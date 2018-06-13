This Gabby Williams pass has assist of the year potential and SHE’S A ROOKIE

The Chicago Sky drafted Gabby Williams, a University of Connecticut standout, with the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft two months ago and, holy hell, look what kind of passes she’s making already.

This Gabby Williams bounce pass is amazing! pic.twitter.com/UkRfydLak5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 13, 2018

The difficulty of this pass is remarkable, and it’s even more so given she’s a rookie in her ninth pro game ever.

Let’s take a look back at how this play even developed.

Williams launched this ball one-handed from behind the half court line. She has the basketball smarts to see Allie Quigley fill the lane before she actually does to lead her perfectly.

Few can make that pass given her exceptional instincts and precision. This is the type of play that made her a fan favorite at UConn.

This pass wouldn’t be easy with one defender in range, but Williams had four who could’ve intercepted the through ball.

This pass shows just a bit of what Williams has to offer. She’s not a pure scorer just yet, but plays an all-around guard-forward’s game that will make her extremely valuable as she continues to develop. She’s averaging eight points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game.

The Sky have two of the top four picks from last year’s draft starting games with Williams and No. 3 Diamond DeShields.

The future is bright for an organization that lost Elena Delle Donne two short years ago.