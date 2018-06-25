The Lakers’ Paul George free agency pitch leaked because Los Angeles is so bad at tampering

The Lakers are putting together a big pitch for All-Star — and not-yet free agent — Paul George. They’re even preparing a video to tug at the Los Angeles native’s heartstrings and bring him back home — and its script has already been leaked to Sports Illustrated.

Scooby Axson reported the leaked script for a voiceover audition the team is calling an “industrial video.” Though George isn’t mentioned by name, the script’s specific pitch to a young kid from Palmdale really narrows down the choices. The Thunder star is the only possible free agent in this year’s class to have been raised in that specific northern suburb of Los Angeles — though it’s possible (but unlikely) the pitch is geared toward former Iowa State star and current Nagoya Diamond Dolphins forward Craig Brackins instead.

The voiceover, titled “Two Dreams,” is meant to be read in a style similar to Jamie Foxx’s. Here’s the alleged text:

When you were just a kid

In your room

Dreaming from Palmdale

We were dreaming too.

While you dreamt, we built - built for your arrival

And while we dreamt, you built too

Becoming one of the world’s greatest.

Life’s most powerful dream are the one we realize ourselves.

The ones that turn us into legends.

That kid from Palmdale always knew it

Now the world will, too

The leak is a concern for the Lakers. The franchise made it a point to be vigilant about free agent tampering this offseason after being busted for interfering with star players before their contracts officially expired twice in the past. Aiming a pitch at George, who is still under contract with Oklahoma City but has the option to opt-out of the final year and $20.7 million of his deal, is something that could bring discipline from the league.

The Lakers haven’t made a statement about the alleged leak. We’ll have updates if/when the team responds to the SI story.