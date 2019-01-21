The Atlanta Falcons were not playing in either of the conference championship games on Sunday, but because the Saints were involved, the Falcons and their fans were watching as if the Dirty Birds were playing. When the Saints lost to the Rams thanks in part to a controversial no-call, that only cranked up the pettiness.

This was the play, a Clear As Day pass interference by Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis:

If the Saints get that call, they take a few kneel downs, kick a field goal, and win 23-20. But that’s not what happened, and the Rams are now going to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.

Falcons-Saints is the best rivalry in the NFL. There’s a pinch of bias in there, considering I’m an Atlanta native and Falcons fan. However, it’s not some dusty rivalry like any of the ones in the NFC East that get forced upon us in primetime. The only other modern-day “rivalry” I’m willing to say comes close to this one is Ravens-Steelers. Those are always fun.

So yeah, when the Saints lost a brutal playoff game for the second consecutive year, Falcons fans were happy. It was a little sweeter, because it meant we don’t have to worry about the possibility of the Saints 1) coming to Atlanta and 2) winning the Super Bowl on the Falcons’ home turf.

With all that said, let’s get to the list of Falcons fans enjoyed with a petty spirit in the moments after the Rams clinched their Super Bowl berth:

1. We have to start with the infamous play itself that gave us the Saints loss.

A play so nice, we have to look at it twice. [extremely TV broadcaster voice] Let’s take a look from another angle!

Much like Stefon Diggs’ Minneapolis Miracle, that will be a play that will have Saints fans seething for the rest of their lives.

That was definitely pass interference. A shame, really.

2. NFL teams had never lost an overtime game after winning the toss since the new rules in 2010.

There’s a first time for everything, and Saints fans would tell Falcons fans the same after that since-vacated Super Bowl LI.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Since 2010, @NFL teams that win the toss and receive in OT in the playoffs are now 7-1 in OT. The only loss was today by the Saints. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 21, 2019

3. Nickell Robey-Coleman’s reaction after the game.

Robey-Coleman owned it. That part makes it even worse, if you’re a Saints fan. It’s not like Robey-Coleman is even trying to get away with it, and you can argue that he’s a lying jackass.

HE IS OPENLY ADMITTING THAT THE PLAY THAT COST YOUR TEAM A TRIP TO THE SUPER BOWL WAS INDEED BULLSHIT:

He hadn't seen it, so I showed Nickell Robey-Coleman the replay of his hit on Tommylee Lewis. "Oh, hell yeah," he said. "That was PI." While admitting that, he also gave a fascinating, entirely convincing breakdown of why and how it was a smart play. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) January 21, 2019

Robey-Coleman wasn’t even like “Ah man, yeah.” No. He went with a full on, “Oh, hell yeah. That was PI.”

Brutal, and hilariously awesome.

4. Referee Bill Vinovich’s non-explanation.

Let’s go to referee Bill Vinovich. Surely he’s got an answer for us:

Bill Vinovich’ statement to @Amie_Just sheds basically no light on the controversial no-call in #Rams’ win over #Saints. pic.twitter.com/Em90BdnDTp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2019

Vinovich probably should have — I don’t know — looked at the play before giving a statement on the play in question.

Nah, it’s actually better this way.

5. On the Pontchartrain Causeway, the Don’t Text While Driving notices were replaced.

“WE WERE ROBBED”

THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway... pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019

The reason that this is so deliciously funny, is that it just further reiterates that You Are Mad. A lot of football fans around the country are going to understandably feel bad for the Saints.

However, when you get to the point where you are taking down highway safety notices or reminders to further display your anger, it makes the saltiness even funnier for us Falcons fans.

6. This tweet.

A solid reminder that the Saints got their fair share of favorable calls in the game as well:

7. This tweet too.

Take it away, Governor of Louisiana:

Heartbreaking loss for the @Saints today, but at least the refs can’t take away Mardi Gras. #WhoDat — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 20, 2019

I would be interested in the results from a poll of Saints fans, asking whether they’d give up the traditional Mardi Gras celebration in 2019 for that PI call.

8. Oh, we talkin’ non-PI calls?

Because if so, there’s a Christmas Eve game from 2017 we should revisit. Your Friend On The Internet Jason Kirk didn’t forget:

Thought y'all wanted Nola Rules Football pic.twitter.com/ZySe1QsuDD — 2019 Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) January 20, 2019

[hella thinking emojis] Mhm.

9. The Falcons shouting out the Rams’ win online.

They did it by tweeting the Rams’ 1986 creation, “Let’s Ram It”:

You should watch the whole thing, by the way. Jackie Slater is rippin’ the sax at the Coliseum.

10. The Rams throwing cajun-seasoned shade.

A locker room video of the Rams dancing to “Choppa Style” (that Teddy Bridgewater helped bring back to life and the Saints have been doing) wasn’t quite as entertaining as a Marcus Peters press conference whilst consuming gumbo would have been, but it was still great.

Choppa time in the @RamsNFL locker room



(via tj_bchillen/Instagram)pic.twitter.com/Sb13yidbLg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2019

This works.

11. Former Falcons center Todd McClure, too.

Other than enjoying the hate this video produces, I will refrain from further comment with regards to the content.

When the @RamsNFL hit the game winner and you did not want the Saints playing for Super Bowl in your city #@AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/oYlZimz4Hh — Todd Mcclure (@ToddMcclure62) January 21, 2019

Your efforts are appreciated, Todd.

12. This upset gentleman.

His contact was almost as impressive as Robey-Coleman’s on Lewis.

Almost.

13. The ‘shopped jersey swap we didn’t know we needed.

Somebody created this phenomenal piece of art, and Todd Gurley finished the drill by posting it on his Instagram with three skull emojis, and four laughing emojis.

The post and emojis by Gurley were the garnish on what was already a wonderfully petty dish created by somebody else.

14. Sean McVay, and the greatest postgame quote of all time.

McVay: “The one thing I respect about the refs today is they let the guys play.” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 21, 2019

Lol, they sure did!

15. Sean Payton with a very accurate statement.

Sean Payton on the loss: “We’ll probably never get over it.” — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 20, 2019

He’s right — because Falcons fans will never let them.