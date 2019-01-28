 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Basketball Rankings: Tennessee stays No. 1 in AP Poll with no change to the top 6

The ACC has seven (!!) ranked teams and Purdue makes a big jump after their upset of Michigan State.

By Caroline Darney
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, the Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the country. Things weren’t easy for the Vols as they needed overtime to take care of Vanderbilt on the road, but Grant Williams helped the cause with 43 points. This is the first time in school history that Tennessee Men’s Basketball has held the No. 1 spot in the AP poll for longer than a week as the last time they were No. 1 (in 2008), they lost at Vanderbilt.

There was no change in the top six, with No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan, and No. 6 Michigan State staying put. Kentucky moved up to No. 7 after beating Kansas (now No. 11), and No. 8 Nevada, No. 9 North Carolina, and No. 10 Marquette round out the top ten.

After a rough week with two losses, Maryland dropped eight spots to No. 21, while Purdue made a leap from unranked to No. 17 after upsetting Michigan State. Two SEC teams—Auburn and Ole Miss—fell out of the rankings this week, as did the Big Ten’s Iowa. Wisconsin and Florida State took advantage and jumped back in the poll at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.

The ACC led all conferences with seven ranked teams this week, followed by the Big Ten with five and the SEC with four.

Check out the full poll below:

AP Poll - Week 13

Rank Team Conference Record Previous Week
1 Tennessee SEC 18-1 1
2 Duke ACC 17-2 2
3 Virginia ACC 18-1 3
4 Gonzaga West Coast 19-2 4
5 Michigan Big Ten 19-1 5
6 Michigan State Big Ten 18-3 6
7 Kentucky SEC 16-3 8
8 Nevada Mountain West 19-1 7
9 North Carolina ACC 15-4 11
10 Marquette Big East 18-3 12
11 Kansas Big 12 16-4 9
12 Virginia Tech ACC 16-3 10
13 Houston AAC 20-1 17
14 Villanova Big East 16-4 18
15 Louisville ACC 15-5 23
16 Texas Tech Big 12 16-4 14
17 Purdue Big Ten 14-6 NR
18 Buffalo Mid-American 18-2 15
19 LSU SEC 16-3 25
20 Iowa State Big 12 15-5 24
21 Maryland Big Ten 16-5 13
22 Mississippi State SEC 15-4 22
23 NC State ACC 16-4 21
24 Wisconsin Big Ten 14-6 NR
25 Florida State ACC 15-5 NR
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1

