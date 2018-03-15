 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A timeline of the Pac-12’s astoundingly bad 2017-18 in both football and basketball

The conference had the worst football postseason ever, but somehow topped it in hoops.

NCAA Football: Southern California at Arizona Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 just went a combined 1-11 in bowl season and the NCAA tournament. But it was even worse than that!

So here’s an incomplete timeline of the defeats, indignities, and self-owns sustained by the Pac-12 in the two major revenue sports, football and men’s basketball, since the start of the most recent football season:

August

September

  • Loses two football games to mid-major San Diego State, along with fellow mid-majors Houston and Memphis. And the Crying Jordan game was to mid-major Colorado State.
  • Conference play will save the day! Oops, Playoff hopeful USC loses at Washington State with a banged-up offensive line on a short-week road trip during a 12-week stretch without a bye.

October

November

December

  • After one year, Oregon loses head coach Willie Taggart to Florida State.
  • The Pac-12 football title game again happens in dreaded Santa Clara, with about 20,000 or so fewer fans in attendance than any other Power 5 title game.
  • The Pac-12 misses the Playoff so wildly, arguments on which teams should get the No. 4 spot focus on a team that didn’t win its division, a team that got blown out twice, a mid-major, and THEN Pac-12 champ USC.
  • Pac-12 basketball has losing seasons against the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, and Big Ten.
  • The Pac-12 Network remains unseen, but just in case anyone happens to find a feed, it offers basically no coverage of the Early Signing Period, the new most important day in college football recruiting.
  • The Pac-12 peels off the worst bowl season by a power conference ever, with eight losses and only a win over West Virginia’s backup QB.

January

February

March

  • The Pac-12’s basketball title game has fewer viewers than not only every power-conference title game, but also three mid-major games and non-PPV boxing.
  • On Selection Sunday, the NCAA seemingly screws the teams featured in the FBI thing, with Pac-12 champ Zona a four seed and runner-up USC down in the NIT. (USC has its vengeance by being taken to NIT overtime against Big South semifinalist UNC-Asheville.)
  • Due to UCLA and Arizona State losing in the “First Four” side quest, the Pac-12 begins the first day of actual March Madness with exactly one team in the field of 64. The A-10, Big South, and SWAC currently have more wins.
  • Arizona, the conference’s last hope, gets hurled over the top rope by 13 seed Buffalo.
  • The Pac-12 Network remains unseen.

And that’s not even everything!

On the bright side, the Pac-12 started a splendid 5-0 in the NIT, Stanford remains excellent at sports that aren’t on TV, and Herm hasn’t blown anything up yet.

