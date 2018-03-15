Denver Broncos general manager John Elway hinted at the NFL Combine that the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes probably wasn’t in the team’s future. That was confirmed when Case Keenum signed with the Broncos and Cousins agreed to take Keenum’s place as the starter of the Minnesota Vikings.

By choosing Keenum instead of Cousins, the Broncos saved about $10 million in annual salary — agreeing to a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver.

Based on 2017 statistics, the Broncos may have got the better deal.

Keenum, 30, completed 67.6 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Vikings to the playoffs. Cousins, who turns 30 in August, completed 64.3 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during a 7-9 season in Washington.

If both players continue to play like they did in 2017, the Broncos will be the brilliant team that avoided what is — for now — the richest contract in NFL history and got the same production for much less.

But there’s risk that comes with discount shopping. There’s the possibility that signing Keenum doesn’t give the Broncos anything that Trevor Siemian didn’t already offer in the last two seasons.

Is Keenum actually an upgrade?

If Keenum plays like he did for the Vikings, the answer is undoubtedly yes.

The Broncos rotated through three quarterbacks in 2017 — Siemian started 10 games, Brock Osweiler started four, and Paxton Lynch started two — and the trio collectively threw 19 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Keenum was relatively good at avoiding mistakes, but that wasn’t really the case in the first years of his NFL career. Prior to going to Minnesota, Keenum had 24 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and a 9-15 record as a starter.

He was an unexceptional journeyman who joined the Vikings on a one-year, $2 million deal in 2017. Keenum was expected to be Sam Bradford’s backup while Teddy Bridgewater continued his recovery from injury.

There are a couple of explanations for his sudden breakout:

A. Keenum didn’t have the tools to succeed with the Texans and Rams, and needed time to develop as a passer. By the time he arrived in Minnesota, he had spent five years in the NFL and was ready for his moment.

OR

B. The Vikings — and a little luck — made Keenum look good.

There have been plenty of flash-in-the-pan quarterbacks in NFL history. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the New York Jets to a 10-6 record in 2015 with 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. A year later, it all fell apart with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Derek Anderson once made the Pro Bowl by leading the Cleveland Browns to 10 wins, with 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 2007. The next season he struggled and was eventually benched for Brady Quinn.

If Keenum reverted to the quarterback he’s been in the past, it wouldn’t be a new phenomenon. And it wouldn’t be surprising after the Vikings did him plenty of favors.

Minnesota and Jacksonville were the only two teams who rushed more than 500 times last season. They were also the two teams that finished No. 1 and No. 2 in total defense. Keenum also had the blessing of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Kyle Rudolph.

By charting, Marcus Mariota had the worst receivers in football last year. Case Keenum had the best https://t.co/MgXU1kEvs5 pic.twitter.com/vtLkVRc9sI — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) February 18, 2018

Keenum will get help in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but there’s reason to be concerned that the real Case Keenum was the one who played for the Rams and Texans.

It wouldn’t be a disaster for the Broncos if Keenum isn’t great

The Broncos are well-positioned to provide Keenum with the same type of team he thrived with in Minnesota: one that finished No. 3 in total defense and leaned heavily on its rushing attack. But if Keenum does take a step back, it’s not the end of the world for Denver.

The good thing about not diving head first into a contract like the Vikings are with Cousins is the Broncos will be just fine if Keenum doesn’t live up to his $18 million per year contract. By spending another $10 million per year to add Cousins to the fold, the Broncos almost certainly would’ve had to part ways with at least one of their starting receivers and possibly other pieces, too.

There’s also the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft to consider. Denver still has the No. 5 pick and could identify a new quarterback to groom for the future.

Siemian was traded to the Vikings and Lynch doesn’t appear to be in the team’s next franchise quarterback. The Broncos have been diplomatic about his future, but the 2016 first-round pick still hasn’t shown much and the team’s addition of Keenum seemingly spells the end.

If the Broncos add another quarterback to the mix — especially with the No. 5 pick — it wouldn’t be terrible if Keenum reverted to his old self. And there’s a very real possibility that could be on the way.