A timeline of Jalen Ramsey’s hatin’ ass trash talk

Jalen Ramsey is one of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks and trash talkers. Anybody can talk some trash, but having the skills to back everything up makes for a lethal combination.

That’s Ramsey, making him a big part of why the Jaguars have gone from a dud team for the past decade to one of the NFL’s most exciting teams to watch. And since he entered the NFL, Ramsey has showed no sign of ever biting his tongue. That’s good news for everybody — except perhaps NFL wide receivers and other targets of his.

Keeping track of all of Ramsey’s hatin’ ass trash talk can be a tough, however — there’s a lot of it. For that, we have you covered. Below is timeline of all of his best moments since he entered the NFL in 2016. We’ll be updating it, so that you can keep up with Ramsey, his trash talk, and everything else that comes with it for as long as he’s producing.

Sept. 25, 2016: “Who got in who head?”

We knew Ramsey was a dog early in his career, because one does not simply talk trash to or about Steve Smith. And yet, he did — just three weeks into his career!

Smith approached Ramsey after the game and got in his face. After the game, Ramsey told reporters about Smith: “The game over with. You still mad because I was locking you up? Alright, go sleep on that.”

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey on Ravens WR Steve Smith: "He's still a good player. I'll say that about him. But I don't respect him as a man." — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 25, 2016

“Any time I lined up on him. Hmm. You’re done,” Ramsey said. “Y’all go watch that. Y’all go watch that. Y’all tell me who got in who head.”

The fact that it took Ramsey just three weeks into his NFL career to give us a signature quote, “Y’all tell me who got in who head,” is perfect. If that’s not in your vocabulary, add it.

Aug. 16, 2017: “6 quarterback options to replace Blake Bortles”

Blake Bortles is high up on the list of NFL Starting Quarterbacks Who Get Shit On Constantly. Jokes get tossed around about pretty much everybody nowadays on social media, but things are bad when your own teammates start going in.

That’s basically what Ramsey did by liking an Instagram post of a Big Cat Country article on potential Bortles replacements.

This is basically the NFL equivalent of openly talking shit about a coworker, but not knowing they’re around the corner. Bortles wasn’t exactly around the corner on this one, but the internet was there to relay the message.

Bortles got some love after not playing as poorly during the postseason, and Ramsey has backed him up since. But we can’t forget this one. It also serves as a great reminder that people can always — always — see what you’re doing online.

Nov. 5, 2017: When he got in A.J. Green’s head

A.J. Green is a fairly quiet and laid back guy, as well as a spectacular wide receiver. But Ramsey brought out a side of him we had never seen before when the Bengals and Jaguars met up in Week 9 of the 2017 season.

Ramsey was in Green’s head the whole game, and after a shove that sent Green to the ground, it was on. Green went from a seven-time Pro Bowler to a mixed martial artist:

Both players were ejected for the scuffle. Later in the year, ESPN’s Darren Woodson showed Ramsey a picture of him and Green, and asked what came to mind. “Soft,” Ramsey said. “Charmin Soft.”

Woodson then asked what he could have possibly said to Green to make him go off like that. “I told him he was soft,” Ramsey said. “I just kept telling him he was soft, he’s soft.”

“He just got fed up,” Ramsey added. “That was it.” Unfortunately for all of us, the Bengals aren’t on the Jaguars’ schedule this season.

Jan. 12, 2018: Ramsey doesn’t know who Mike Mitchell is

Ahead of the Jaguars-Steelers AFC Divisional Round game, Ramsey was asked about comments made by Pittsburgh’s Mike Mitchell. Mitchell told SI, “We’re going to play [the Patriots] again. We can play them in hell, we can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. ... We’re gonna win.”

When asked if that comment was dismissal of the Jags by focusing on Steelers-Patriots, Ramsey said, “Who’s focused on them? Y’all focused on them?”

What do you think about the Steelers vs Patriots match-up? pic.twitter.com/J46eDj4KfV — MadeByTim (@MadeByTim) January 11, 2018

After a reporter clarified there had been talk of that matchup, Ramsey asked, “Who?” The reporter replied, “The one Leonard trucked in the game.”

Then, the memories came back. “Oh,” Ramsey said, “I don’t much know him.”

June 26, 2018: Ramsey says Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t belong in the NFL’s Top 100 list

The NFL offseason can feel like a never-ending drag, which the league combats by putting out a list of the top 100 players in the game. Most of the time, athletes make headlines by being outraged over where they think they should be on the list.

But leave it to Jalen Ramsey to take a jab at somebody else instead, and start something that way. Ramsey told NFL Network that he felt Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t deserve to be in the Top 100.

“Not yet,” Ramsey said. “What he played five games? He has good potential, I think he’ll be a good player. But in my experience playing him it was a lot of scheme stuff, it wasn’t like he was just dicing us up. It was a lot of scheme.”

That’s not some super burn, or even his best trash talk by any means. But the fact that Ramsey is OK with putting that out there as opposed to giving the typical cordial answer and moving along says everything about him.

July 4, 2018: His NFL Mount Rushmore that was him, him, him, and.... him

Hey! Another fun offseason thing bored media outlets like to do is ask people to construct a Mount Rushmore. NFL.com asked that question with an NFL slant, and Ramsey had the best answer by far:

“My Mount Rushmore is me with four different expressions.”

When you’re Jalen Ramsey, that’s the only answer. It’s not so much “hate”, but when you have the chance to put some of the game’s greats on a hypothetical Mount Rushmore, and you just choose yourself, that’s worthy of being on this list. Ramsey is also the standard for confidence goals.

Aug. 15, 2018: He just... vomited hella gems to GQ Magazine

Shouts out to Ramsey for replacing your morning coffee with zinger after zinger in his GQ interview with Clay Skipper. Here are all of the best bits of trash talk, condensed.

On Bills rookie QB Josh Allen:

I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that.✞ He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.

On Ravens QB Joe Flacco:

And just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks.

On how 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo might not be all that great:

They were like, “He beat the number one defense.” It was all schemes. He didn’t beat us. It wasn’t like he diced us up. It was literally all schemes. They were doing flat routes to the wide open fullback, and he’s running for 20 yards down the field four times during the game... So he didn’t really dice us up. It was their fullback and their tight end on over routes. But if you know how to work within your scheme then it means your good. I guess you could say he’s good.

It took a lot of him to call Rams QB Jared Goff good:

Jared Goff, he’s average to above average. He reminds me of Jimmy Garoppolo a little bit. Year one, he wasn’t good. He wasn’t even good enough to earn his own starting role. Like, if you the number one pick, you expected to start now. Period. He wasn’t ready to do that. He wasn’t able to do that. Then when he did get in, he didn’t really do that good. But in his second year, they got a new offensive coordinator. Your offensive coordinator is just your brainiac. When we played them, it felt like his offensive coordinator was drawing up perfect plays and then he was hitting the open man. For what his team ask him to do, yeah, he’s good.

On Giants QB Eli Manning:

Eli [Manning]... It’s not really Eli. I think it’s Odell [Beckham, Jr.]. I won’t say Eli’s good, I’ll say Odell’s good.

On Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger:

Big Ben [Roethlisberger], I think he’s decent at best… It’s not Big Ben, it’s [Antonio Brown]. Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain’t all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame and all that.

On Colts QB Andrew Luck:

Andrew Luck—I don’t really think he’s that good.

On Falcons QB Matt Ryan:

I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Offensive Coordinator Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name—and now [Matt Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.

Aug. 30, 2018: More players who aren’t good!

In an interview with ESPN the Magazine’s Mina Kimes, Ramsey added people to his extensive list of players who Aren’t Good.

Danny Amendola:

In general, Ramsey continues, fans underestimate the effect that quarterback play has on wide receivers. For example, he says, look at Danny Amendola, who just signed with Miami. “Or is it Edelman?” he asks out loud. He mulls it over. No -- he’s thinking of Amendola. “He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible,” he says. “People think he’s so great. No, he’s not. Tom [Brady] made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I’d be a first-team All-Pro.”

Rob Gronkowski:

When I mention that the Patriots still have All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, he makes a face. “I don’t think Gronk’s good.” Registering my involuntary blinking, he course-corrects. “Let me say -- I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.” [...] I ask him what Gronk did in the AFC championship. “Literally nothing. He may have had, like, one catch,” he says. (Ramsey is correct, though Gronkowski left before halftime because of a concussion.)

Sept. 13, 2018: He’s not worried about Rob Gronkowski

“I don’t fear no man, period,” Ramsey said Thursday before the Jags’ Week 2 game against the Patriots. “So he’s going to have to come out there and line up on me. Or however it goes. He’s got to play us this year.”

Ramsey’s comments from GQ were brought up as well. He was told that Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said that anyone who believes Gronkowski is overrated is crazy. He said in response, “Might be crazy.” He added, “I don’t care.”

”... He’s good. He’s good, now. We ain’t going to get it twisted. He’s good, but, you saying this to me, is this supposed to bring fear to me or something?”

Oh, and he also said he would hit his grandma on the field:

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey says he “definitely would” hit his grandma on the field. “I love you, but you know that.” pic.twitter.com/9fQoHCAuxJ — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 13, 2018

When a reporter tried to give him a chance to take it back, he doubled down. Nobody’s safe, apparently.

Oct. 4, 2018: He doesn’t hide his feelings about Tyreek Hill

“If he wants smoke, it’ll get there,” Ramsey said about Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, before a highly anticipated matchup in Week 5.

The day before, Hill had told reporters that he couldn’t wait to face off against “top dog” Ramsey.

That, predictably, got back to Ramsey, who let everyone know he doesn’t see Hill as a real receiver.

“He made All-Pro, as a return specialist — let’s get that right — as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist. Return specialist. Two years, I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner, so it’s not a wide receiver vs. corner matchup,” Ramsey said.

Jalen Ramsey responds to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill challenge. #jaguars pic.twitter.com/nJbZfVNOuL — John Reid (@JohnReid64) October 4, 2018

Hill wanted a challenge, and it looks like he’s got one.

June 24, 2019: Ramsey passes on another chance to dump on some quarterbacks

This summer, Ramsey declined to weigh in on the quarterbacks he’ll play against in 2019. Instead, he took the opportunity to praise new Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles:

Last August, Jalen Ramsey did an interview with @GQMagazine and trashed a number of NFL QBs.



When asked on the @AdamSchefter podcast to breakdown QBs he’ll face this year, Ramsey had this mature answer: pic.twitter.com/0HUBHXd4En — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 24, 2019

Maybe Ramsey is moving on from constant trash talk. He did, after all, refuse to get involved in a Jaguars vs. Titans social media war of words:

Or maybe his eventual new contract or the Jaguars’ 5-11 season caused him to dial it back. Either way, we don’t expect him to hold his tongue forever.

This timeline will be updated for more hateration throughout Ramsey’s career.