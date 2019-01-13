Australian Open 2019: Women's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

Serena Williams isn’t ranked as the top player in the world anymore, but she continues to get back into shape and top form and looks prepared for a deep run at the Australian Open in 2019. Williams is trying to reach 24 Grand Slam titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time (Williams’ 23 is already a record for the Open Era).
But of course, Williams will have plenty of tough competition for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 13. She has Naomi Osaka, the woman who beat her in the final of the US Open last year, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is the defending Australian Open champion.
Simona Halep, the top seed, finally earned her first Grand Slam win when she won the French Open a year ago, and was the one to lose to Wozniacki in the Australian Open final last year. Williams is the 16th seed for the tournament, while Wozniacki is the third seed and Osaka is the fourth seed.
The other big names you’d expect to see, like Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and pletny of others are also among the top 32 seeds on the women’s side.
Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.
Viewing information
The schedule for the Australian Open is very similar to how it’s been in recent years. For those in the United States, it can be a tricky major to follow, with matches beginning in the late evening and running until the morning of the following day. Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.
Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning.
ESPN will handle the bulk of television and live streaming coverage of the event. Unfortunately, all courts are no longer free on WatchESPN, with some courts and matches (including doubles finals) locked behind a subscription to ESPN+, a seven-day free trial of which can be found here.
How to watch the Australian Open
2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule
|Day
|Round
|Start
|End
|Channel
|Day
|Round
|Start
|End
|Channel
|Jan. 13
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 14
|First round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 15
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 16
|Second round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 17
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 18
|Third round
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 19
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 21
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|3 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 22
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Quarterfinals
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 23
|Women's Semifinal
|10 p.m.
|2 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 24
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|Men's Semifinal
|3:30 a.m.
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 26
|Women's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|5:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 27
|Men's Final
|3:30 a.m.
|6:30 a.m.
|ESPN
Schedule
Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13
No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Polona Hercog
No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Akison Van Uytvanck
No. 5 Sloane Stephens vs. Taylor Townsend
No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Magdalena Rybarikova
No. 9 Kiki Bertens vs. Alison Riske
No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-1, 6-4
Danielle Collins def. No. 14 Julia Georges, 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4
No. 19 Caroline Garcia def. Jessika Poncet, 6-2, 6-3
No. 20 Anett Kontaveit vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
No. 22 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Maria Sakkari
No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 7-6(4)
No. 29 Donna Vekic def. Kristinia Mladenovic, 6-2, 6-4
No. 30 Maria Sharapova def. Harriet Dart, 6-0, 6-0
No. 31 Petra Martic def. Heather Watson, 6-1, 6-2
No. 32 Barbora Strycova vs. Yulia Putintseva
Ellen Perez vs. Yafan Wang
Monica Puig vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Irina Camelia-Begu vs. Andrea Petkovic
Astra Sharma def. Priscilla Hon, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1
Paula Bodosa Gilbert vs. Kimberly Birrell
Zoe Hives def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 6-1, 6-2
Ons Jabeur vs. Timea Babos
Katie Boulter def. Ekaterina Makarova, 6-0, 4-6, 7-6(6)
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Bernada Pera
Belinda Bencic vs. Katerina Siniakova
Kirsten Flipkens vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Rebecca Peterson def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-1
Sachia Vickery def. Ysaline Bonaventure, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova def. Evgeniya Rodina, 6-3, 6-2
Vera Lapko vs. Johanna Larsson
Day 2, Monday, Jan. 14
No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Kaia Kanepi
No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. Magda Linette
No. 6 Elina Svitolina vs. Viktorija Golubic
No. 7 Karolina Pliskova vs. Karolina Muchova
No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Timea Bacsinszky
No. 12 Elise Mertens vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Mona Barthel
No. 16 Serena Williams vs. Tatjana Maria
No. 17 Madison Keys vs. Destanee Aiava
No. 18 Garbine Muguruza vs. Saisai Zheng
No. 21 Qiang Wang vs. Fiona Ferro
No. 23 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Clara Burel
No. 25 Mihaela Buzarnescu vs. Venus Williams
No. 26 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Shuai Zhang
No. 27 Camila Giorgi vs. Dalila Jakupovic
No. 28 Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Stefanie Voegele
Tamara Zidansek vs. Daria Gavrilova
Monica Niculescu vs. Amanda Ansimova
Laura Siegemund vs. Victoria Azarenka
Samantha Stosur vs. Dayana Yastremska
Eugenie Bouchard vs. Shuai Peng
Johanna Konta vs. Alja Tomljanovic
Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs. Varvara Lepchenko
Pauline Parmentier vs. Anastasia Potapova
Zarina Diyas vs. Aleksandra Krunic
Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova
Kristyna Pliskova vs. Anna Blinkova
Bianca Andreescu vs. Whitney Osuigwe
Lin Zhu vs. Margarita Gasparayan
Madison Brengle vs. Misaki Doi
Iga Swiatek vs. Ana Bogdan
Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Kateryna Kozlova
Alize Cornet vs. Lara Arruabarrena
Day 3, Tuesday, Jan. 15
Second round
Day 4, Wednesday, Jan. 16
Second round
Day 5, Thursday, Jan. 17
Third round
Day 6, Friday, Jan. 18
Third round
Day 7, Saturday, Jan. 19
Round of 16
Day 8, Sunday, Jan. 20
Round of 16
Day 9, Monday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinals
Day 10, Tuesday, Jan. 22
Quarterfinals
Day 11, Wednesday, Jan. 23
Quarterfinals, women’s semifinals
Day 12, Thursday, Jan. 24
Men’s semifinals
Day 13, Friday, Jan. 25
Men’s semifinals
Day 14, Saturday, Jan. 26
Women’s final
Day 15, Sunday, Jan. 27
Men’s final
Bracket
Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.