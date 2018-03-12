Picking March Madness 2018 based on nothing but football

Time once again for a stupid annual tradition: using football to pick the March Madness bracket.
(The previous five years of doing this at SB Nation gave us national championship picks for Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, and some combination of Alabama/Florida/Oregon. This predictions method hasn’t worked since 2006, when Florida beat Ohio State months after Florida beat Ohio State, but I’ll keep trying. Here are some picks by an adult.)
Let’s get directly to it.
West region
This one comes down to Jimbo Fisher’s teams and inevitable Michigan heartbreak.
South region
Could 2017’s veering-all-over-the-road Miami have lost to Tennessee, Texas, or Kansas State? Absolutely, but I’m not really here to pick upsets.
East region
Have as much fun as possible, because in the end, Bama.
Midwest region
A lot of these teams already Settled It On The Field in real life, so this group was pretty easy to pick. OU over Clemson due to the Sooners staying competitive in the Playoff for more than a few minutes.
Final Four
And there you have it. Bama wins. Everyone’s so delighted by that.
Wait ... enhance
What’s going on here?
Enhance
Uh-oh.
Loading comments...