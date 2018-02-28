Well hello there. It’s February, and you probably thought the days of claiming national championships — a la our beloved UCF Knights — were over. Well, folks, Texas A&M’s chancellor, John Sharp, just presented Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher with an “NCAA Division I Football National Championship” trophy. The date is blank, reading simply “20--” for the year:

So Fisher’s got a whole 82 years to get that championship in!

It was presented to Fisher after Texas A&M-Commerce’s Colby Carthel got a similar award from the A&M system recognizing Commerce’s 2017 DII title.

But there are a few important things happening here.

This “NCAA Division I Football National Championship” trophy doesn’t exist on the FBS level. The only national title the NCAA awards for football at the Division I level is the FCS trophy.

This is what the main FBS trophy currently looks like (you also get a handful of others, but none of them from the NCAA):

2. This isn’t the first time Texas A&M has claimed a national title out of pretty thin air. In 2012, A&M tacked 1919 and 1927 claims onto the stadium, largely based on what retroactive stats thought about those seasons. It’s a college football tradition.

3. This is hardly the first dubious claim the Aggies have had this week. On Monday, TAMU used this poster to illustrate how many great defensive backs Fisher has “coached.”

Let’s just say former Florida State University DB Jalen Ramsey called the B.S. here perfectly.

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

4. Fisher has 82 years to cash in this trophy, a period of time that somehow makes his $7 million, guaranteed, 10-year contract with A&M seem short. At current rates and without even factoring inflation/raises, the Aggies might have to pay Fisher as many as $615 million in total for this title.

5. The motivational (?) plaque seems to have backfired. Let’s check in on Aggies at Good Bull Hunting:

Naturally, Twitter had lots of jokes about the trophy:

A&M also updated Kyle Field for Jimbo pic.twitter.com/aiY85I7vD3 — Chuck (@defNotChuck) February 28, 2018

The best moments of the Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M so far are the ones in which he experiences the abject terror of realizing just what he's gotten himself into. pic.twitter.com/VuWDtGCN13 — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) February 28, 2018

I’m sure Jimbo is embarrassed the trophy story is out. I have to imagine Aggie fans are, too. ... Oh well. They’ll always have Jalen Ramsey. — Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) February 28, 2018

Not to be outdone by Texas A&M, Auburn has delivered an undated Notice of NCAA Infractions to the football office. — Poseur (@ATVSPoseur) February 28, 2018

Sources telling me Texas A&M is also going to be supplying its football players with unsigned diplomas. — Jimbo's Christmas Tree (@jimbo_christmas) March 1, 2018

I'm surprised that nobody got their hands on the letter that Jimbo Fisher received shortly after receiving his undated National Championship Plaque... pic.twitter.com/CTQhXzg7As — SoonerSource (@Sooner_Source) March 1, 2018

Texas A&M is the 2023 college football national champion; prove with evidence that they're not before you call me a liar. — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) March 1, 2018

Thanks to UCF and A&M, declaring things is as hot a trend as ever in college football. Let’s hope someone tells Fisher about the one tiny wording detail that makes this trophy not the same one he’d get if the Aggies were to win an actual national title.