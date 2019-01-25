33 mind-blowing stats to explain James Harden’s historic season

Ever since James Harden and Mike D’Antoni teamed up in Houston prior to the 2016-17 season, they have made pure, utter magic together. Two years ago, I made this video about Harden having what I believed to be the greatest regular season of offense in the history of hoops.

Now, after the way he’s playing, we have to talk about him once again. With Chris Paul sidelined much of the year, Harden’s been doing things on a basketball court that have never been done before, and will almost certainly never be done again.

Here are all the statistical ways to explain his absurd 2018-19 season.

(Editor’s Note: This post will be updated as we find more.)

1. Harden has dropped more than 30 points for 21 consecutive games and counting. No one but Wilt Chamberlain, who put up massive numbers in the 60s while feasting on centers who would have desk jobs today, has ever scored 30+ points in more than 16 consecutive games.

2. In the last dozen years, no one else has scored over 30 points in more than even 7 consecutive games.

3. In the month between Dec. 13, 2018 and Jan. 13, 2019, Harden went 16 consecutive games with more than 30 points and 5 assists. That is the longest streak ever.

4. And by a huge margin, too. Since Gerald Ford took office, the next-longest streak of a player dropping over 30 points with 5 assists in a game belongs to Tracy McGrady, with seven games. This may be more unbreakable than Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak.

5. In the month of January, Harden is averaging 45.3 points per game over 11 games. That would be the highest-scoring month by anyone not named Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history, according to NBA.com’s Micah Adams.

6. Want a larger sample? From a 20-game stretch between Dec. 15 and Jan. 23, Harden scored 856 points, an average of 42.8 per game. That is more points than anyone other than Chamberlain has scored over any 20-game stretch.

7. Harden was wildly efficient during that run, posting an effective field goal percentage of .539. That doesn’t even include his occasional trip charity stripe along the way.

8. Over the last dozen seasons, the largest 20-game scoring output by anyone else was when Kevin Durant dropped 714 points across these 20 games during his 2013-14 MVP season.

9. But Durant only averaged 35.7 points per game over that stretch. Harden’s 20-game bender was over seven (7) points per game better than the largest 20-game scoring stretch authored by anyone else in the last dozen years.

10. Harden could be held scoreless over his next four games, and he’d still have put together a larger 24-game scoring output than anyone else has had since the start of the ’07-’08 season.

11. No one else has scored as many points in any 27-game stretch this season as Harden did in his magical 20.

12. The most points anyone other than Harden has scored over 20 games this season were the 618 notched by Anthony Davis between Dec. 2nd and Jan. 14th. That’s an average of 30.9 points per game.

13. So Harden’s 20-game stretch saw him score more than 11 additional points per game than the largest 20-game scoring stretch from anyone else this season.

14. He supplemented those 856 points with 165 assists, or, 8.3 per game. He is the only person to ever reach both those marks across 20 games in NBA history.

15. Of all the times someone dished even 100 dimes in a 20-game stretch (5 per game) over the past 45 years, the largest scoring output was the 38.6 points per game Michael Jordan averaged here.

16. If you knock that up to players who averaged six assists per game — still well below Harden’s 8.3 — the largest 20-game scoring output by anyone else was the 36.8 points Jordan and Tracy McGrady each averaged.

17. Factoring in passing, nobody since Tiny Archibald in the ‘72-’73 season has put together a 20-game run even approaching the combination of 42.8 points and 8.3 assists Harden averaged during that superb stretch of hoops.

18. (Harden also happened to drop 50 points and 11 assists vs. the Lakers in the game immediately preceding said stretch, but keeping it across 20 games maintains a round number, and we love round numbers).

19. Since Dec. 13th, Harden has four 40-point triple-doubles. The entire rest of the NBA has combined for two such games for the entire season.

20. You’ve probably seen this stat in a few places, but it bears repeating: as of Jan. 25, none of Harden’s last 76 buckets (and counting) were assisted by a teammate.

This BIG Number is now BIGGER: 76 https://t.co/KJGPg1arZf — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 24, 2019

21. For the season, less than 12 percent of his buckets have been assisted.

22. As of Jan. 25, Harden has made only 25 assisted three-pointers all year, compared to 193 unassisted three-pointers. In other words, he has made nearly eight times as many three-pointers after a dribble than after a pass.

23. Stephen Curry is a few years away from setting the record for most career three-pointers made, and he owns pretty much every other 3-point record. But even Curry has never hit 100 treys in as short a period as Harden did, in this span of just 16 games.

24. As of Jan. 25, Harden is shooting 43 percent on stepback three-pointers, according to NBA.com.

25. If you considered Stepback James Harden a single player, he’d rank 11th in three-point percentage this season.

26. Only three of the 10 players ahead of him — Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, and Tobias Harris — have taken more total three-point attempts than Stepback James Harden.

27. Harden scores more than 15 points per game just on pull-up shots. There are only two other players in the league who score more than 10 a game on these shots: Kemba Walker and Kevin Durant.

28. As The Ringer’s Zach Kram noted, Harden would still be leading the league in scoring if there were no free throws OR if three-pointers counted as two points.

29. Harden has scored more than 50 points in a game five times this season. If he were instead held to a goose egg instead of dropping at least 50 in those games, he’d still be leading the league in points per game.

30. Daryl Morey’s philosophy is to eschew mid-range jumpers for paint shots and threes. On the season, less than three percent of Harden’s points have come from the mid-range.

31. In a Jan. 23 win over the Knicks, Harden took 20 threes while shooting 25 free throws. No one else that’s ever taken 20 threes in a game has also taken even half as many free throws.

32. There have been 22 individual seasons of a player exceeding a usage rate of 35 — meaning they end more than 35 percent of their team’s possessions via a shot, free throw, or turnover while on the floor. Harden’s true shooting percentage is well north of 60 percent. Of all the others, Bernard King is the only player to even top a 57.5 true shooting percentage.

33. Finally, here’s the one we’re watching.

As of Jan. 25, Harden is averaging 36.3 points per game this season. Excluding Chamberlain, the only player to average more in a season is Michael Jordan, who averaged 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season. To eclipse Jordan’s scoring mark, Harden would need to average 41.3 points per game in his final 35 games.

That seems doable, doesn’t it?

