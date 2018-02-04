Super Bowl 2018: News and updates for Patriots vs. Eagles

Filed under:
Feb 4, 2018, 10:49am EST
February 7, 2018
‘Dirty Dancing’ Super Bowl commercial director swears Eli Manning’s dance moves aren’t CGI
Director Aaron Stoller talked to SB Nation about how he filmed this commercial masterpiece with Eli in only five hours.
February 6, 2018
Listen to Foles and Pederson decide on that trick-play TD
The "Philly special" was Foles’ idea.
February 6, 2018
How NFL fans reacted to the Eagles’ Super Bowl win
It was a mixed bag around SB Nation’s team sites as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl by taking down the Patriots, 41-33.
February 6, 2018
How the Eagles went from worst to first in 1 year, explained briefly
It took a sea change on offense and tweaks on defense.
February 5, 2018
Super Bowl 2018 wrap: Doug Pederson had cojones, and wondering what happened with Malcolm Butler
Retired NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz breaks down a thrilling Eagles-Patriots game.
February 5, 2018
The 7 stages of a Philadelphia Super Bowl celebration
Trust this process.
February 5, 2018
We will remember Nick Foles’ catch not only for its greatness, but for what it symbolized
The play will go down in history because of what it meant in the moment, and what it stood for.
February 5, 2018
Watch Eagles head coach Doug Pederson’s inspirational speech to his team after Super Bowl win
"An individual can make a difference, but a team makes a miracle."
February 5, 2018
Don’t forget about Carson Wentz’s MVP-caliber season with the Eagles
Nick Foles won the Super Bowl with the Eagles, but Wentz had everything to do with them getting there.
February 5, 2018
All the Super Bowl 52 prop bets to consider
The Super Bowl is here, and it’s time to consider a host of prop bets. We’ve got a full list covering the game and everything around it.
February 5, 2018
Kevin Hart addresses being denied from Eagles’ championship stage
"Yeah I may be a little tipsy."
February 5, 2018
The Patriots can be human, and still be great
The Patriots that lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles are the same team that seemed destined to win.
-
February 5, 2018
The NFL’s broken catch rule almost ruined an instant-classic Super Bowl
Corey Clement and Zach Ertz came dangerously close to becoming more evidence of the NFL catch rule being a problem.
February 5, 2018
14 numbers to explain Super Bowl 52
The number one was significant in many ways.
February 5, 2018
NBA players supported ‘FREE MEEK’ movement after Eagles won Super Bowl 52
Major NBA stars like LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Lonzo Ball all supported justice for Philly rapper Meek Mill.
February 5, 2018
No, that Foles TD catch wasn’t from an illegal formation
It looks like it, but it’s not.
February 5, 2018
Blame the NFL MVP curse for Tom Brady losing the Super Bowl
Brady couldn’t make history by pushing the Pats to their sixth title.
February 4, 2018
Kevin Hart was too drunk to hold back an F-bomb from the NFL Network interview he crashed
His interview crashing did not last long after that.
February 4, 2018
Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to Eagles for Super Bowl 52 win
Trump was pretty quiet on Super Bowl Sunday, but did congratulate the winners.
February 4, 2018
Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick retire after the Super Bowl?
It’d be shocking if either Tom Brady or Bill Belichick is thinking retirement after the Super Bowl.
-
February 4, 2018
Nick Foles completes miracle playoff run with Super Bowl MVP award
The most unlikely hero delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title.
-
February 4, 2018
Doug Pederson smiled all the way through his bath in Eagles-green Gatorade
Philadelphia won its FIRST EVER SUPER BOWL, and Pederson was treated appropriately.
