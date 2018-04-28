3 reasons the Saints should be excited about undrafted free agent J.T. Barrett

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett wasn’t taken on the last day of the NFL Draft, but is getting a three-year deal with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s the NFL chance that he needs.

Barrett is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Ohio State and Big Ten history. He was the only three-time captain in school history, led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten titles in his four years, and set the school record with 38 victories and just six losses.

He was a top 10 vote-getter in the Heisman Trophy race twice, with a fifth-place finish in 2014 after his freshman season was cut short after a torn ACL. Ohio State would go on to win the national championship that year.

Barrett might not be the best quarterback in the draft, but he’s still one that you can get excited about having on your roster. Whether that’s as a backup, or a future starter in the NFL.

He can make any play

Barrett owns the Big Ten passing touchdowns record with 104 and total offense with 12,697 yards — both records previously owned by his new teammate, Drew Brees. He can sling the ol’ pigskin. But he was also effective on the ground when he needed to be.

Barrett had over 3,200 rushing yards during his Ohio State career, and 43 touchdowns. In three of his four seasons in Columbus he had at least 11 touchdowns on the ground.

One of his signature plays was his game-winning touchdown pass against Penn State this past season, after leading a comeback in the fourth quarter with the Buckeyes down 35-20.

The Buckeyes would go on to win that game 39-38. It wasn’t the prettiest game for Barrett and the Buckeyes, but as he did so many times, he led them back. It was not unlike other games in Barrett’s career where they might not have been the most easy thing to watch, but the Buckeyes would eventually come out on top.

There’s not a spot he can’t get. It will always be good.

You may have heard before, but in the 2016 edition of The Game, the Buckeyes were faced with a crucial fourth down in overtime. Barrett took the snap, and heroically met a Michigan defender right at the first down marker.

And the spot was good.

The was gone over like the Zapruder film, but there’s no denying that The Spot was good. That’s how it’s written in the history books.

He wins rivalry games. Every, single, time.

Barrett is the first Ohio State quarterback in school history to start four wins over Michigan. J.T. Barrett never lost to Michigan. Not once. If you got a rival, he can beat them. That’s a quarterback you want.

“J.T. Barrett is a hard one for me because I love the kid,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said during a conference call before the combine. “I got to meet him a little bit at the East-West game. You can see the leadership attributes. Everything you want in the quarterback he has, except for the high-level talent.” Mayock also said that Barrett’s “an ideal backup or third quarterback” who can “play in the league for a lot of years.”

His leadership qualities were on display in that Penn State comeback win, and afterward as he spoke to his team:

QB1 @JT_theQB4th was 33-39 with 328 pass yards, 95 rush yards & 4 TD, including 13-13 in the 4th quarter.



1⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/Lj0eUsa7IX — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 29, 2017

But... he’s not the most accurate passer

With the good can sometimes come frustration in watching Barrett. While he made plenty of highlight-worthy plays, there were times when he would make you rub your neck in unease for some missed throws.

But for Barrett, the good outweigh the bad. He’s a guy you want on your team.