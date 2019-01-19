 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buddy Hield’s off-balance, game-winning, fadeaway 3 was RIDICULOUS

How did this go in?

By Matt Ellentuck

Buddy Hield’s game-winning three to beat the Pistons, 103-101, was one of the most bizarre walk-off finishes of the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Kings’ guard avoided three defenders to go under a trap and into an off-balance deep fadeaway as the clock expired.

Hield was so shocked that he ran a lap around the court and bolted straight into the locker room.

He finished with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting (7-of-9 from deep), and has really blossomed into a bright spot for the team.

Buddy Buckets is for real!

