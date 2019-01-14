 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Basketball Rankings: AP Poll features shakeup everywhere but the top

No change to the top ten as the ACC continues to lead the way with six teams.

By Caroline Darney
There was no change in the top 10 of this week’s AP Poll as they all took care of business on the court. Duke retained the No. 1 spot—getting 36 first place votes—after beating up on Wake Forest and escaping No. 13 Florida State with a game-winning shot from Cam Reddish. Michigan stayed at the No. 2 position, followed by No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Virginia. The Wolverines (17-0) and Cavaliers (15-0) are the last two unbeaten teams in the country after Houston fell to Temple for their first loss of the season.

Gonzaga, which outlasted a tough San Francisco team, stayed put at No. 5, followed by Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, and Nevada to round out the top 10. Florida State’s close call with the Blue Devils actually moved them up two spots to No. 11 this week.

We are guaranteed three ranked-ranked matchups this week as No. 4 Virginia has a brutal slate that includes hosting No. 9 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night and traveling to No. 1 Duke on Saturday afternoon. No. 12 Kentucky squares off with No. 14 Auburn, also on Saturday.

Ole Miss joined the rankings at No. 18 after knocking off ranked Auburn and Mississippi State this week. Two Big Ten squads joined the fray as Maryland (No. 19) and Iowa (No. 23) earned a spot, and reigning national champ Villanova jumped back into the AP Poll at No. .22.

Ohio State, Iowa State, St. John’s, and TCU all dropped out of the rankings this week.

The ACC led the way once again with six teams in the rankings, followed by the Big Ten and SEC with five.

Check out the full poll below:

AP Poll - Week 11

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Duke ACC 14-1 1
2 Michigan Big Ten 17-0 2
3 Tennessee SEC 14-1 3
4 Virginia ACC 15-0 4
5 Gonzaga West Coast 16-2 5
6 Michigan State Big Ten 15-2 6
7 Kansas Big 12 14-2 7
8 Texas Tech Big 12 15-1 8
9 Virginia Tech ACC 14-1 9
10 Nevada Mountain West 16-1 10
11 Florida State ACC 13-3 13
12 Kentucky SEC 12-3 18
13 North Carolina ACC 12-4 12
14 Auburn SEC 12-3 11
15 Marquette Big East 14-3 21
16 Buffalo Mid-American 15-1 19
17 NC State ACC 14-2 15
18 Mississippi SEC 13-2 NR
19 Maryland Big Ten 14-3 NR
20 Oklahoma Big-12 13-3 23
21 Houston AAC 16-1 17
22 Villanova Big East 13-4 NR
23 Iowa Big Ten 14-3 NR
24 Mississippi State SEC 12-3 14
25 Indiana Big Ten 12-4 22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Washington 8, Arizona 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Wofford 2, Cincinnati 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

