Australian Open 2019: Women's bracket, schedule, scores, and results

Serena Williams isn’t ranked as the top player in the world anymore, but she continues to get back into shape and top form and looks prepared for a deep run at the Australian Open in 2019. Williams is trying to reach 24 Grand Slam titles, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most all-time (Williams’ 23 is already a record for the Open Era).

But of course, Williams will have plenty of tough competition for the tournament, which begins on Sunday, Jan. 13. She has Naomi Osaka, the woman who beat her in the final of the US Open last year, and Caroline Wozniacki, who is the defending Australian Open champion.

Simona Halep, the top seed, finally earned her first Grand Slam win when she won the French Open a year ago, and was the one to lose to Wozniacki in the Australian Open final last year. Williams is the 16th seed for the tournament, while Wozniacki is the third seed and Osaka is the fourth seed.

The other big names you’d expect to see, like Sloane Stephens, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and pletny of others are also among the top 32 seeds on the women’s side.

Below is a full bracket, schedule, and results, which will be updated throughout the tournament.

The schedule for the Australian Open is very similar to how it’s been in recent years. For those in the United States, it can be a tricky major to follow, with matches beginning in the late evening and running until the morning of the following day. Unless stated otherwise, times ascribed to dates in the evening which end in the morning are ending the following day.

Through the first three rounds, play will begin around 7 p.m. ET on one day and will end around 7 a.m. the following day. “Monday” at the Australian Open is Monday proper for those in Melbourne, but begins on Sunday evening for those in the United States, with play wrapping up on Monday morning.

ESPN will handle the bulk of television and live streaming coverage of the event. Unfortunately, all courts are no longer free on WatchESPN, with some courts and matches (including doubles finals) locked behind a subscription to ESPN+, a seven-day free trial of which can be found here.

2019 Australian Open TV, Streaming Schedule Day Round Start End Channel Day Round Start End Channel Jan. 13 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 14 First round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 15 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 16 Second round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 17 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 18 Third round 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 19 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 20 Round of 16 7 p.m. 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 21 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 3 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 22 Quarterfinals 7 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN2 Jan. 23 Quarterfinals 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 23 Women's Semifinal 10 p.m. 2 a.m. ESPN2 Jan. 24 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 25 Men's Semifinal 3:30 a.m. 6 a.m. ESPN Jan. 26 Women's Final 3:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. ESPN Jan. 27 Men's Final 3:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. ESPN

Day 1, Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Polona Hercog

No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki vs. Akison Van Uytvanck

No. 5 Sloane Stephens vs. Taylor Townsend

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Magdalena Rybarikova

No. 9 Kiki Bertens vs. Alison Riske

No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-1, 6-4

Danielle Collins def. No. 14 Julia Georges, 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

No. 19 Caroline Garcia def. Jessika Poncet, 6-2, 6-3

No. 20 Anett Kontaveit vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

No. 22 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Maria Sakkari

No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 7-6(4)

No. 29 Donna Vekic def. Kristinia Mladenovic, 6-2, 6-4

No. 30 Maria Sharapova def. Harriet Dart, 6-0, 6-0

No. 31 Petra Martic def. Heather Watson, 6-1, 6-2

No. 32 Barbora Strycova vs. Yulia Putintseva

Ellen Perez vs. Yafan Wang

Monica Puig vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Irina Camelia-Begu vs. Andrea Petkovic

Astra Sharma def. Priscilla Hon, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

Paula Bodosa Gilbert vs. Kimberly Birrell

Zoe Hives def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, 6-1, 6-2

Ons Jabeur vs. Timea Babos

Katie Boulter def. Ekaterina Makarova, 6-0, 4-6, 7-6(6)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Bernada Pera

Belinda Bencic vs. Katerina Siniakova

Kirsten Flipkens vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Rebecca Peterson def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-1

Sachia Vickery def. Ysaline Bonaventure, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova def. Evgeniya Rodina, 6-3, 6-2

Vera Lapko vs. Johanna Larsson

Day 2, Monday, Jan. 14

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Kaia Kanepi

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. Magda Linette

No. 6 Elina Svitolina vs. Viktorija Golubic

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova vs. Karolina Muchova

No. 10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Timea Bacsinszky

No. 12 Elise Mertens vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Mona Barthel

No. 16 Serena Williams vs. Tatjana Maria

No. 17 Madison Keys vs. Destanee Aiava

No. 18 Garbine Muguruza vs. Saisai Zheng

No. 21 Qiang Wang vs. Fiona Ferro

No. 23 Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Clara Burel

No. 25 Mihaela Buzarnescu vs. Venus Williams

No. 26 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Shuai Zhang

No. 27 Camila Giorgi vs. Dalila Jakupovic

No. 28 Su-Wei Hsieh vs. Stefanie Voegele

Tamara Zidansek vs. Daria Gavrilova

Monica Niculescu vs. Amanda Ansimova

Laura Siegemund vs. Victoria Azarenka

Samantha Stosur vs. Dayana Yastremska

Eugenie Bouchard vs. Shuai Peng

Johanna Konta vs. Alja Tomljanovic

Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs. Varvara Lepchenko

Pauline Parmentier vs. Anastasia Potapova

Zarina Diyas vs. Aleksandra Krunic

Sofia Kenin vs. Veronika Kudermetova

Kristyna Pliskova vs. Anna Blinkova

Bianca Andreescu vs. Whitney Osuigwe

Lin Zhu vs. Margarita Gasparayan

Madison Brengle vs. Misaki Doi

Iga Swiatek vs. Ana Bogdan

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Kateryna Kozlova

Alize Cornet vs. Lara Arruabarrena

Day 3, Tuesday, Jan. 15

Second round

Day 4, Wednesday, Jan. 16

Second round

Day 5, Thursday, Jan. 17

Third round

Day 6, Friday, Jan. 18

Third round

Day 7, Saturday, Jan. 19

Round of 16

Day 8, Sunday, Jan. 20

Round of 16

Day 9, Monday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinals

Day 10, Tuesday, Jan. 22

Quarterfinals

Day 11, Wednesday, Jan. 23

Quarterfinals, women’s semifinals

Day 12, Thursday, Jan. 24

Men’s semifinals

Day 13, Friday, Jan. 25

Men’s semifinals

Day 14, Saturday, Jan. 26

Women’s final

Day 15, Sunday, Jan. 27

Men’s final

Bracket

Bracket taken from the official Australian Open live draw.