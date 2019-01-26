Reigning Breeders’ Cup champion Accelerate finishes out his racing career on Saturday at the $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Accelerate, with six wins in his last seven starts, is a 3-2 favorite to win the 1⅛-mile dirt-track race on Saturday, and drew the fifth position in the 12-horse field.

“It’s a good post,” Accelerate trainer John Sadler told the Associated Press. “We didn’t want to be on the outside and we didn’t want to be on the inside. We were hoping for 5 or 6, so we’re very happy with the draw.”

Gunnevera, who finished second to Accelerate at the Breeders’ Cup, has 8-1 odds at the Pegasus World Cup on Saturday. City of Light has 3-1 odds, and is part of a field that includes Preakness runner-up Bravazo and Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Audible.

Post positions & odds

Bravazo (12-1) Something Awesome (40-1) City of Light (3-1) Seeking the Soul (16-1) Accelerate (3-2) Tom’s d’Etat (40-1) True Timber (25-1) Gunnevera (8-1) Kukulkan (66-1) Audible (10-1) Imperative Patternrecognition

Laffit Pincay III will host NBC’s coverage on Saturday alongside analysts Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss. That trio will be joined on the broadcast by reporters Nick Luck and Britney Eurton.

Time, TV, live stream, schedule and more

Time: 4:30-6 p.m. ET

4:30-6 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app

We have a total of nine races on Saturday, culminating in the $7 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and the $9 million World Cup Invitational. First post time is 11:30 a.m. ET.