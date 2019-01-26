The richest horse race in the world is still rich, but it will spread the wealth around a bit in the third iteration of the Pegasus World Cup. The total purse of $16 million will now be split among the final two races on Saturday, including the addition of a $7 million turf race at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

The main attraction remains the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, headlined this year by Breeders’ Cup champion Accelerate. But this year the purse for that race is $9 million, down from $16 million in 2018, with the winner pocketing $4 million

The difference in total is made up with the newly-added Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational this year, with a $7 million total purse. Among the horses vying for the $3 million winner’s prize are Yoshida, Catapult, and Aerolithe.

For diluting the purse of the main race, the entry fee for horses was cut this year from $1 million to $500,000.

“The appetite for a turf race is strong and the decision to include a premier turf race is part of the ongoing evolution of the Pegasus World Cup,” said Belinda Stonach, head of The Stonach Group, which owns the race.

In addition to $4 million for the winner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the second-place finisher nets $1.25 million, down to $200,000 for each of the 10th through 12th-place finishers, per Horse Racing Nation. The total purse for the race is $9 million, down from $16 million in 2018. The inaugural race had a total purse of $12 million.

Pegasus World Cup Invitational Finish Payout Finish Payout 1st $4,000,000 2nd $1,250,000 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $550,000 6th $250,000 7th $250,000 8th $250,000 9th $250,000 10th $200,000 11th $200,000 12th $200,000

NBC will televise the action from Florida on Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, with streaming available online through NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.