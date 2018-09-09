This is the worst part of the game.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a season-ending injury against the Miami Dolphins that landed him on injured reserve a day later. Walker’s leg was fallen on while he was being tackled (you can watch the injury here, but it is a bit graphic) by a Dolphins defender and he was unable to get up.

A cart was immediately brought out for Walker and an air cast was put over his leg. That’s usually a sign of a potential bone fracture, which was part of his diagnosis:

#Titans TE Delanie Walker suffered a dislocated ankle in today’s loss vs the #Dolphins, I’m told. There was also an associated fracture. His season is almost certainly over, a tough injury for an underrated and productive player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

A day later, more details of the injury were revealed:

Titans’ TE Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in there as well, per source. He is not expected to play again in 2018. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

Walker has been one of the most consistent receiving options for the Titans over the past few years. Since 2014, Walker has surpassed 800 yards in every season including a 1,088-yard season in 2015. Losing him is a huge blow to a Titans offense that’s relying on a lot of young players to carry the passing game.

Walker wasn’t the only Titans offensive player to get hurt in their 27-20 loss that spanned over 7 hours. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was hurt twice (though he is expected to be OK) and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also exited the game and remains in concussion protocol.

It was a tough day for the Titans, who don’t have many options at tight end after Walker.

From Music City Miracles:

The Titans are in some trouble now. They don’t have a guy that come anywhere close to giving them what Delanie gave them as a receiver and a blocker. Jonnu Smith can be a serviceable pass catcher, and Luke Stocker is fine as a blocker, but the combination of those guys best attributes isn’t anywhere close to what Delanie is.

Hopefully the 34-year-old Walker is able to continue his career in the future.