Louisville International Airport is being renamed after Muhammad Ali

Louisville International Airport is getting a name change, and it’s absolutely perfect. On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the airport would be re-named to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, in honor of the legendary boxer and Louisville native.

Ali died in 2016 due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease, but left an indelible mark not only on the sporting world, but society in general. Lonnie Ali, Muhammad’s widow, issued a statement on the city’s decision.

“I am proud that the Louisville Regional Airport Authority and the City of Louisville are supportive of changing the name of the Louisville International Airport to reflect Muhammad’s impact on the city and his love for his hometown. I am happy that visitors from far and wide who travel to Louisville will have another touch point to Muhammad and be reminded of his open and inclusive nature, which is reflective of our city. Muhammad was a global citizen, but he never forgot the city that gave him his start. It is a fitting testament to his legacy.”

The decision came following a yearlong process to decide to rename the airport, according to officials. While the airport’s official name will change, it will keep its “SDF” identifier.