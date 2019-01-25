When I was in elementary school, none of my teachers really showed any sort of athleticism outside of cranking a pencil sharpener with mild velocity. Nothing I’d go home and brag about.

I never had a teacher like Jonathan Clark, a Fresno-based science teacher and professional dunker who ran up on one of those wall Nerf baskets while going between the legs and over the head of one of America’s young minds:

Got my class involved in this dunk challenge! pic.twitter.com/F8KF5Tl7hM — Jonathan Clark (@jclarkthejumper) January 24, 2019

The videography on this is phenomenal. We really didn’t need the slow motion, because on the surface, Clark even just putting on a dunk show for his students is wonderful.

But the slow motion that captures his students jumping up in the air at the same time Clark does is art:

There’s definitely a parent out there thinking they could earn a check if their child is a prop for the next dunk and catches some Nikes to the head.

But back real quick to our introduction of Clark: a “science teacher and professional dunker.”

That dunk he did on the Nerf hoop? He can do ones even better than that on an actual 10-foot rim:

He’s also got the outdoor world record for the highest rim on a dunk at 11 feet and eight inches.

His YouTube channel includes videos on how to jump higher, super foods to increase your vertical, and why you can’t jump well on certain days. Just a plethora of information on flying.

Since he teaches the subject, it’s no surprise that Clark knows the science behind a good vertical leap:

All of this seems simple enough, and totally attainable:

More teachers should do amazing athletic feats in their classrooms, even if they aren’t at Clark’s level. I’m pretty sure there aren’t too many teachers in the United States who could dunk a basketball on a 10-foot basket right now.