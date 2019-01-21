 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Basketball Rankings: Tennessee takes over the top spot in the AP Poll

The Vols are the top-ranked team for just the second time in school history.

By Caroline Darney
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

For the fourth time this season, there’s a new No. 1 in the AP Poll. The Tennessee Volunteers took over the top spot—the first time since the 2007-08—after a decisive win over Arkansas and escaping Alabama. In 2008, the Vols defeated then-No. 1 Memphis to take over the top spot before losing on the road to Vanderbilt in their next outing. Tennessee’s next game? A Wednesday road game...at Vanderbilt.

Duke bounced back from their home loss to Syracuse with a big win over Virginia in a thrilling back-and-forth game, but dropped one spot to No. 2. Virginia, which picked up a 22-point win over Virginia Tech before losing the heartbreaker at Cameron Indoor, moved up one spot to No. 3. Gonzaga and Michigan round out the top five.

With Michigan and Virginia both losing on Saturday, there are no more unbeaten teams in college basketball this season.

Michigan State held steady at No. 6, Nevada moved up three spots to No. 7, Kentucky returned to the top 10 at No. 8, Kansas fell two spots to No. 9, and Virginia Tech dropped one to No. 10. The Hokies will have another tough matchup tonight as they face No. 11 North Carolina.

Florida State fell out of the rankings after its no-good, terrible week in which they lost at Pittsburgh and Boston College. Oklahoma and Indiana also fell out of the rankings, making room Louisville, Iowa State, and LSU at Nos. 23, 24, and 25, respectively.

The ACC and SEC led the way with six teams apiece this week, followed by the Big Ten with five. The Pac-12 is still without a team in the top 25.

Here are the full rankings:

AP Poll - Week 12

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Tennessee SEC 16-1 3
2 Duke ACC 15-2 1
3 Virginia ACC 16-1 4
4 Gonzaga West Coast 18-2 5
5 Michigan Big Ten 17-1 2
6 Michigan State Big Ten 16-2 6
7 Nevada Mountain West 18-1 10
8 Kentucky SEC 14-3 12
9 Kansas Big 12 15-3 7
10 Virginia Tech ACC 15-2 9
11 North Carolina ACC 14-4 13
12 Marquette Big East 16-3 15
13 Maryland Big Ten 16-3 19
14 Texas Tech Big 12 15-3 8
15 Buffalo Mid-American 17-1 16
16 Auburn SEC 13-4 14
17 Houston AAC 18-1 21
18 Villanova Big East 14-4 22
19 Iowa Big Ten 16-3 23
20 Mississippi SEC 14-3 18
21 NC State ACC 15-3 17
22 Mississippi State SEC 14-3 24
23 Louisville ACC 13-5 NR
24 Iowa State Big 12 14-4 NR
25 LSU SEC 14-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 139, Purdue 111, Kansas St 91, Nebraska 66, Wisconsin 64, Oklahoma 16, Syracuse 13, Washington 11, Murray St. 9, Cincinnati 6, Wofford 5, Saint Louis 3, San Francisco 2, Florida 2, TCU 1, Hofstra 1.

