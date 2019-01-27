This confusing, lateral-filled play with no one in position is what the Pro Bowl should be

Jason Garrett isn’t taking a traditional approach to coaching the Pro Bowl, and it’s ... kinda great, actually. His decision to throw his offensive skill players onto the defensive side of the ball and see what happens has had some mixed results — but when it’s worked, it’s been absolutely wonderful.

The biggest payoff came when Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans took some reps at cornerback and rewarded Garrett’s faith by intercepting Deshaun Watson. The impromptu WETSU drill that followed paid off the decision to fill the NFC defense with offensive players — Evans lateraled to Anthony Barr, who fumbled, then lateraled to Harrison Smith, who lateraled to Saquon Barkley (playing...linebacker, I guess?), who lateraled back to Smith to cap up a 30-second play that net ...11 total yards for the intercepting team:

what a great Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/xET0PhHtao — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

That play was just one link in a chain that saw guys happily sliding into new positions on a rain-soaked Camping World Stadium field. Before Evans took reps at cornerback, running backs Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley handled pass rushing duties for the NFC. Later, the AFC would counter by throwing a touchdown pass to Jaguars’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey, then attempting to throw a two-point conversion to safety Derwin James.

Those plays brought the soul of the Pro Bowl to the surface. The meaningless exhibition is a celebration of the game played at half speed, and thus should embrace its athleticism and the inherent goofiness involved. Evans understood that, turning a rare appearance into cornerback into the most fun play of the afternoon. Every Pro Bowl should have a play filled with laterals — just like every Pro Bowl should have offensive players playing defense and vice versa.