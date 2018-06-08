 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream
2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

Washington Capitals win the 2018 Stanley Cup

The Caps are Stanley Cup champions, and Alex Ovechkin is the MVP.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

The Washington Capitals brought home their first Stanley Cup on Thursday, winning the series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1.

10 Total Updates Since
Jun 6, 2018, 7:29pm EDT