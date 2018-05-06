The Orioles are in some serious trouble right now

On Saturday night, the Orioles lost 2-0 to the Athletics. This was despite the fact that Kevin Gausman threw nine shutout innings while only giving up two hits and that Oakland did not have a runner in scoring position until the winning run made his way to home plate after Khris Davis hit a monster homer into the left field seats to win the game for the A’s. As improbable of a win as it was for the A’s, it was just as an improbable loss for the O’s, as the Win Probability chart from FanGraphs perfectly illustrates. Still, it’s another example of how this season has already gone sideways for Baltimore.

The Orioles are now 8-25 after losing to Oakland in dramatic fashion on Saturday and it’s been very bleak for them since last May. As a matter of fact, let’s take things back to May 9, 2017. At the end of that day, the Orioles were 22-10 and on top of the AL East following a walk-off victory over the Washington Nationals.

Sign up for the newsletter Say Hey, Baseball Everything worth knowing in baseball, every day of the week. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Fast forward to nearly one year later and the outlook has turned very bleak for Baltimore. They are solidly in the cellar of the AL East and they went into Saturday’s game with a record of 61-101 in their past 162 games. That record is terrible no matter how you slice it and it’s even worse when you consider that the Orioles aren’t even trying to tank.

Indeed, they’ve been putting their best foot forward and have actually been trying to put a competitive team out there. That alone is what makes their current state so sad. They're just plain bad right now and they don’t exactly have a bevy of exciting prospects on the farm to look forward to. Simply put, Baltimore appears to be spinning their wheels in the mud at the moment. Unless the team finally kicks things into gear soon (and judging by their performance over the last 162 games, it seems unlikely), it may be time for the Orioles to join the large brigade of teams who are tearing it down and building for the future. It’ll be painful, but it’s better than what they’re dealing with right now.