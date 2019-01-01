Celebrate Ohio State’s first Rose Bowl win in 9 years with new merch

Ohio State is sending Urban Meyer into retirement with his first and only Rose Bowl victory.

With their 28-23 win over Pac-12 champion Washington, the Buckeyes claimed their first Rose Bowl win in nine seasons as Meyer hands over the head coaching reins to Ryan Day.

Down 28-3, the Huskies tried to pull off the epic comeback, but they came up just short after Ohio State recovered Washington’s onside kick with less than a minute left in the game. Dwayne Haskins, who likely played his last game for the Buckeyes, capped off his record-setting season with three touchdown passes, and became just the sixth quarterback in FBS history to throw 50 touchdowns in a season.

At 13-1, Ohio State finishes the season on a strong note as the Day era officially begins. And look, Ohio State fans might be a bit sour about missing out on the College Football Playoff, but finishing the season with a win at “The Grandaddy of Them All” isn’t a bad consolation prize.

