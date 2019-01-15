When New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz pushed a 52-yard field goal wide right against the Philadelphia Eagles, you probably thought “Oh boy, here we go.” It was the perfect scenario for a devastating end to the Saints’ season.

Nick Foles — the postseason hero and Super Bowl MVP of a year ago — came on to the field with just under three minutes to drive 58 yards for a game-winning touchdown. After starting the game with two first-quarter touchdowns, Foles had gone cold and was struggling most of the second half. But the drive started with a 16-yard completion to Zach Ertz followed by a roughing the passer penalty on the next play.

Then a pass from Foles went straight through the fingers of Alshon Jeffery and into the arms of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to essentially seal the game.

“We be wanting the game on our backs, so when we (missed a field goal) on our last drive, we were good,” Lattimore told reporters after the game, via The New Orleans Advocate. “We stayed poised. We want it on us, so we got it done.”

Wanting the game on their backs is a big statement for a member of the Saints secondary. Because almost exactly a year ago, it was that same unit that got the team eliminated in the Divisional Round.

With a 24-23 lead and 10 seconds remaining, the Vikings needed a miracle just to set up a field goal for the win. And the Saints provided one. Safety Marcus Williams completely whiffed on a tackle attempt, leaving Stefon Diggs free to run 61 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

That was Jan. 14, 2018 — 364 days before Lattimore sealed the deal with an interception against the Eagles.

The Saints were a better pass defense in 2017 too. They finished No. 15 against the pass with the third-most interceptions. This year they finished No. 29 against the pass and No. 18 in interceptions.

It looked like it would be a problem early. Cornerback P.J. Williams got lost on the Eagles’ first touchdown pass of the day, slowing to a jog while Jordan Matthews scored a 37-yard touchdown.

But when the Saints buckled down defensively, the Eagles couldn’t score again after the first quarter. The defensive turning point was arguably Lattimore’s first interception early in the second quarter, a ball he tracked the whole way and got up to get:

Marshon Lattimore comes up with a HUGE pick!#PHIvsNO pic.twitter.com/Ligu2ThllL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2019

The Saints scored their first touchdown on the ensuing possession.

It was much-needed redemption for a secondary that cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl a year ago. This year they’re still in the mix because of a big plays by a defensive back.