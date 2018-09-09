 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Delanie Walker’s brutal injury against the Dolphins is a huge loss for the Titans

The Titans’ veteran tight end is done for the year.

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

This is the worst part of the game.

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a season-ending injury against the Miami Dolphins that landed him on injured reserve a day later. Walker’s leg was fallen on while he was being tackled (you can watch the injury here, but it is a bit graphic) by a Dolphins defender and he was unable to get up.

A cart was immediately brought out for Walker and an air cast was put over his leg. That’s usually a sign of a potential bone fracture, which was part of his diagnosis:

A day later, more details of the injury were revealed:

Walker has been one of the most consistent receiving options for the Titans over the past few years. Since 2014, Walker has surpassed 800 yards in every season including a 1,088-yard season in 2015. Losing him is a huge blow to a Titans offense that’s relying on a lot of young players to carry the passing game.

Walker wasn’t the only Titans offensive player to get hurt in their 27-20 loss that spanned over 7 hours. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was hurt twice (though he is expected to be OK) and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also exited the game and remains in concussion protocol.

It was a tough day for the Titans, who don’t have many options at tight end after Walker.

From Music City Miracles:

The Titans are in some trouble now. They don’t have a guy that come anywhere close to giving them what Delanie gave them as a receiver and a blocker. Jonnu Smith can be a serviceable pass catcher, and Luke Stocker is fine as a blocker, but the combination of those guys best attributes isn’t anywhere close to what Delanie is.

Hopefully the 34-year-old Walker is able to continue his career in the future.

