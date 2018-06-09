Belmont 2018 payouts: Full results from Justify’s Triple Crown win

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes is over, and we have the betting and payout results for Saturday’s action. Justify won the Belmont, and in doing so earned a Triple Crown victory.

The payouts for Saturday’s big race can be seen below.

If you bet the $2 Exacta, it pays $89. If you bet the $1 Trifecta, it pays $229.74, and if you bet the $1 Superfecta, it pays out at $1,051.50.

Justify won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, and was favored to win the Belmont Stakes all throughout the pre-race process. A second Triple Crown win for Bob Baffert, who trained 2015 winner American Pharoah. Prior to that Triple Crown victory, no horse had won it in 37 years.

The $1.5 million purse for the Belmont is divided among the top eight finishers, with the winner earning $800,000, according to CNBC. Justify’s ownership group took home $1.24 million for the Derby and $900,000 for the Preakness.

How that money is divided is up to the individual team of owners and the deals they have in place with trainers, jockeys and everyone else involved in getting a horse such a big victory. Typically, the jockey gets something in the neighborhood of 10 percent of what the owners ultimately collect. Second- and third-place finishers earn $280,000 and $150,000.

With a 10-horse field, only two horses finished outside the prize money on Saturday. In the final odds, Hofburg took over as the sole second-favorite behind Justify and ahead of Vino Rosso and Bravazo.