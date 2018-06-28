Updates and highlights from the last day of World Cup group stages

Filed under:
Jun 28, 2018, 8:01am EDT
July 11, 2018
How do yellow cards add up to World Cup suspensions?
Here’s everything you need to know about yellow cards and how they can add up to suspensions at the World Cup.
July 11, 2018
‘Football’s coming home,’ explained
England’s World Cup rallying cry has plenty people asking: "What does ‘It’s coming home’ mean?"
June 28, 2018
Belgium beat England to win Group G, but honestly we’re all losers after that match
Join us as England and Belgium try to claim the top spot (or perhaps second spot?) in Group G.
June 28, 2018
All the goals from World Cup Day 15, ranked
From Januzaj to Bednarek, plus Own Goal strikes again.
June 28, 2018
Davinson Sanchez’s tackle was so good that none of us believed it could have been clean
LOOK AT THIS $*@$*@ TACKLE.
June 28, 2018
Both England and Belgium should want to lose today, and we’re here to help
A guide to blowing a game without (totally) upsetting FIFA.
June 28, 2018
England, Belgium tight on World Cup betting lines for Thursday
The winner of Thursday’s England vs. Belgium game will lock up the top spot in Group G, with the sportsbooks siding slightly with the English on the odds for the contest.