keenum.
- Kirk Cousins might be looking for a shorter deal — with a lot of guaranteed money.
- The Giants could go after kicker Graham Gano in free agency, but the Panthers consider keeping him “a high priority.”
- Danny Amendola said he wants to return to the Patriots, but they’ll have to give him a good offer.
- T.J. Jones is coming off his best year with the Lions, but they won’t tender the wide receiver a restricted free agent offer.
- Ron Rivera acknowledged that it won’t be easy for the Panthers to keep guard Andrew Norwell, who is set to earn a big payday on the free agent market.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said he thinks defensive tackle Kyle Williams plans to keep playing — and Buffalo wants him to return if he does.
- The Packers have expressed interest in bringing back veteran tight end Richard Rodgers.
- The Eagles and cornerback Patrick Robinson have talked about a long-term deal.
Feb. 28
- Carlos Hyde is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. The 49ers have a meeting scheduled with Hyde’s agent during the NFL Combine to talk about his future.
- The Colts are expected to let Frank Gore hit free agency while they get younger at the running back position.
- Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff does not expect to re-sign DT Dontari Poe or WR Taylor Gabriel.
- There’s one more veteran defensive end on the market. The Jets released Mo Wilkerson on Wednesday.
- Center Joe Berger was considering retirement, but he’ll test free agency instead. He could return to the Vikings, or he might land with the Giants and his former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Giants center Weston Richburg is also hitting free agency.
- Washington is interested in keeping LB Zach Brown and CB Bashaud Breeland, but only at the right price. That might be tricky, because Brown wants to be compensated like a top-three inside linebacker.
- Steelers GM Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team is in talks with pending free agent Le’Veon Bell. He said he hopes a deal is done before the March 6 franchise tag deadline.
- The Jaguars have cleared enough cap space to re-sign both Allen Robinson and cornerback Aaron Colvin, GM Dave Caldwell said.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team’s decision to sign cornerback Vontae Davis has no bearing on E.J. Gaines’ future with the team.
- Vikings GM Rick Spielman said no decision has been made on the quarterback situation.
- Washington expects Terrelle Pryor to test the free agency market.
- Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it’s a priority to keep safety Lamarcus Joyner. The Rams are also still interested in re-signing Trumaine Johnson despite trading for Marcus Peters.
- Speaking of Trumaine Johnson, the Raiders are also planning to target him in free agency.
- Bucs GM Jason Licht said they’d like to bring back veteran cornerback Brent Grimes.
- Another QB is about to hit free agency. Bears GM Ryan Pace told reporters that Mike Glennon will be released once the new league year starts.
Feb. 27
- Teddy Bridgewater is expected to hit free agency, per Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, the Kirk Cousins to the Vikings speculation heats up.
- The Bills hosted free agent running back Chris Ivory, a few days after he was released by the Jaguars. Ivory followed that up with a visit to the Browns, according to Rapoport.
- The Jets could be interested in former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler — for the right price, according to Calvin Watkins of Newsday.
Feb. 26
- Pending free agent Tyler Eifert underwent micro-disc surgery last year, and he’s been cleared to participate in OTAs and beyond, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- The Jaguars are planning to hold on to Allen Robinson now that they’ve cleared up some cap space by cutting Chris Ivory and extending Blake Bortles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- This year’s draft class is light on blocking tight ends, which will make players like Darren Fells, Virgil Green, and Lee Smith hotter commodities in free agency, per Rapoport.
- The Vikings aren’t expected to franchise tag Case Keenum, per Rapoport. That heats up the quarterback market and leaves the Vikings with the choice of either retaining Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Bradford or joining the free agency fray.
- The Vikings will be in the running to land Kirk Cousins. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo insists that’s the team’s plan, and his colleague Ian Rapoport agrees.
- The Bills signed free agent cornerback Vontae Davis, who also visited with the 49ers, Raiders, Dolphins, and Browns.
Feb. 23
- Martellus Bennett could be cut by the Patriots before they have to pay him a $2 million roster bonus on March 14. Even though Bennett considered retirement last year, he wants to keep playing, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. So he’ll either stay with the Pats or end up on the free agent market.
Feb. 22
- The Panthers aren’t likely to tag guard Andrew Norwell because of the cost, so he’ll hit free agency, according to Ian Rapoport. They could tag kicker Graham Gano instead.
- The Seahawks want to keep Sheldon Richardson around, but they’re not planning to tag him, according to Rapoport.
Feb. 21
- The Jaguars are not expected to re-sign cornerback Aaron Colvin and will let him hit free agency, according to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.
- Free agent cornerback Vontae Davis, who was cut by the Colts last season, has met with the Bills, Browns, 49ers, and Raiders. Up next is the Dolphins.
Feb. 20
- The Jets are reportedly willing to take on a $60 million cap hit for Cousins in 2018 as part of a five-year, $150 million deal, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
Feb. 16
- AJ McCarron won his grievance against the Bengals and will enter the league year as an unrestricted free agent.
Feb. 4
- Washington is considering using the franchise tag on Cousins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If it does, the Washington Post’s Kimberley A. Martin says he is expected to file a grievance with the NFLPA on the grounds that Washington has no good faith intention of working out a long-term deal.
Trade rumors
March 14
- The Vikings are finalizing a deal to trade for Trevor Siemian, who will back up Kirk Cousins.
- The Bengals are talking with the Raiders about a potential trade for Vontaze Burfict.
- The Broncos aren’t giving up on trying to trade Trevor Siemian.
- The Eagles are shopping Mychal Kendricks. Again.
March 12
- The Bills traded left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, swapping their first-round picks this year in the process.
- The Chargers are giving Tyrell Williams a second-round tender, but they’d also be willing to trade him, per Adam Schefter.
- The Broncos will listen to offers for C.J. Anderson.
- Teams are shopping players who will probably end up being cap casualties if they don’t get traded. The list includes Tavon Austin, Vinny Curry, and Ja’Waun James.
March 9
- No one could stop the Browns on Friday. First they traded for Jarvis Landry, then they added quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and THEN sent DeShone Kizer to Green Bay for Damarious Randall.
- The Cardinals are still opening to trading for a quarterback.
- The Lions reportedly told Eric Ebron that they’re open to trading him.
- Another trade! This time, the Eagles sent WR Torrey Smith to the Panthers for CB Daryl Worley.
March 8
- The Broncos have talked to the Patriots and 49ers about dealing cornerback Aqib Talib.
March 7
- The Seahawks are also fielding offers for Earl Thomas, according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver.
- The Seahawks traded Michael Bennett to the Eagles, who will now see if there’s trade interest in DE Vinny Curry.
- No one knows exactly what’s happening with Richard Sherman, but he could soon be out of Seattle.
March 6
- The Lions could be willing to trade tight end Eric Ebron, according to Adam Schefter.
March 5
- The Seahawks are likely to trade Michael Bennett and keep Earl Thomas, according to Ian Rapoport.
- The Bears and Ravens have reached out about Jarvis Landry, though a deal is not close.
- Peter King says the Eagles have received a “respectable” offer for Nick Foles, but nothing is imminent.
- ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Eagles have more than one offer for Foles, but it’ll take more than a first- and fourth-round pick to get a deal done.
March 4
- Longtime Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.
- The Eagles are willing to deal Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles, and the Vikings might be interested.
- The Eagles also may be willing to deal DE Vinny Curry. They’re trying to restructure his deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If they can’t work something out, he could be available for trade or cut outright.
March 3
- There was a rumor that the Dolphins and Bears were talking about a trade involving Jarvis Landry and Jordan Howard, but Ian Rapoport shot it down.
March 2
- Jarvis Landry is expected to sign his franchise tag soon, which could help get a trade done.
- The Tennessean reported that the Titans are one team that Landry is interested in playing for, but it’s unclear if the feeling is mutual.
- The Bears, Browns, Ravens, and 49ers are all possible landing spots for Landry.
- Just don’t expect the Panthers to be the team that trades for Landry.
- The Dolphins finally got a trade done ... for defensive end Robert Quinn.
March 1
- The Seahawks are open to trading defensive end Michael Bennett.
- Don’t expect Richard Sherman trade rumors this year. After his Achilles surgery this offseason, he wouldn’t be able to pass a physical for a while, according to Ian Rapoport.
- The Dolphins gave Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade, per Rapoport.
Feb. 28
- The Broncos are in talks with Washington to work out a trade for safety Su’a Cravens.
- The Dolphins tagged Jarvis Landry and are reportedly looking into trading him. But head coach Adam Gase said he hasn’t spoken to Landry since the end of the season.
- Teams are interested in working out a trade with the Steelers for wide receiver Martavis Bryant, but the Steelers aren’t interested in letting him go.
Feb. 27
- Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will probably either cut or trade cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
- The Dolphins shouldn’t expect to get much in return for Jarvis Landry if they do trade him. They would be willing to accept a second- or third-round pick, or a “player,” according to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero.
Feb. 20
- The Dolphins tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry. But trading him is still a possibility, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.
