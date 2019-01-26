 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Senior Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Who will put together the performance that boosts a Day 3 prospect into the first round?

By Christian D'Andrea
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s Senior Bowl may take place in Mobile, Alabama, but it’ll have a distinctly West Coast feel.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will lead the North team into exhibition game battle (so, the opposite of a battle) against San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s South team as some of the world’s top prospects take the field. A smattering of potential first round picks have worked all week to impress scouts in practice, and now they’ll get the opportunity to shine as college athletes one last time before the combine season drops into full gear.

That includes a handful of quarterbacks who will be working to wiggle past Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray to be the first passer selected in 2019. Duke’s Daniel Jones, recipient of approximately 4,000 comparisons to Peyton Manning since November, will be there. So will prolific Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 99 touchdowns and more than 12,000 yards with the Tigers. And 6’7 signal caller Tyree Jackson will be working to make himself the first first-rounder out of Buffalo since little-known linebacker Khalil Mack.

There are plenty of stars from Power 5 programs and FCS teams alike. Bowl game standbys like Deebo Samuel and Will Grier will take the field with teammates from schools like New Mexico State, Slippery Rock, and Charleston. This year’s participants include the FBS’s leading receiver (UMass’s Andy Isabella), its sack leader (Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson), and its second-most prolific kicker (LSU’s Cole Tracy).

They’ll have the chance to prove that talent will scale up to football’s highest level while working with a handful of pro coaches. The outcome of Saturday’s game is merely a side dish to the main course of highlight-reel plays and scouts observations. So who will rise up and cement their place in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft?

Time, TV, and streaming info

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Streaming: FuboTV

Senior Bowl 2019 news

  • Khalen Saunders can do a backflip!

Senior Bowl rosters

(helpfully arranged by the good folks at the Indianapolis Colts)

2019 Senior Bowl - North Roster

No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf.
No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf.
1 Corey Ballentine CB 6-0 204 Washburn Division II
1 Tony Pollard RB 6-0 208 Memphis AAC
2 Kris Boyd CB 6-0 195 Texas Big 12
2 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 215 Notre Dame IND
3 Drew Lock QB 6-4 225 Missouri SEC
3 Germaine Pratt ILB 6-3 240 North Carolina State ACC
4 Darnell Savage S 5-11 200 Maryland Big Ten
5 Andy Isabella WR 5-10 195 UMASS IND
5 John Cominsky DE 6-5 275 Charleston Division II
8 Will Harris S 6-2 210 Boston College ACC
8 Keelan Doss WR 6-3 206 UC Davis FCS
9 Trace McSorley QB 6-0 203 Penn State Big Ten
9 Te'Von Coney ILB 6-1 240 Notre Dame IND
10 Terry McLaurin WR 6-1 205 Ohio State Big Ten
11 Jordan Brown CB 6-1 195 South Dakota St. FCS
11 Jakobi Meyers WR 6-2 203 North Carolina State ACC
12 Jalen Smith WR 6-4 220 Louisville ACC
13 Marquise Blair S 6-2 195 Utah Pac-12
15 Ryan Finley QB 6-4 212 North Carolina State ACC
15 Sutton Smith OLB 6-1 237 Northern Illinois MAC
17 Daniel Jones QB 6-5 220 Duke ACC
18 Penny Hart WR 5-8 180 Georgia State Sun Belt
21 Amani Oruwariye CB 6-1 201 Penn State Big Ten
22 Karan Higdon RB 5-10 202 Michigan Big Ten
23 Nasir Adderley S 6-0 210 Delaware FCS
24 Iman Marshall CB 6-1 205 USC Pac-12
27 Khari Willis S 6-0 215 Michigan State Big Ten
33 Mitch Wishnowsky P 6-2 220 Utah Pac-12
35 Cameron Smith ILB 6-2 250 USC Pac-12
36 Dre Greenlaw OLB 6-0 229 Arkansas SEC
42 Drue Tranquill OLB 6-2 233 Notre Dame IND
43 Austin Seibert K 5-9 214 Oklahoma Big 12
44 Zach Allen DE 6-5 285 Boston College ACC
45 Alec Ingold FB 6-2 242 Wisconsin Big Ten
49 Donald Parham TE 6-8 240 Stetson FCS
52 Ben Banogu OLB 6-4 249 TCU Big 12
58 Kaleb McGary T 6-8 324 Washington Pac-12
63 Michael Deiter G 6-6 310 Wisconsin Big Ten
64 Nate Davis G 6-3 311 Charlotte C-USA
65 Garrett Bradbury C 6-3 300 North Carolina State ACC
66 Beau Benzschawel G 6-6 315 Wisconsin Big Ten
70 Chuma Edoga T 6-4 295 USC Pac-12
71 Dalton Risner T 6-5 308 Kansas State Big 12
73 Max Scharping T 6-6 320 Northern Illinois MAC
75 Chris Lindstrom G 6-4 310 Boston College ACC
78 Erik McCoy C 6-4 315 Texas A&M SEC
81 Alex Wesley WR 6-0 184 Northern Colorado FCS
88 Drew Sample TE 6-5 251 Washington Pac-12
89 Tommy Sweeney TE 6-5 260 Boston College ACC
90 Charles Omenihu DE 6-6 275 Texas Big 12
91 L.J. Collier DE 6-4 276 TCU Big 12
92 Byron Cowart DE 6-4 293 Maryland Big Ten
93 Anthony Nelson DE 6-7 271 Iowa Big Ten
95 Renell Wren DT 6-6 297 Arizona State Pac-12
97 Jalen Jelks DE 6-6 245 Oregon Pac-12
97 Dan Godsil LS 6-4 233 Indiana Big Ten
98 Greg Gaines DT 6-2 316 Washington Pac-12
99 Khalen Saunders DT 6-2 310 Western Illinois FCS

2019 Senior Bowl - South Roster

No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf.
No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf.
1 Deebo Samuel WR 6-0 210 South Carolina SEC
1 Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 6-3 206 Kentucky SEC
2 Terrill Hanks OLB 6-2 230 New Mexico State IND
3 Tyree Jackson QB 6-7 245 Buffalo MAC
4 Jaquan Johnson S 5-11 195 Miami ACC
4 Bruce Anderson RB 5-11 210 North Dakota State FCS
6 Rock Ya-SIn CB 6-2 190 Temple AAC
7 Oshane Ximines DE 6-4 255 Old Dominion C-USA
7 Will Grier QB 6-2 223 West Virginia Big 12
8 Kingsley Keke DT 6-4 305 Texas A&M SEC
8 Jarrett Stidham QB 6-3 215 Auburn SEC
9 Montez Sweat DE 6-6 245 Mississippi State SEC
11 Tyre Brady WR 6-3 206 Marshall C-USA
11 David Long Jr. ILB 5-11 221 West Virginia Big 12
12 Gary Jennings WR 6-2 215 West Virginia Big 12
13 Hunter Renfrow WR 5-10 180 Clemson ACC
13 Jonathan Ledbetter DE 6-4 280 Georgia SEC
14 Isaiah Johnson CB 6-4 203 Houston AAC
14 Jake Bailey P 6-2 202 Stanford Pac-12
15 Travis Fulgham WR 6-3 215 Old Dominion C-USA
16 Gardner Minshew II QB 6-2 220 Washington State Pac-12
18 Foster Moreau TE 6-6 256 LSU SEC
20 Bobby Okereke ILB 6-3 234 Stanford Pac-12
21 David Sills V WR 6-4 210 West Virginia Big 12
22 Sheldrick Redwine CB 6-1 195 Miami ACC
25 Ryquell Armstead RB 5-11 215 Temple AAC
25 Darius West S 6-0 210 Kentucky SEC
26 Mark Fields CB 5-11 180 Clemson ACC
31 Wes Hills RB 6-2 218 Slippery Rock Division II
32 Mike Edwards S 6-0 200 Kentucky SEC
34 Daylon Mack DT 6-1 320 Texas A&M SEC
36 Cole Tracy K 5-11 188 LSU SEC
38 Johnathan Abram S 6-0 215 Mississippi State SEC
40 Gerri Green OLB 6-4 255 Mississippi State SEC
42 Otaro Alaka ILB 6-3 240 Texas A&M SEC
43 Nick Moore LS 6-3 250 Georgia SEC
45 Jaylon Ferguson DE 6-5 262 Louisiana Tech C-USA
49 Isaiah Buggs DT 6-2 286 Alabama SEC
57 Deshaun Davis ILB 5-11 246 Auburn SEC
58 Tytus Howard T 6-6 311 Alabama State FCS
60 Andre Dillard T 6-5 306 Washington State Pac-12
70 Javon Patterson G 6-3 314 Ole Miss SEC
71 Ross Pierschbacher C 6-3 309 Alabama SEC
72 Ben Powers G 6-4 313 Oklahoma Big 12
73 Oli Udoh T 6-5 356 Elon FCS
74 Elgton Jenkins C 6-4 310 Mississippi State SEC
75 Dru Samia G 6-5 303 Oklahoma Big 12
78 Dennis Daley T 6-6 324 South Carolina SEC
79 B.J. Autry G 6-5 340 Jacksonville St. FCS
83 Anthony Johnson WR 6-2 210 Buffalo MAC
87 Dax Raymond TE 6-5 250 Utah State MW
88 Trevon Wesco FB 6-4 274 West Virginia Big 12
89 Josh Oliver TE 6-5 250 San Jose State MW
90 Demarcus Christmas DT 6-4 305 Florida State ACC
91 Carl Granderson DE 6-5 261 Wyoming MW
95 Dontavius Russell DT 6-3 320 Auburn SEC

