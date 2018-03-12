Picking March Madness 2018 based on nothing but football

Time once again for a stupid annual tradition: using football to pick the March Madness bracket.

(The previous five years of doing this at SB Nation gave us national championship picks for Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, and some combination of Alabama/Florida/Oregon. This predictions method hasn’t worked since 2006, when Florida beat Ohio State months after Florida beat Ohio State, but I’ll keep trying. Here are some picks by an adult.)

Let’s get directly to it.

West region

This one comes down to Jimbo Fisher’s teams and inevitable Michigan heartbreak.

South region

Could 2017’s veering-all-over-the-road Miami have lost to Tennessee, Texas, or Kansas State? Absolutely, but I’m not really here to pick upsets.

East region

Have as much fun as possible, because in the end, Bama.

Midwest region

A lot of these teams already Settled It On The Field in real life, so this group was pretty easy to pick. OU over Clemson due to the Sooners staying competitive in the Playoff for more than a few minutes.

Sign up for the newsletter The Read Option A daily-ish mini-column on the college football thing of the day, with some other stuff too. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Final Four

And there you have it. Bama wins. Everyone’s so delighted by that.

Wait ... enhance

What’s going on here?

Enhance

Uh-oh.

ENHANCE

Congrats again to UCF.