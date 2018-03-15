The Pac-12 just went a combined 1-11 in bowl season and the NCAA tournament. But it was even worse than that!

So here’s an incomplete timeline of the defeats, indignities, and self-owns sustained by the Pac-12 in the two major revenue sports, football and men’s basketball, since the start of the most recent football season:

August

The Pac-12 loses the very first FBS game of the season, a game in which Oregon State uses a Crying Jordan on its play call sign and immediately has a very Crying Jordan result.

September

Loses two football games to mid-major San Diego State, along with fellow mid-majors Houston and Memphis. And the Crying Jordan game was to mid-major Colorado State.

Conference play will save the day! Oops, Playoff hopeful USC loses at Washington State with a banged-up offensive line on a short-week road trip during a 12-week stretch without a bye.

October

Oregon State’s football coach announces he’d rather leave $12 million on the table than keep trying to win at Oregon State.

ESPN spends a Saturday roasting Washington’s schedule, for some reason.

Playoff hopeful Washington responds by losing at Arizona State.

Pac-12 Playoff hopes end after Notre Dame torches USC, followed by ...

November

... Washington losing at Stanford in yet another short-week Pac-12 road trip, a game that was delayed by FS1 because of a NASCAR truck race.

UCLA basketball’s association with the Ball family literally becomes an international incident.

Chip Kelly’s return to the conference overshadowed by Arizona State hiring dormant NFL coach Herm Edwards.

December

After one year, Oregon loses head coach Willie Taggart to Florida State.

The Pac-12 football title game again happens in dreaded Santa Clara, with about 20,000 or so fewer fans in attendance than any other Power 5 title game.

The Pac-12 misses the Playoff so wildly, arguments on which teams should get the No. 4 spot focus on a team that didn’t win its division, a team that got blown out twice, a mid-major, and THEN Pac-12 champ USC.

Pac-12 champ USC. Pac-12 basketball has losing seasons against the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, and Big Ten.

The Pac-12 Network remains unseen, but just in case anyone happens to find a feed, it offers basically no coverage of the Early Signing Period, the new most important day in college football recruiting.

The Pac-12 peels off the worst bowl season by a power conference ever, with eight losses and only a win over West Virginia’s backup QB.

January

February

March

The Pac-12’s basketball title game has fewer viewers than not only every power-conference title game, but also three mid-major games and non-PPV boxing.

On Selection Sunday, the NCAA seemingly screws the teams featured in the FBI thing, with Pac-12 champ Zona a four seed and runner-up USC down in the NIT. (USC has its vengeance by being taken to NIT overtime against Big South semifinalist UNC-Asheville.)

Due to UCLA and Arizona State losing in the “First Four” side quest, the Pac-12 begins the first day of actual March Madness with exactly one team in the field of 64. The A-10, Big South, and SWAC currently have more wins.

Arizona, the conference’s last hope, gets hurled over the top rope by 13 seed Buffalo.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, since the formation of the Big 12 in 1996-97, none of the six major conferences has failed to send a team to the round of 32. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 16, 2018

The Pac-12 Network remains unseen.

And that’s not even everything!

On the bright side, the Pac-12 started a splendid 5-0 in the NIT, Stanford remains excellent at sports that aren’t on TV, and Herm hasn’t blown anything up yet.