Four titles will be on the line for the four-fight pay-per-view boxing card presented by Showtime on Saturday. In the main event, legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao will once again don the gloves as he tries to get his 61st win as a professional. He’ll be facing Adrien Broner for Pacquiao’s WBA world welterweight championship.

Saturday’s card begins at 9 p.m. ET with an estimated walkout time of around 12 a.m. for the main event. It will be broadcast live on Showtime pay-per-view, and live streamed online via Showtime. The card is supported by three other title bouts and three other undefeated competitors, as well as some other big names.

For the vacant WBC world bantamweight championship, Rau’shee Warren (16-2) will face Nordine Oubaali (14-0). Fan favorite Badou Jack (22-1-3) will face Marcus Browne (22-0) for the vacant WBC silver light heavyweight belt. The card will open with a bout between Jhack Tepora (22-0) and Hugo Ruiz (38-4) for the interim WBA featherweight title.

There will be a five-fight undercard that will not be aired as part of the preview, but there are some notables on it, including George Kambosos Jr., Rey Perez and more.

Pacquiao has won three of his past five bouts dating back to his May 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and is coming off a seventh-round TKO victory over Lucas Matthysse. Jeff Horn bested him prior to that, in a very narrow decision victory.

Broner is coming off a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw against Jessie Vargas. Prior to that, he had won six of his past seven bouts, and sorely needs a win to stay in the upper echelon of boxing at this stage of his career.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action on Saturday. We will have live, round-by-round coverage of the action when the card gets underway.

How to watch Pacquiao vs. Broner

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime pay-per-view

Online Streaming: Showtime

Odds: Pacquiao is favored at -300 at the time of writing, per OddsShark.

Pacquiao vs. Broner fight card (PPV)

Welterweight: Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2) vs. Adrien Broner (33-3-1)

Bantamweight: Rau’shee Warren (16-2) vs. Nordine Oubaali (14-0)

Featherweight: Badou Jack (22-1-3) vs. Marcus Browne (22-0)

Featherweight: Jhack Tepora (22-0) vs. Hugo Ruiz (38-4)

Pacquiao vs. Broner fight card (untelevised)

Lightweight: George Kambosos Jr. (15-0) vs. Rey Perez (24-10)

Flyweight: Genisis Libranza (17-1) vs. Carlos Buitrago (30-4-1)

Welterweight: Jayar Inson (18-1) vs. Jonathan Steele (8-2-1)

Super featherweight: Desmond Jarmon (7-0) vs. Canton Miller (3-1-1-)

Welterweight: Destyne Butler (4-0) vs. David Payne (3-1-1)

Card notes:

Pacquiao vs. Broner is for Pacquiao’s WBA world welterweight title

Warren vs. Oubaali is for vacant WBC world bantamweight title

Jack vs. Browne is for vacant WBC silver light heavyweight title

Tepora vs. Ruiz is for interim WBA featherweight title