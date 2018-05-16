Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court’s ruling on sports betting

Prepare for gambling to become an even more prominent aspect of the sports experience — and business model. The Supreme Court cleared the way for individual states to legalize sports betting by overturning a 1992 law — the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) — that had previously banned commercial sports wagering in most states. Thanks to the legal charge led by New Jersey, prospective sports bettors across the United States will soon no longer need to head to Las Vegas or an offshore online sportsbook to lay down money on everything from Super Bowl prop bets to midweek MLB games.

With easier access to wagering, the in-game fan viewing experience could change drastically. With money to be made, new players may enter the US sports market and current fan favorites like fantasy sports could evolve their offerings to take advantage of the altered landscape. Likewise, future labor agreements between leagues and athletes will likely need to account for the new revenue stream created by legalized sports gambling. SB Nation has you covered on all the ways that gambling will continue to impact the wide world of sports.