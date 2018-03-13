Here’s how to watch the NCAA tournament on TruTV

Normally, folks tune into TruTV to watch comedy shows like Impractical Jokers and Adam Ruins Everything. But in March, basketball fans flock to the channel to watch the first set of games in the NCAA tournament.

TruTV, formerly Court TV, is part of Turner, which has a deal with the NCAA through 2024. So yeah, this is why you’re watching college hoops on a comedy channel that used to cover courtroom proceedings.

TruTV will be airing games from the First Four until the Round of 32. After that, games will primarily be shown on CBS and TBS.

Here’s which games are on TruTV and how to watch them:

If you’ve got DirecTV it’s on channel 246 and if you’re a DISH Network subscriber it’s on 242. For cable subscribers, check your local listings or watch online through your cable provider.

All times are ET.

March 19

No. 16 Prairie View vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Temple vs. No. 11 Belmont, 9:10 p.m.

March 20

No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State, 6:40 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 St. John’s, 9:10 p.m.

March 21

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:40 p.m.

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland, 3:10 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:27 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse, 9:57 p.m.

March 22

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 12:40 p.m.

No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia, 3:10 p.m.

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:27 p.m.

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:57 p.m.

March 24

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.