Australian Open 2018: Women's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

Serena Williams isn’t ranked as the top player in the world anymore, but she continues to get back into shape and top form and looks prepared for a deep run at the Australian Open in 2019. Williams is trying to reach 24 Grand Slam titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time (Williams’ 23 is already a record for the Open Era).

But of course, Williams will have plenty of tough competition for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 13. She has Naomi Osaka, the woman who beat her in the final of the US Open last year, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is the defending Australian Open champion.

Simona Halep, the top seed, finally earned her first Grand Slam win when she won the French Open a year ago, and was the one to lose to Wozniacki in the Australian Open final last year. Williams is the 16th seed for the tournament, while Wozniacki is the third seed and Osaka is the fourth seed.

The other big names you’d expect to see, like Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and pletny of others are also among the top 32 seeds on the women’s side.

Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.

Viewing information

The schedule for the Australian Open is very similar to how it’s been in recent years. For those in the United States, it can be a tricky major to follow, with matches beginning in the late evening and running until the morning of the following day. Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.

Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning.

ESPN will handle the bulk of television and live streaming coverage of the event. Unfortunately, all courts are no longer free on WatchESPN, with some courts and matches (including doubles finals) locked behind a subscription to ESPN+, a seven-day free trial of which can be found here.

How to watch the Australian Open

2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule Day Round Start End Channel Day Round Start End Channel Jan. 13 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 14 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 15 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 17 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 19 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 21 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 3 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 23 Quarterfinals 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Women's Semifinal 10 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 24 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 25 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 26 Women's Final 3:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 27 Men's Final 3:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. ESPN

Schedule

Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Polona Hercog

No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Akison Van Uytvanck

No. 5 Sloane Stephens vs. Taylor Townsend

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Magdalena Rybarikova

No. 9 Kiki Bertens vs. Alison Riske

No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Anna Kalinskaya

No. 14 Julia Georges vs. Danielle Collins

No. 19 Caroline Garcia vs. Jessika Poncet

No. 20 Anett Kontaveit vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

No. 22 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Maria Sakkari

No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

No. 29 Donna Vekic vs. Kristinia Mladenovic

No. 30 Maria Sharapova vs. Harriet Dart

No. 31 Petra Martic vs. Heather Watson

No. 32 Barbora Strycova vs. Yulia Putintseva

Ellen Perez vs. Yafan Wang

Monica Puig vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Irina Camelia-Begu vs. Andrea Petkovic

Astra Sharma vs. Priscilla Hon

Paula Bodosa Gilbert vs. Kimberly Birrell

Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs. Zoe Hives

Ons Jabeur vs. Timea Babos

Katie Boulter vs. Ekaterina Makarova

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Bernada Pera

Belinda Bencic vs. Katerina Siniakova

Kirsten Flipkens vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Sorana Cirstea vs. Rebecca Peterson

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Sachia Vickery

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Evgeniya Rodina

Vera Lapko vs. Johanna Larsson

Monica Niculescu vs. Amanda Ansimova

Bracket

Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.