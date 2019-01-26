Senior Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Saturday’s Senior Bowl may take place in Mobile, Alabama, but it’ll have a distinctly West Coast feel.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will lead the North team into exhibition game battle (so, the opposite of a battle) against San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s South team as some of the world’s top prospects take the field. A smattering of potential first round picks have worked all week to impress scouts in practice, and now they’ll get the opportunity to shine as college athletes one last time before the combine season drops into full gear.

That includes a handful of quarterbacks who will be working to wiggle past Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray to be the first passer selected in 2019. Duke’s Daniel Jones, recipient of approximately 4,000 comparisons to Peyton Manning since November, will be there. So will prolific Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 99 touchdowns and more than 12,000 yards with the Tigers. And 6’7 signal caller Tyree Jackson will be working to make himself the first first-rounder out of Buffalo since little-known linebacker Khalil Mack.

There are plenty of stars from Power 5 programs and FCS teams alike. Bowl game standbys like Deebo Samuel and Will Grier will take the field with teammates from schools like New Mexico State, Slippery Rock, and Charleston. This year’s participants include the FBS’s leading receiver (UMass’s Andy Isabella), its sack leader (Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson), and its second-most prolific kicker (LSU’s Cole Tracy).

They’ll have the chance to prove that talent will scale up to football’s highest level while working with a handful of pro coaches. The outcome of Saturday’s game is merely a side dish to the main course of highlight-reel plays and scouts observations. So who will rise up and cement their place in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft?

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: FuboTV

Senior Bowl 2019 news

Khalen Saunders can do a backflip!

Time of year when small school guys get to show they can compete on the big stage. This is 320-pound, Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen), who is heading to the Senior Bowl next week. Backflips at his size.... pic.twitter.com/s6QjAkA3zO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2019

Senior Bowl rosters

(helpfully arranged by the good folks at the Indianapolis Colts)

2019 Senior Bowl - North Roster No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf. No. Name Pos. Ht Wt School Conf. 1 Corey Ballentine CB 6-0 204 Washburn Division II 1 Tony Pollard RB 6-0 208 Memphis AAC 2 Kris Boyd CB 6-0 195 Texas Big 12 2 Dexter Williams RB 5-11 215 Notre Dame IND 3 Drew Lock QB 6-4 225 Missouri SEC 3 Germaine Pratt ILB 6-3 240 North Carolina State ACC 4 Darnell Savage S 5-11 200 Maryland Big Ten 5 Andy Isabella WR 5-10 195 UMASS IND 5 John Cominsky DE 6-5 275 Charleston Division II 8 Will Harris S 6-2 210 Boston College ACC 8 Keelan Doss WR 6-3 206 UC Davis FCS 9 Trace McSorley QB 6-0 203 Penn State Big Ten 9 Te'Von Coney ILB 6-1 240 Notre Dame IND 10 Terry McLaurin WR 6-1 205 Ohio State Big Ten 11 Jordan Brown CB 6-1 195 South Dakota St. FCS 11 Jakobi Meyers WR 6-2 203 North Carolina State ACC 12 Jalen Smith WR 6-4 220 Louisville ACC 13 Marquise Blair S 6-2 195 Utah Pac-12 15 Ryan Finley QB 6-4 212 North Carolina State ACC 15 Sutton Smith OLB 6-1 237 Northern Illinois MAC 17 Daniel Jones QB 6-5 220 Duke ACC 18 Penny Hart WR 5-8 180 Georgia State Sun Belt 21 Amani Oruwariye CB 6-1 201 Penn State Big Ten 22 Karan Higdon RB 5-10 202 Michigan Big Ten 23 Nasir Adderley S 6-0 210 Delaware FCS 24 Iman Marshall CB 6-1 205 USC Pac-12 27 Khari Willis S 6-0 215 Michigan State Big Ten 33 Mitch Wishnowsky P 6-2 220 Utah Pac-12 35 Cameron Smith ILB 6-2 250 USC Pac-12 36 Dre Greenlaw OLB 6-0 229 Arkansas SEC 42 Drue Tranquill OLB 6-2 233 Notre Dame IND 43 Austin Seibert K 5-9 214 Oklahoma Big 12 44 Zach Allen DE 6-5 285 Boston College ACC 45 Alec Ingold FB 6-2 242 Wisconsin Big Ten 49 Donald Parham TE 6-8 240 Stetson FCS 52 Ben Banogu OLB 6-4 249 TCU Big 12 58 Kaleb McGary T 6-8 324 Washington Pac-12 63 Michael Deiter G 6-6 310 Wisconsin Big Ten 64 Nate Davis G 6-3 311 Charlotte C-USA 65 Garrett Bradbury C 6-3 300 North Carolina State ACC 66 Beau Benzschawel G 6-6 315 Wisconsin Big Ten 70 Chuma Edoga T 6-4 295 USC Pac-12 71 Dalton Risner T 6-5 308 Kansas State Big 12 73 Max Scharping T 6-6 320 Northern Illinois MAC 75 Chris Lindstrom G 6-4 310 Boston College ACC 78 Erik McCoy C 6-4 315 Texas A&M SEC 81 Alex Wesley WR 6-0 184 Northern Colorado FCS 88 Drew Sample TE 6-5 251 Washington Pac-12 89 Tommy Sweeney TE 6-5 260 Boston College ACC 90 Charles Omenihu DE 6-6 275 Texas Big 12 91 L.J. Collier DE 6-4 276 TCU Big 12 92 Byron Cowart DE 6-4 293 Maryland Big Ten 93 Anthony Nelson DE 6-7 271 Iowa Big Ten 95 Renell Wren DT 6-6 297 Arizona State Pac-12 97 Jalen Jelks DE 6-6 245 Oregon Pac-12 97 Dan Godsil LS 6-4 233 Indiana Big Ten 98 Greg Gaines DT 6-2 316 Washington Pac-12 99 Khalen Saunders DT 6-2 310 Western Illinois FCS