Doug Pederson is angry, plus more of the best NFL sound bites this week

One thing that can be relied on every NFL season is coaches saying ridiculous stuff in their weekly press conferences. Whether it’s a coach getting angry with the media, making a joke, saying something outrageous (and even more outrageous out of context) or just making something up to avoid answering a question, “coach speak” is an anticipated part of life in the NFL.

Let’s take, for example, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who got aggressively angry when speaking with the Philadelphia media this week in regards to who will start at quarterback for the Eagles in Week 1. Here’s how the discussion went:

Q. Have you made a decision on who will be your starting quarterback? If so, who is it?

Doug Pederson: First of all, I appreciate y’all putting words in my mouth this week. Therefore, I’m not going to discuss it.

Q. How were words put in your mouth?

DP: You saw the reports. Next question.

Q. Who here put the words in your mouth?

DP: Next question.

Q. What reporter here put words in your mouth?

DP: I’m not answering the question.

It’s really even better if you watch it. Maybe Pederson is just angry that Nick Foles is starting in Week 1 while Carson Wentz continues his ACL recovery. Beating the Falcons on Thursday might not be easy for the Eagles.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also gave us a great line in his press conference this week. His dialogue was much less angry and much more funny, though.

Q: You show us the same face every week, can you talk about the energy level going into week one? Or have you been doing this so long it’s just another week and you understand the big picture? Do you feel the same way the players feel?

Andy Reid: I was going to have a face lift, I’m glad you reminded me it’s the same face as six years ago. I am glad I got that taken care of.

After a difficult weekend of roster cuts, it’s nice to see Reid is able to crack a joke.

Marvin Lewis is one of the NFL’s kings of coach speak. He says a lot without saying anything at all. In discussing the Bengals having one of the NFL’s youngest rosters, the 16-year Cincinnati head coach made a joke that really might not be a joke.

Q: Is there a different way you have to approach coaching a young team?

Marvin Lewis: We have to make sure we feed them dinner every night. We don’t know what they’re going to get (to eat).

Lewis even graced the media with his signature chuckle after the quote.

Now, Pat Shurmur may be a new head coach, but the man leading the Giants did well at answering a question this week without answering it at all, a fundamental element of coach speak.

Q: You mentioned 13 (Odell Beckham Jr.), is 26 (Saquon Barkley) an option (for kick/punt returns)?

Pat Shurmur: Sure. I think he returned one to open the game against Ohio State a year ago. So, yeah, he’s capable.

Shurmur says two of his star players COULD return kicks, but will they? He’s not divulging that information quite yet. (Shurmur is smart enough to know Giants fans — and the media — would have a field day if he gave a real answer to that question.)

The real mastermind at answering a question without answering it at all is none other than the NFL’s longest-reigning head coach, Bill Belichick. He did that this week when discussing a player the Patriots claimed on the waiver wire, only to release hours later.

Q: Is Amara Darboh’s size and speed something that particularly appeals to you?

Bill Belichick: Sure, sure.

Belichick likely felt no need to really answer this question as the person about whom it was asked was no longer going to be part of the team shortly after the press conference ended. And unlike in Philly where the Eagles media pressed Pederson for answers to their questions, in New England, “sure, sure” is just accepted.

But regardless of that, Belichick’s short and sweet responses are just one more reason we’re excited about the return of football!

If you ask me, HBO should extend Hard Knocks to last all NFL season long, profiling the Browns. This season of the show is now over, but it was fun while it lasted.

Can’t decide if I’m more Haley or Nassib



(or lil of both?) pic.twitter.com/BKnFm1VXUE — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 5, 2018