So far, Martavis Bryant’s NFL career has been a story of wasted potential. When he’s on the field and at his best, he’s one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL. But Bryant missed 20 games in his first three seasons due to suspensions, including the entire 2016 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave up being patient with the receiver and traded him to the Oakland Raiders in April for a third-round pick. But he quickly frustrated his new team too.

In August, Gruden ripped into Bryant after the receiver missed a practice due to an illness, telling reporters the receiver needs to “get out here and play better.” Then, Bryant missed a pair of practices due to migraines.

Later, Gruden told reporters that all the missed time earned Bryant a new nickname from the coaches.

“I call Martavis the White Tiger,” Gruden said, via Silver and Black Pride. “I used to go to Busch Gardens in Tampa, we called Galloway the White Tiger in Tampa. You know you got to Busch Gardens in Tampa and they got a white tiger? You go 12 times, 13 times I went to Busch Gardens and the white tiger was always in his cage. Well, the white tiger came out today. Bryant came out. I don’t know if you get that analogy, but ... sometimes he comes out to play, sometimes he doesn’t. It’s good to see him because he’s really special, like the white tiger.”

Joey Galloway was dubbed the White Tiger when Gruden arrived as the Buccaneers’ coach in 2008. The receiver caught just 13 passes that season, snapping a three-year streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

Gruden’s offensive coordinator at the time was Greg Olson, and they reunited this offseason with in Oakland. In 2015, Olson was the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars and told reporters that he had decided to start calling wide receiver Marqise Lee the “albino tiger” due to his injury struggles. Lee finished that season with just 15 receptions.

So if the White Tiger nickname is supposed to motivate a wide receiver to get on the field ... well, uh ... it hasn’t.

The Raiders ended up releasing Bryant before the 53-man roster deadline and then re-signed him 11 days later, after their Week 1 loss to the Rams. Bryant could still be facing another drug-related suspension.

But the Raiders did get the seal of approval from the most famous Tiger there is: