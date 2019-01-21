Sometimes you just have to speak the things you want into existence. That’s exactly what Rams star running back Todd Gurley did back in 2012 when he was just a senior in high school.

Gurley tweeted this almost seven years ago to the day.

S/O to all the Patriots fan but I think ima go against yall in the super bowl. — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 22, 2012

It may look like Gurley was predicting that he would play against the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but in reality Gurley was probably just rooting against them that postseason. Gurley was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens — and the tweet was sent just after the Ravens lost to the Patriots 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

Here are some more tweets from Gurley spanning from the Ravens’ Divisional win over the Houston Texans through the ending of Super Bowl XLVI, a 21-17 loss for the Patriots against the New York Giants — tweets that may end up looking prophetic depending on the outcome of Super Bowl 53.

Our offensive has to be able to match the intensity of the Patriots next week if not its gonna be a long game — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 15, 2012

Gonna go for the Patriots — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 5, 2012

Brady let's go show me something — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 5, 2012

Bill Belichick is still the man — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) February 6, 2012

During that Super Bowl, the Giants rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown — a performance that Gurley will be looking to replicate to give the Rams their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

It wasn’t the easiest path for Gurley to get here. He tore his ACL during his final year at Georgia, battled injuries that forced him to miss a few games this season, was mysteriously absent for a big part of the Rams’ win against the Saints, and worst of all — he was stuck playing for Jeff Fisher for two seasons.

Now Gurley has a chance to take his senior year tweet to the next level by winning Super Bowl 53 against the Patriots.