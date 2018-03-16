We’re all in the grips of March Madness, which just happens to coincide with the start of the new NFL league year. That means it’s time to combine the two in the best possible way: a bracket for all of the big moves this offseason.

Which offseason move will come out on top? One of the Browns’ blockbuster trades to bring in Tyrod Taylor or Jarvis Landry? The Vikings winning the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes? Can the Bills landing AJ McCarron pull an upset? Probably not, but it’s possible, because THIS IS MARCH.

A couple things to bear in mind:

Our selection committee consisted of me, and nobody else. The seeds are purely subjective.

This is a fun and meaningless exercise that is purely meant to entertain and should definitely not be taken too seriously.

South seeds

1. Vikings land Kirk Cousins

The most anticipated move of this free agency period. But is it the biggest?

2. Chiefs trade Alex Smith to Washington

This one is the reason Cousins actually hit free agency in the first place.

3. Chiefs sign Sammy Watkins

Patrick Mahomes has a quality receiving threat to work with in his first season as Kansas City’s starter.

4. 49ers sign Weston Richburg

A four-year, $47.5 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed is pricy, but it’s a worthwhile investment to protect Jimmy Garoppolo.

5. Titans bring in Malcolm Butler

Butler needed a fresh start, and the Titans needed a quality cornerback. It’s a great fit.

6. Bills sign Star Lotulelei

Lotulelei is a nice complement to Kyle Williams.

7. Dolphins sign Josh Sitton

The Dolphins desperately needed to shore up the offensive line. They did.

8. Nobody signs Colin Kaepernick

A bunch of quarterbacks got signed in free agency. A good one is still on the market.

9. Broncos sign Case Keenum

Quarterback was a huge need for the Broncos, and they weren’t getting Cousins.

10. Niners sign Jerick McKinnon

San Francisco spent a pretty penny to bring in McKinnon, who may or may not pan out.

11. Dolphins release Lawrence Timmons

Miami had to make a few moves to get under the cap, and cutting the veteran linebacker was one of them.

12. Raiders sign Jordy Nelson

Nelson is almost 33 and he had just 482 receiving yards last year when Aaron Rodgers missed time with a broken collarbone.

13. Dolphins sign Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola is not going to make up for the loss of Jarvis Landry, but he should be a help to Ryan Tannehill.

14. Bucs re-sign Cameron Brate

The Bucs must reeeeeally like Brate, because they’re paying the tight end $41 million over six seasons.

15. Dolphins sign Albert Wilson

You know who else won’t make up for losing Jarvis Landry? Albert Wilson.

16. Buccaneers sign Chandler Catanzaro

The Bucs have an abysmal track record with kickers of late. Maybe Catanzaro can change that. Or maybe they just cursed the poor guy.

Results:

Alex Smith got a raw deal having to go up against Cousins in the second round, and so did Watkins in the regional semis, because otherwise they might have made it farther in this offseason moves tournament. But Cousins wins out.

It’s still ridiculous that nobody has signed Kaepernick, even as a backup. We saw last season with the Eagles how important a quality backup can be, but teams opted for the likes of Tom Savage and Mike Glennon instead. Now he faces off against Cousins in the Elite Eight.

West seeds

1. Saints finally re-signed Drew Brees

They took their sweet time about it, but we all knew it was going to happen.

2. Jaguars sign Andrew Norwell

The Jaguars had to shell out $66.5 million over five years with $30 million in guarantees to make it happen, but they got the best guard on the market.

3. Niners sign Richard Sherman

It will be weird to see Sherman in anything other than a Seahawks uniform next fall, but we’ll get used to it.

4. Chiefs release Tamba Hali

The Chiefs’ defense will look pretty different next season, as Hali was just one of several veterans who will move on from Kansas City.

5. Cardinals sign Sam Bradford

Yes, the Cardinals need a quarterback. But $20 million is a lot for a guy with a degenerative knee condition.

6. Browns sign Carlos Hyde

Does this mean they’re out of the running for Saquon Barkley? We’ll find out at the end of April. But Hyde is another great get for this new-look Browns offense.

7. Eagles re-sign Nigel Bradham

Bradham was expected to hit the market, but Howie Roseman somehow cleared enough cap to give him a five-year, $40 million deal.

8. Raiders sign Doug Martin

We don’t know what this means for Marshawn Lynch yet.

9. Jets sign Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has only played a few snaps since that knee injury before the 2016 season. The Jets got him for one year on a deal worth up to $15 million.

10. Texans sign Aaron Colvin

It’ll hurt the Jaguars to lose Colvin, and he’ll help the Texans.

11. Bears keep Kyle Fuller with the transition tag

The Bears put together a nice little offseason of splashy moves and keeping key players already on the roster, like Fuller.

12. Bills sign AJ McCarron

Is AJ McCarron even good? We may not find out this year if the Bills move up in the draft to grab a quarterback.

13. Eagles release Brent Celek

Cutting Celek saves cap, but losing him and Trey Burton in the same offseason puts the Eagles in a bit of a bind at the tight end position.

14. Bears keep Prince Amukamara

This is another one of those moves to keep the secondary intact in Chicago.

15. Cardinals sign Andre Smith

The Cardinals need upgrades along the line, and there’s not much indication Smith will be one.

16. Saints sign Tom Savage

The Saints had better hope Brees continues to defy age and stay healthy.

Results:

Brees knocked his own backup quarterback out of the running early, then ran through Norwell and Sherman on his way to the Elite Eight.

Hyde, if he stays healthy, should be a boost for the Browns’ offense next season. He’s a solid signing, and that coupled with landing in a weaker part of the bracket pushed him to the Elite Eight, too.

East seeds

1. Browns trade for Jarvis Landry

The Browns spent this offseason making money moves. This is the biggest.

2. Cardinals release Tyrann Mathieu

It’s hard to convince a player to take a pay cut when you just agreed to pay Sam Bradford $20 million this season, so Mathieu hit the market.

3. Cowboys franchise-tag DeMarcus Lawrence

The Cowboys can’t afford to lose a player who had 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season.

4. Browns trade for Tyrod Taylor

The Browns have a new starting quarterback ... again.

5. Lions franchise-tag Ezekiel Ansah

Ansah would have had suitors on the open market, so the Lions locked him up.

6. Titans sign Dion Lewis

They’ve got Derrick Henry, but they’re bringing Lewis in on a four-year deal worth up to $23 million.

7. Eagles sign Haloti Ngata

It’s a one-year deal for Ngata, who will take over as a rotational piece in the role that Beau Allen used to fill.

8. Patriots re-sign Rex Burkhead

Not a bad move, since Dion Lewis is off to Tennessee.

9. Vikings trade for Trevor Siemian

Well, now we know who Cousins’ backup is going to be.

10. Seahawks sign Barkevious Mingo

Mingo is a former first-round pick who may benefit from a change of scenery.

11. Cardinals release Adrian Peterson

Peterson looked great at times last season when he was healthy, and he wants to play again next season.

12. Bills sign Vontae Davis

Davis had a ton of interest, but landed with the Bills.

13. Cardinals sign Mike Glennon

One year after landing a three-year, $45 million deal to be the Bears’ starter, Glennon is Bradford’s backup in Arizona.

14. Panthers sign Dontari Poe

Poe got the multi-year deal he was looking for, and he’s locked in with the Panthers for three years.

15. Jaguars keep Marqise Lee

Lee is not Allen Robinson, but he had 702 yards and three touchdowns last year with Robinson out rehabbing a torn ACL.

16. Buccaneers re-sign Brent Grimes

Grimes had three picks for the Bucs last year, and the veteran corner will stay in Tampa Bay for another season.

Results:

Landry cut through the competition like a hot knife through butter. Burkhead was an underdog who will face off against Landry in the Elite Eight.

Midwest seeds

1. Steelers tag Le’Veon Bell again

Hopefully the Steelers can work out a long-term deal with him by the deadline.

2. Rams trade for Marcus Peters

Wade Phillips and the Rams are building a very scary secondary.

3. Bears land Allen Robinson

Robinson, one of free agency’s biggest prizes, will be a huge asset for second-year signal caller Mitchell Trubisky.

4. Browns trade DeShone Kizer to the Packers

Kizer was rushed into starting on a bad team, and he really didn’t get a fair shake in Cleveland. Developing behind Aaron Rodgers may be his best case scenario.

5. Giants sign Nate Solder

New York missed out on Norwood, but the Giants got the best left tackle available in free agency.

6. Packers sign Jimmy Graham

Another year, another splashy tight end signing from the Packers.

7. Rams tag Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner is another important piece in a Rams secondary that should strike fear into the hearts of every quarterback they face this season.

8. Jaguars extend Blake Bortles

Bortles is inconsistent and often inaccurate. But he did enough to get the team to the AFC Championship last year, even without Robinson.

9. Jets re-sign Josh McCown

McCown played well for the Jets last year before an injury cut his season short. Now he’ll be back in New York for his 15th season in the league.

10. Jets sign Trumaine Johnson

He was the best cornerback on the free agent market after the Rams let him walk.

11. Bears add Trey Burton

His four-year, $32 million contract with $18 million guaranteed is a lot. But he’s another weapon for Trubisky.

12. Dolphins trade for Daniel Kilgore

Kilgore wasn’t necessary in San Francisco after the 49ers signed Weston Richburg, so they shipped him off to Miami, who needs line help.

13. Jaguars sign D.J. Hayden

The former first-round pick is a downgrade from Colvin.

14. Jaguars sign Donte Moncrief

Moncrief is not a great consolation prize for a fan base that wanted to keep Robinson.

15. Titans keep DaQuan Jones

Tennessee is paying the defensive tackle at least $14 million guaranteed to stick around.

16. Saints sign Patrick Robinson

After one year with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, he’s returning to the team that drafted him.

Results:

At the end of the day, the Bears landing Robinson is the biggest move in this division. The Giants bringing in Solder fills a real need, and he’s Robinson’s Elite Eight opponent.

Elite Eight, Final Four, and the ‘ship:

Cousins beats teams’ failure to sign Kaepernick, just because Cousins was the biggest story of free agency. Brees takes out Hyde, but can’t get past Cousins for a championship bid.

Landry beats Burkhead easily. Likewise, Robinson knocks out Solder, so it’s a battle of the receivers in this Final Four matchup. Landry wins, only to lose to Cousins in the Final.

Congratulations, Kirk Cousins. You got yourself an unprecedented fully guaranteed three-year deal with the Vikings, and the per-year average on that $84 million contract makes you the highest-paid player in the NFL. Not only that, but this fully guaranteed deal could change the future of NFL contracts. But all of that must pale in comparison to the great honor of winning this tournament.

The full bracket: