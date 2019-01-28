NCAA Basketball Rankings: Tennessee stays No. 1 in AP Poll with no change to the top 6

For the second straight week, the Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the country. Things weren’t easy for the Vols as they needed overtime to take care of Vanderbilt on the road, but Grant Williams helped the cause with 43 points. This is the first time in school history that Tennessee Men’s Basketball has held the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for longer than a week as the last time they were No. 1 (in 2008), they lost at Vanderbilt.

There was no change in the top six, with No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan, and No. 6 Michigan State staying put. Kentucky moved up to No. 7 after beating Kansas (now No. 11), and No. 8 Nevada, No. 9 North Carolina, and No. 10 Marquette round out the top ten.

After a rough week with two losses, Maryland dropped eight spots to No. 21, while Purdue made a leap from unranked to No. 17 after upsetting Michigan State. Two SEC teams—Auburn and Ole Miss—fell out of the rankings this week, as did the Big Ten’s Iowa. Wisconsin and Florida State took advantage and jumped back in the poll at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.

The ACC led all conferences with seven ranked teams this week, followed by the Big Ten with five and the SEC with four.

Check out the full poll below: