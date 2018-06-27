NFL rookie report: How the 1st-round quarterbacks fared in spring workouts

We’re at the point of the NFL offseason where minicamp and OTAs have wrapped and we’re now just waiting around for training camp to begin. While in waiting mode, it is the perfect time to take a look at how the first-round rookie quarterbacks fared in their spring practices and offer a look on what we can expect from each of them in 2018.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Spring report: Early word from Cleveland is Mayfield showed off the things in minicamp that made him the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft: arm strength, mobility, and accuracy. But, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to start an NFL game just yet. Cleveland.com reported Mayfield did not even look “ready to compete” or to push Tyrod Taylor for the starting job, which is fine.

#Browns No. 1 Baker Mayfield on a deep ball vs. No. 4 Denzel Ward pic.twitter.com/OoBHdDXs76 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 4, 2018

In other news, the Browns have been blown away by how other players are gravitating toward Mayfield.

Expectations for 2018: Hopefully Hue Jackson has learned from his mistakes and won’t rush Mayfield onto the field. Mayfield should start the year as Taylor’s backup, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that changes based on the Browns’ success, or lack thereof.

Sign up for the newsletter Rise ’n Grind Want NFL news and interesting links in your inbox every weekday morning? Rise ’n grind with us. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe

Sam Darnold, Jets

Spring report: The Jets aren’t pushing too much on Darnold. With that said, he is competing for the starting job with incumbent Josh McCown and free agent addition Teddy Bridgewater. NJ.com referred to Darnold’s minicamp performance as “solid” and reported he worked on pre-snap duties like calling and changing plays at the line of scrimmage. Darnold’s teammates are also raving about him and it sounds like they’re rallying around their rookie quarterback. Gang Green Nation offered more details on Darnold here.

Expectations for 2018: Darnold is competing to start for the Jets but it’s too early to tell if he’ll win the job. Regardless of whether or not he starts this year, Darnold is the future in New York.

Josh Allen, Bills

Spring report: Allen is currently third on the Bills’ quarterback depth chart behind Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron. But, he has taken some first-team snaps in an effort to start developing a connection with his receivers. You can watch some minicamp highlights​ from Buffalo here, where word is Allen wowed his teammates and coaches with his arm strength and development. WGT 550’s Sal Capaccio said Allen got better every day of minicamp.

Expectations for 2018: It’s unlikely Allen starts this year with Peterman and McCarron competing for the starting role. Allen will sit and learn from the bench in an effort to develop into the long-term solution for Buffalo.

Josh Rosen, Cardinals

Spring report: Like many rookies, Rosen made some mistakes in his first NFL practices but reports say he progressed even in single minicamp sessions. During the spring, Rosen worked on learning the Cardinals’ lengthy playbook, breaking the huddle, getting up to the line of scrimmage and calling out the cadence, according to ESPN.

Expectations for 2018: As of now, Sam Bradford is the starter at quarterback for the Cardinals, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Rosen starts a game at some point this season, especially considering Bradford’s injury history. If the Cardinals get off to a shaky start with Bradford, a switch at the position could come fairly fast.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Spring report: Lamar Jackson has been receiving lots of attention since his arrival in Baltimore and Robert Griffin III has taken the rookie under his wings. Flacco served as the team’s No. 1 quarterback for all of OTAs and minicamp, until the closing day of spring practices when the Ravens let Jackson take over.

“Just putting him out there today, putting the pressure on him to have him run the whole practice, operate the offense was valuable,” John Harbaugh told the Baltimore Sun.

Flacco definitely has some added pressure with Jackson thriving and it comes after three subpar seasons for the Ravens.

Expectations for 2018: Will Jackson start in 2018? Probably not as the Ravens continue to lean on Flacco. Jackson is the future for the Ravens though and he could make his way onto the field in 2018 if the team follows through with the two-QB sets they’ve been experimenting with at practice. Baltimore Beatdown has some more ideas for ways Jackson could be used this season, too.

Featured Stories

Dre Kirkpatrick explains why the NFL interception record may never be broken

The Bengals CB helps breakdown why today’s defensive backs aren’t grinding out interceptions at the same rate as players in the 20th Century.

Long live the NFL’s interception kings

Brett Favre, George Blanda, Paul Krause, and Night Train Lane hold interception records that can’t be topped.

All hail the record holder behind football’s longest field goal

Ove Johansson once kicked a ball 69 yards through the uprights for Abilene Christian.

NFL Records Week

Which NFL record would you like to see broken?

Can Odell Beckham Jr. return to his record-setting ways?

The 1978 Patriots rushing record will never be broken.

The Eagles set one of the best records in NFL history earlier this year

What Fans are Talking About

Vikings star linebacker Anthony Barr: Russell Wilson should’ve won MVP in 2017

Tom Brady named the best player in the NFL for the second-straight year

Le’Veon Bell on signing a long-term contract with the Steelers: “I want to do it”

Why the Packers should kick the tires on veteran wide receiver market

Willie Snead says the Ravens are “ready to win”

Tweet of the Day

There’s nothing like a pointless debate in June to keep the NFL wheel turning. True, or true?​Jalen Ramsey loves his beef and he’s making enemies ... again.

@ me next time. Jimmy is good, I said that but based off our game, only 1 Wr had more than 25 yards on us & most of that came off 1 catch for 24 yards... he used his FB & TE for big gains off play action & their running game was also good that game. That’s scheme! Learn sum ✌ https://t.co/xHkkuwprze — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 26, 2018