A complete guide to NFL draft events

NFL draft season is upon us. Please consult this step-by-step guide to all the cornerstone events between now and the moment players are putting on hats.

From the end of April the year before, and ongoing: mock draft season

Do we know the draft order? No. Do we know which underclassmen will have their names in the draft? No. Do we know what teams’ needs will be up to a year in advance? Probably not. Does any of that bother you? Only if you’re a cop.

Mid-January: a chance for middle-aged men to lecture 21-year-olds about leaving college early

That’s right: It’s draft declaration day for early entrants. For a couple hundred young men, declaration day is another step on the road to achieving a dream. For a couple hundred thousand older men who work desk jobs and love college football, it’s a prime chance to tell their 87 Twitter followers why it’s a mistake for a guy to choose trying to become a low-round NFL pick over playing for free another year at South Carolina.

Later in mid-January: the East-West Shrine Game

The more boring of the two big pre-draft college “all-star” games. This one pits an East team against a West team, and it tends to contain all the high-flying offense a Stanford-Michigan State game would feature. A team hasn’t scored 30 points in a Shrine Game since 2008.

In 2017 and ‘18, the scores were 10-3 and 14-10. As an added bonus, they play it at the Rays’ dumpster stadium in Saint Petersburg, which is famous for its ghastly football turf.

At basically the same time: the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, mostly ignored and played in an empty Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Just like any UCLA game.

Late January: Senior Bowl week

In the run-up to the game, players are made to strip down to almost nothing and be inspected by dozens of older men holding clipboards.

Here, it’s not weird when a 58-year-old sees a nearly naked 23-year-old he’s never met before and his life and whispers to the guy next to him, “great length.”

During practice some day, Nick Saban, who’s wearing a vibrantly colored sport coat, holds court with media on a sideline, talking both about the six Alabama players in attendance and something that’s wrong with college football. Most likely, he’ll talk about what a mistake players are making if they left before their senior season as anything less than a first-round pick. It would be better if they’d keep playing for him, for free!

Practices will go on for a few days. A viral Twitter video shows a good QB failing to throw the ball into a stationary net and a bad QB throwing darts, and people draw conclusions based on those. A future backup QB then probably wins game MVP, although a Dak Prescott or Matt Forte or Philip Rivers interjects every few years.

Late February into early March: the NFL combine

Thousands of people shuttle through Indianapolis International Airport. Among them:

agents or team higher-ups wearing suits (with no ties)

NFL teams’ lower-level staffers wearing official windbreakers

recent college football players wearing team sweats or, if their new agents are sophisticated enough, official agency working clothes

media people, like me, dressed in flannel or Marshall’s sweats something

Over four or so days, players are herded around a few-square-block area between the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Field.

Drills happen. 40s are run. Verts are jumped. Benches are pressed. Every player spends 15 or so minutes at some point standing at a podium and talking to a horde of reporters. Some of these pressers happen right in front of bathrooms, which at some point prompts the NFL to cover up little toilet signs with official NFL cardboard.

It took the NFL until the last day of coach/GM media availability to cover up the bathroom signs with Combine signs pic.twitter.com/NbYanGbOfZ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) March 2, 2018

At night, the players meet with teams in their hotel suites, part of a process that closely mirrors the first episode or two of any season of The Bachelor.

Everything at the combine happens within a few minutes’ walk. Anybody who’s anybody stays at the J.W. Marriott on S West Street near the edge of town. Those people gather for Bud Light Limes in the sports bar downstairs, but they also eat pricier meals at St. Elmo, an elite steakhouse you may have seen Ron Swanson eating at on Parks and Rec.

If you’re a peon, you stay at one of the smaller, less impressive Marriott facilities that abut the big J.W. I stay in a Courtyard, but at least — thank heavens — I am not relegated to the indignity of the SpringHill Suites or Fairfield Inn that are also connected.

People in these buildings get their nutrition at the adjoining TGI Fridays. You’ll primarily find media types here, because all the important people are ensconced in the J.W.

From right after the combine into April: pro days and visits

These are teams’ last chances to watch prospects. Pro days are big events, with coaches and scouts from anywhere from a few teams to all 32 descending on campuses. It’s exciting for people at, like, Maryland to see Bill Belichick just hanging around. College teams excitedly tweet out pics of their coaches with NFL people, hoping recruits are impressed.

At some point, a tall, probably white QB who had mediocre college stats will be pegged as a surefire first-rounder after a good pro day throwing against air. (Note: This step can be moved up to the combine at the league’s discretion.) A former NFL general manager and/or linebacker will say on SportsCenter around the same time that a more athletic, probably black QB who had great college numbers should at least work out at receiver, just in case.

Early April, but really any time: Anonymous Scouts make themselves heard

They’ll do this all over the place, talking to newspaper reporters from Minnesota and national access junkies eager to pass on whatever they say. In what absolutely won’t be an attempt by a team drafting near the end of the first round to get a player to fall to them, an Anonymous Scout will tell a friendly reporter there are misgivings about “the kind of people the guy hangs around” and “a girlfriend who may or may not be in the picture.”

Late April, basically at the same time as the actual NFL Draft: the MasterCard NFL Draft Fan Experience by Chevrolet, Presented by Pepsi and Brought to You by Michelin, live from Nashville

I don’t think those are the actual sponsors. But if you’re in the city where the draft’s taking place, you can go to this event for free and then pay $48 for hot dogs.

Late April: the first day of the draft

Here’s the brief schedule events:

Roger Goodell gets booed.

Jets fans get mad (within the first few picks, because that’s when the Jets pick).

College fans go wild over the No. 18 pick, who had good numbers against Bama one year, played well in the Citrus Bowl, and has tweeted feisty things about the NCAA.

One player gives Goodell an extremely enthusiastic dap-hug.

Another player goes viral for his shoes. They’re really colorful!

Someone trades with Bill Belichick. That someone is an idiot.

The second day of the draft

Someone drafts a former top-five projected pick who either got hurt or was arrested for something weed-related. It’s probably the Jaguars or Browns. The player turns out to be good. Who knew?

The QB everyone thought would get picked yesterday is still sitting in his living room in Ocala, Florida. His grandma is next to him, reassuring him while his agent talks on the phone.

The first punter gets drafted. NFL fans laugh, while college fans insist he’s the steal of the draft. (He then averages almost 50 yards per punt.)

The third day of the draft

ESPN and NFL Network panels are out of their minds at this point, having not gone off the air for 72 hours. An intern brings Mel Kiper Jr. a pee bucket every 24 minutes. But it’s not disgusting, because at this point, that’s pretty much all Red Bull.

Your team’s sixth-round offensive guard out of South Dakota State is a steal. What was he doing still on the board?

The Patriots might pick up a white receiver.

The draft ends.

Right after that: undrafted free agency, where little of consequence happens, but your team is unearthing diamonds in the rough

The MAC quarterback your team just signed is unheralded, but do you know who else was unheralded? Kurt Warner.

And the tight end your team signed has great versatility, per his college coach, who played under the same special teams coordinator who used to be on staff with your team’s head coach, when both of them were GAs at Fort Hays State in the mid-‘90s. Underrated fit!

Less than a day later: the filing of next year’s mock drafts

You click, and we do this all together again.