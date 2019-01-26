Senior Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Saturday’s Senior Bowl may take place in Mobile, Alabama, but it’ll have a distinctly West Coast feel.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will lead the North team into exhibition game battle (so, the opposite of a battle) against San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s South team as some of the world’s top prospects take the field. A smattering of potential first round picks have worked all week to impress scouts in practice, and now they’ll get the opportunity to shine as college athletes one last time before the combine season drops into full gear.
That includes a handful of quarterbacks who will be working to wiggle past Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray to be the first passer selected in 2019. Duke’s Daniel Jones, recipient of approximately 4,000 comparisons to Peyton Manning since November, will be there. So will prolific Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 99 touchdowns and more than 12,000 yards with the Tigers. And 6’7 signal caller Tyree Jackson will be working to make himself the first first-rounder out of Buffalo since little-known linebacker Khalil Mack.
There are plenty of stars from Power 5 programs and FCS teams alike. Bowl game standbys like Deebo Samuel and Will Grier will take the field with teammates from schools like New Mexico State, Slippery Rock, and Charleston. This year’s participants include the FBS’s leading receiver (UMass’s Andy Isabella), its sack leader (Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson), and its second-most prolific kicker (LSU’s Cole Tracy).
They’ll have the chance to prove that talent will scale up to football’s highest level while working with a handful of pro coaches. The outcome of Saturday’s game is merely a side dish to the main course of highlight-reel plays and scouts observations. So who will rise up and cement their place in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft?
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: FuboTV
Senior Bowl 2019 news
- Khalen Saunders can do a backflip!
Time of year when small school guys get to show they can compete on the big stage. This is 320-pound, Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen), who is heading to the Senior Bowl next week. Backflips at his size.... pic.twitter.com/s6QjAkA3zO— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2019
- Also, he missed the birth of his child to be at the Senior Bowl.
- Nasir Adderley, Donald Parham, and Tytus Howard are some of the lesser-known names who could stand out on Saturday.
- And as far as big names go, Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat has been the guy who’s earned the most attention this week.
Senior Bowl rosters
2019 Senior Bowl - North Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Conf.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Conf.
|1
|Corey Ballentine
|CB
|6-0
|204
|Washburn
|Division II
|1
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6-0
|208
|Memphis
|AAC
|2
|Kris Boyd
|CB
|6-0
|195
|Texas
|Big 12
|2
|Dexter Williams
|RB
|5-11
|215
|Notre Dame
|IND
|3
|Drew Lock
|QB
|6-4
|225
|Missouri
|SEC
|3
|Germaine Pratt
|ILB
|6-3
|240
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|4
|Darnell Savage
|S
|5-11
|200
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|5
|Andy Isabella
|WR
|5-10
|195
|UMASS
|IND
|5
|John Cominsky
|DE
|6-5
|275
|Charleston
|Division II
|8
|Will Harris
|S
|6-2
|210
|Boston College
|ACC
|8
|Keelan Doss
|WR
|6-3
|206
|UC Davis
|FCS
|9
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|6-0
|203
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|9
|Te'Von Coney
|ILB
|6-1
|240
|Notre Dame
|IND
|10
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|6-1
|205
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|11
|Jordan Brown
|CB
|6-1
|195
|South Dakota St.
|FCS
|11
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|6-2
|203
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|12
|Jalen Smith
|WR
|6-4
|220
|Louisville
|ACC
|13
|Marquise Blair
|S
|6-2
|195
|Utah
|Pac-12
|15
|Ryan Finley
|QB
|6-4
|212
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|15
|Sutton Smith
|OLB
|6-1
|237
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|17
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6-5
|220
|Duke
|ACC
|18
|Penny Hart
|WR
|5-8
|180
|Georgia State
|Sun Belt
|21
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|6-1
|201
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|22
|Karan Higdon
|RB
|5-10
|202
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|23
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|6-0
|210
|Delaware
|FCS
|24
|Iman Marshall
|CB
|6-1
|205
|USC
|Pac-12
|27
|Khari Willis
|S
|6-0
|215
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|33
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|P
|6-2
|220
|Utah
|Pac-12
|35
|Cameron Smith
|ILB
|6-2
|250
|USC
|Pac-12
|36
|Dre Greenlaw
|OLB
|6-0
|229
|Arkansas
|SEC
|42
|Drue Tranquill
|OLB
|6-2
|233
|Notre Dame
|IND
|43
|Austin Seibert
|K
|5-9
|214
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|44
|Zach Allen
|DE
|6-5
|285
|Boston College
|ACC
|45
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|6-2
|242
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|49
|Donald Parham
|TE
|6-8
|240
|Stetson
|FCS
|52
|Ben Banogu
|OLB
|6-4
|249
|TCU
|Big 12
|58
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|6-8
|324
|Washington
|Pac-12
|63
|Michael Deiter
|G
|6-6
|310
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|64
|Nate Davis
|G
|6-3
|311
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|65
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|6-3
|300
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|66
|Beau Benzschawel
|G
|6-6
|315
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|70
|Chuma Edoga
|T
|6-4
|295
|USC
|Pac-12
|71
|Dalton Risner
|T
|6-5
|308
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|73
|Max Scharping
|T
|6-6
|320
|Northern Illinois
|MAC
|75
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|6-4
|310
|Boston College
|ACC
|78
|Erik McCoy
|C
|6-4
|315
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|81
|Alex Wesley
|WR
|6-0
|184
|Northern Colorado
|FCS
|88
|Drew Sample
|TE
|6-5
|251
|Washington
|Pac-12
|89
|Tommy Sweeney
|TE
|6-5
|260
|Boston College
|ACC
|90
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|6-6
|275
|Texas
|Big 12
|91
|L.J. Collier
|DE
|6-4
|276
|TCU
|Big 12
|92
|Byron Cowart
|DE
|6-4
|293
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|93
|Anthony Nelson
|DE
|6-7
|271
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|95
|Renell Wren
|DT
|6-6
|297
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|97
|Jalen Jelks
|DE
|6-6
|245
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|97
|Dan Godsil
|LS
|6-4
|233
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|98
|Greg Gaines
|DT
|6-2
|316
|Washington
|Pac-12
|99
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|6-2
|310
|Western Illinois
|FCS
2019 Senior Bowl - South Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Conf.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Conf.
|1
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|6-0
|210
|South Carolina
|SEC
|1
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|6-3
|206
|Kentucky
|SEC
|2
|Terrill Hanks
|OLB
|6-2
|230
|New Mexico State
|IND
|3
|Tyree Jackson
|QB
|6-7
|245
|Buffalo
|MAC
|4
|Jaquan Johnson
|S
|5-11
|195
|Miami
|ACC
|4
|Bruce Anderson
|RB
|5-11
|210
|North Dakota State
|FCS
|6
|Rock Ya-SIn
|CB
|6-2
|190
|Temple
|AAC
|7
|Oshane Ximines
|DE
|6-4
|255
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|7
|Will Grier
|QB
|6-2
|223
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|8
|Kingsley Keke
|DT
|6-4
|305
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|8
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|6-3
|215
|Auburn
|SEC
|9
|Montez Sweat
|DE
|6-6
|245
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|11
|Tyre Brady
|WR
|6-3
|206
|Marshall
|C-USA
|11
|David Long Jr.
|ILB
|5-11
|221
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|12
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|6-2
|215
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|13
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|5-10
|180
|Clemson
|ACC
|13
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DE
|6-4
|280
|Georgia
|SEC
|14
|Isaiah Johnson
|CB
|6-4
|203
|Houston
|AAC
|14
|Jake Bailey
|P
|6-2
|202
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|15
|Travis Fulgham
|WR
|6-3
|215
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|16
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|6-2
|220
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|18
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|6-6
|256
|LSU
|SEC
|20
|Bobby Okereke
|ILB
|6-3
|234
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|21
|David Sills V
|WR
|6-4
|210
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|22
|Sheldrick Redwine
|CB
|6-1
|195
|Miami
|ACC
|25
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|5-11
|215
|Temple
|AAC
|25
|Darius West
|S
|6-0
|210
|Kentucky
|SEC
|26
|Mark Fields
|CB
|5-11
|180
|Clemson
|ACC
|31
|Wes Hills
|RB
|6-2
|218
|Slippery Rock
|Division II
|32
|Mike Edwards
|S
|6-0
|200
|Kentucky
|SEC
|34
|Daylon Mack
|DT
|6-1
|320
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|36
|Cole Tracy
|K
|5-11
|188
|LSU
|SEC
|38
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|6-0
|215
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|40
|Gerri Green
|OLB
|6-4
|255
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|42
|Otaro Alaka
|ILB
|6-3
|240
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|43
|Nick Moore
|LS
|6-3
|250
|Georgia
|SEC
|45
|Jaylon Ferguson
|DE
|6-5
|262
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|49
|Isaiah Buggs
|DT
|6-2
|286
|Alabama
|SEC
|57
|Deshaun Davis
|ILB
|5-11
|246
|Auburn
|SEC
|58
|Tytus Howard
|T
|6-6
|311
|Alabama State
|FCS
|60
|Andre Dillard
|T
|6-5
|306
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|70
|Javon Patterson
|G
|6-3
|314
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|71
|Ross Pierschbacher
|C
|6-3
|309
|Alabama
|SEC
|72
|Ben Powers
|G
|6-4
|313
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|73
|Oli Udoh
|T
|6-5
|356
|Elon
|FCS
|74
|Elgton Jenkins
|C
|6-4
|310
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|75
|Dru Samia
|G
|6-5
|303
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|78
|Dennis Daley
|T
|6-6
|324
|South Carolina
|SEC
|79
|B.J. Autry
|G
|6-5
|340
|Jacksonville St.
|FCS
|83
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|6-2
|210
|Buffalo
|MAC
|87
|Dax Raymond
|TE
|6-5
|250
|Utah State
|MW
|88
|Trevon Wesco
|FB
|6-4
|274
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|89
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|6-5
|250
|San Jose State
|MW
|90
|Demarcus Christmas
|DT
|6-4
|305
|Florida State
|ACC
|91
|Carl Granderson
|DE
|6-5
|261
|Wyoming
|MW
|95
|Dontavius Russell
|DT
|6-3
|320
|Auburn
|SEC