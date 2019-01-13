Australian Open 2018: Women's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

Serena Williams isn’t ranked as the top player in the world anymore, but she continues to get back into shape and top form and looks prepared for a deep run at the Australian Open in 2019. Williams is trying to reach 24 Grand Slam titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time (Williams’ 23 is already a record for the Open Era).
But of course, Williams will have plenty of tough competition for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 13. She has Naomi Osaka, the woman who beat her in the final of the US Open last year, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is the defending Australian Open champion.
Simona Halep, the top seed, finally earned her first Grand Slam win when she won the French Open a year ago, and was the one to lose to Wozniacki in the Australian Open final last year. Williams is the 16th seed for the tournament, while Wozniacki is the third seed and Osaka is the fourth seed.
The other big names you’d expect to see, like Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and pletny of others are also among the top 32 seeds on the women’s side.
Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.
Viewing information
The schedule for the Australian Open is very similar to how it’s been in recent years. For those in the United States, it can be a tricky major to follow, with matches beginning in the late evening and running until the morning of the following day. Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.
Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning.
ESPN will handle the bulk of television and live streaming coverage of the event. Unfortunately, all courts are no longer free on WatchESPN, with some courts and matches (including doubles finals) locked behind a subscription to ESPN+, a seven-day free trial of which can be found here.
How to watch the Australian Open
2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule
|Jan. 13
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 14
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|3 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Quarterfinals
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Women's Semifinal
|10 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 24
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 26
|Women's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 27
|Men's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|6:30 a.m.
|ESPN
Schedule
Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13
No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Polona Hercog
No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Akison Van Uytvanck
No. 5 Sloane Stephens vs. Taylor Townsend
No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Magdalena Rybarikova
No. 9 Kiki Bertens vs. Alison Riske
No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya
No. 14 Julia Georges vs. Danielle Collins
No. 19 Caroline Garcia vs. Jessika Poncet
No. 20 Anett Kontaveit vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
No. 22 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Maria Sakkari
No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova
No. 29 Donna Vekic vs. Kristinia Mladenovic
No. 30 Maria Sharapova vs. Harriet Dart
No. 31 Petra Martic vs. Heather Watson
No. 32 Barbora Strycova vs. Yulia Putintseva
Ellen Perez vs. Yafan Wang
Monica Puig vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Irina Camelia-Begu vs. Andrea Petkovic
Astra Sharma vs. Priscilla Hon
Paula Bodosa Gilbert vs. Kimberly Birrell
Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Zoe Hives
Ons Jabeur vs. Timea Babos
Katie Boulter vs. Ekaterina Makarova
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Bernada Pera
Belinda Bencic vs. Katerina Siniakova
Kirsten Flipkens vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Sorana Cirstea vs. Rebecca Peterson
Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Sachia Vickery
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Evgeniya Rodina
Vera Lapko vs. Johanna Larsson
Monica Niculescu vs. Amanda Ansimova
Bracket
Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.