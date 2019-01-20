NFC opens as 1.5-point favorite vs. AFC heading into conference championships

The NFC and AFC Championship games take place Sunday afternoon, but even before the Super Bowl 53 matchup is set, you can bet on either of the conferences. Betonline.ag has posted initial AFC vs. NFC odds and has the NFC installed as a 1.5 point favorite. The early point total is set at 58.5 points.

There would have been some potential value with more chance of upsets earlier in the playoffs, but with the top four seeds advancing, I would not anticipate a ton of value on the line. The four possible matchups are Chiefs vs. Saints, Chiefs vs. Rams, Patriots vs. Saints, and Patriots vs. Rams.

Through the first 52 Super Bowls, the NFC has a 27-25 edge straight up and is 27-23-2 against the spread. Last year’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots saw the four-point underdog Eagles win outright. Underdogs have covered 13 of the past 17 Super Bowls, and ten of those saw the underdog win outright. This year’s game is trending to have the closest point spread since Super Bowl 49, when the line was either Seahawks -1 or pick ‘em, depending on your sportsbook of choice.

The point total has gone over 27 times and under 24 times, with no point total installed for Super Bowl 1. In last year’s game, the over hit on the 57 point total, marking the seventh time in the past ten years the over hit. If the generic AFC-NFC point total holds, it would surpass the 57 point total leading up to Patriots-Falcons and Saints-Colts as the highest point total installed in Super Bowl history. Prior to this year, there have been ten Super Bowls with a point total of 50 or higher. The final score has gone under in six of those games.