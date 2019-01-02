Paul George played against the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since he signed his four-year extension with Oklahoma City, and Lakers fans literally booed him every time he touched the ball. They booed him all night, starting with some of the loudest boos Staples Center has ever had during player introductions.

Staples Center just booed Paul George as loud as I've heard them boo anyone. pic.twitter.com/mhYr0UDoNJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 3, 2019

George was expected to sign long-term in Los Angeles. He grew up in a nearby suburb, Palmdale, Calif. And he forced the Indiana Pacers to trade him after telling them his preference was to pursue championships in his hometown.

The Pacers, though, traded George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis instead of dealing directly with Los Angeles. The rest is history. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit last season, George re-signed with the Thunder for four years, $139 million.

The Lakers? They landed LeBron James, but little else.

Lakers fans should be booing, but they’re booing the wrong people. If they’re mad Los Angeles doesn’t employ Paul George, they should be booing their front office.

After all, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Woj Pod that the Pacers would have traded George to Los Angeles had they included one of either Brandon Ingram or the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft that became Lonzo Ball.

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka seemingly offered neither. Now George is a member of the Thunder, while the Lakers are scrambling for a second star to add alongside LeBron James.