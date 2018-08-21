One of the big talking points over the past decade of football has been the uncertain future of the quarterback position in the NFL. Between high draft picks flaming out, untimely injuries, and teams refusing to adapt their strategies to match the collegiate talent coming in, there seemed to be a quarterback “crisis.”

It certainly doesn’t feel that way anymore. After an influx of quarterback talent in the 2017 and 2018 draft classes, the league appears to have a clear future at quarterback beyond the established veterans entering their mid-to-late 30s. That talent has been shining through in this preseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson flashed their skills in a Week 2 duel

Week 2 of the preseason gave NFL fans a brief showdown between the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo. Last season, both of them only had a handful of starts, but they flashed big-time potential and immediately established themselves as the quarterbacks of the future for their respective teams.

Their strong play continued last week when their teams faced off in the preseason. Watson went 5 of 8 for 73 yards, and a touchdown, showing off accuracy at every level of the field.

.@HoustonTexans @deshaunwatson is sooooo gooood to have you back on the pitch. Looks like the same guy who ripped the NFL up for 6 1/2 games last year. #BaldyBreakdiwns pic.twitter.com/Ds4fyOxVgA — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 19, 2018

Garoppolo excelled against the Texans’ defense, flashing his lighting-quick release and accuracy down the field. Garoppolo finished the game with a great stat line, going 10 of 12 for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

.@49ers @JimmyG_10 “dang dang dang” some men are just born to play QB. Jimmy G is one of them. #BaldyBreakdiwns pic.twitter.com/V9Lkv6jmUV — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 19, 2018

Watson and Garoppolo are two players with small sample sizes, but so far they look ready to continue their success from last season. We’ll likely get one last look at Watson and Garoppolo in their Week 3 dress rehearsals against the Rams and the Colts, respectively.

The rookie quarterback class has kept their head above water

The talent in the 2018 quarterback class has never been the question, but we still had to see them in the preseason to get a feel for how they react to an NFL environment. So far, every first-round QB has had a chance to show why he was drafted so highly.

Baker Mayfield, the first pick in the 2018 draft, has looked pretty damn good through two games. Mayfield has completed 18 of 33 passes and thrown for 287 yards and two touchdowns through two games. He also tosses this fantastic pass against the Bills that should’ve been brought in for another touchdown:

One of Mayfield's best throws Friday. Throws the back shoulder high-point ball to Derrick Willies who makes an excellent full extension grab. QB coaches want their Q's to make this ball an "us or nobody" throw & Mayfield executes. Unfortunate that Willies knee landed OB. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ylu3kCjpFX — BrownsFilmBreakdown (@BrownsFilmBDN) August 20, 2018

Tyrod Taylor is entrenched as the starter for the season, but Mayfield has still been impressive in his own right. Even if he doesn’t see a snap of playing time in his rookie year, he should have provided enough hope for Browns fans to be excited about the future.

Mayfield’s counterpart for his Week 2 game was fellow top-10 pick Josh Allen, who has been a pleasant surprise for Bills fans. Allen is still prone to making poor decisions with the football in his hand, but overall his play has been solid. Allen has shown off his rare arm strength routinely this preseason, fitting balls into tight windows with ease.

Give me an IV of this.



On this play Josh Allen:



-Stands tall in the pocket

-Keeps his eyes up with pressure around him

-Accurate on an off balance throw#Bills pic.twitter.com/gGTSgHWs58 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) August 18, 2018

With AJ McCarron suffering a minor shoulder injury against the Browns, Allen has a legitimate shot to snatch the Bills’ starting job as the preseason comes to a close. Allen has the most natural talent between himself, Nathan Peterman, and McCarron; he just needs to continue make the most of these opportunities on the field. He’ll get a chance to prove his worth as the Bills have already named him the starter against the Bengals.

Sam Darnold also has a chance to be a start for the first week of the season. His preseason numbers haven’t been overwhelming, but Darnold has played smart football and effectively moved the chains. He appears to have reined in some of the recklessness that caused him to lead the NCAA in turnovers as a junior, too. Through two preseason games, Darnold has gone 21 of 29 for 158 yards, with a touchdown and a pick.

That’s a low mark for yards per attempt (5.45) and yards per completion (7.52), but he’s shown the accuracy, poise, and decision-making to give Jets fans hope for the future.

Sam Darnold winning the cat-and-mouse game. A quick breakdown. pic.twitter.com/1beqlszhzu — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) August 17, 2018

Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson are in the same boat as Mayfield — they aren’t likely to receive much playing time this season, but they’ve flashed first-round traits in the preseason. Jackson has struggled in the passing game as a result of poor blocking, drops, and his own inaccuracy, but he’s still been able to shine in moments as a runner.

Rosen has had a comparatively quiet preseason compared to the other four first-round quarterbacks, who have all had games on national television. Still, he looks like a potential franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Dart from Josh Rosen to Christian Kirk for the TD. Really nice placement. pic.twitter.com/UsQlhREwln — Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) August 18, 2018

Overall, it’s a good time to be a fan of strong quarterback play. Between the young guys we’ve already seen play well continuing to ascend and a crop of talented rookies, the future looks bright for the NFL at its most valuable position.