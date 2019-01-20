Tom Brady gets an iffy roughing the passer call that Patrick Mahomes didn’t

The Chiefs got called with a horrible roughing the passer call to start the fourth quarter. Tom Brady was getting set to throw a pass down the field when the arm of Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones swooped in and hit Brady in the shoulder pad.

please send Tom Brady your prayers after this violent roughing the passer penalty pic.twitter.com/5Zt5S0TKo9 — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) January 21, 2019

Jones was called with roughing the passer that gave the Patriots an automatic first down on the Chiefs’ side of the field.

Former NFL referee, and current CBS rules expert Gene Steratore did not agree with the call:

“It’s not contact to the head. In Clete’s defense Jim, his angle’s difficult there, but you do have to see it to call it. You can’t just go by that action. It’s a swing and a miss, and it’s a missed call for roughing the passer there.”

This call looked even worse considering the fact that Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers did the same exact thing to Patrick Mahomes halfway through the third quarter — and it correctly wasn’t called.

Flowers gets pressure on Mahomes, J-MAC gets the PBU on 3rd down! pic.twitter.com/gNeYTeONWI — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 21, 2019

The call on Jones kept the Patriots drive alive and they ended up scoring a touchdown with a 10-yard run by rookie running back Sony Michel, putting them up 24-21.

If the Patriots can hang on to the lead, this will absolutely be a play that people point to as a call that turned the game.