Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Updates and highlights from the last day of World Cup group stages

England and Belgium both want to lose, yellow cards might come in to play, the last four spots in the knockout round are up for grabs, and more from the last day of group stages at the 2018 World Cup.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

9 Total Updates Since
Jun 28, 2018, 8:01am EDT