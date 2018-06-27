Tom Brady’s wholesome-dad trash talk involves Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib, and a theoretical QB camp

Richard Sherman’s return from the torn Achilles that cost him the end of the 2017 NFL season has moved on to the “workout with a bunch of Pro Bowlers in the offseason” phase, and it’s giving Tom Brady ideas.

Sherman took to Instagram Tuesday night to post a short video of his offseason workout alongside standouts Aqib Talib, Darius Slay, Xavier Rhodes, and Akhello Witherspoon. That group came together for an unofficial cornerbacks summit with trainer Rischad Whitfield, and the gathering was enough for Brady to take notice in the comments.

tombrady Ah s***, I may have to get the QB family together after watching this! Can’t let you get the edge on us @aqibtalib21 @ahkello @rsherman25 @bigplayslay23 @_xavier29 What do you think @aaronrodgers12 @drewbrees @dangerusswilson ???

There’s Brady coming through with some extremely on-brand dad levels of trash talk, tagging some of the league’s top quarterbacks and suggesting they hold their own group workout this summer. Somewhere, the assistants that handle the Instagram accounts of Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and Cameron Newton (who Brady tagged in a later comment) just perked up after hours of scrolling through awful mentions.

Sherman and Talib each came back with some playful responses, with the 49ers cornerback looping some of the game’s top wide receivers into the conversation.

aqibtalib21 @tombrady We got in the lab and broke down Patriots tape too Tommy! rsherman25 @tombrady Hahahaha we were thinking ... maybe next summer we get @ab @juliojones_11 @ajgreen_18 and the boys and all have a fun workout ‍♂️

So in the course of a few hours, Brady and the guy he beat in Super Bowl 49 had a playful discussion about offseason practices that could, in theory, bring some of the league’s best players together to run drills and play the greatest pickup game ever assembled. Social media is good sometimes.