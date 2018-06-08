Washington Capitals win the 2018 Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals brought home their first Stanley Cup on Thursday, winning the series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1.
Jun 6, 2018, 7:29pm EDT
June 8, 2018
6 things about the Capitals and the NHL after that Final
That was fun. Now the league faces unresolved issues.
June 8, 2018
Ovechkin and Fleury hit each other with sticks before Game 5
What, exactly, was going on here?
June 8, 2018
The Capitals haven’t said if they’ll take a White House visit
They’re in the neighborhood, and this is hockey.
June 8, 2018
Alex Ovechkin has answered every question. Don’t doubt him.
Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup just by being himself.
June 7, 2018
Let’s cry together watching T.J. Oshie talk about his dad and the Cup
Oshie’s father has Alzheimer’s disease. "This one will stick with him forever," his son says. "You can guarantee that."
June 7, 2018
The Capitals beat the Golden Knights to win their first Stanley Cup
Updates will follow here throughout Game 5.
June 7, 2018
How the Capitals beat history and everyone else
Washington is finally over the hump. It took a lot to get there.
June 7, 2018
Vegas’ pregame shows are a great part of the Stanley Cup
The Knights continue to deliver.
June 6, 2018
Capitals’ Devante Smith-Pelly has already made his decision about visiting the White House
The Capitals haven’t won the Stanley Cup yet, but DSP has a good idea about whether he’ll meet the president or not.